Studios Are Churning Out More Blockbusters Than Ever, And Losing More Money Than Ever. But Why?

As a guy who makes dick jokes and attends porn conventions, I’m not really your go-to for math and graphs and research. But for anyone who’s been paying attention to the movie business for the last few years, there’s been a general sense that the studios have been increasingly interested in churning out huge-budget blockbusters, without a corresponding increase in attendance. Meaning they’ve been scoring more and more record grosses and more and more record losses interchangeably. Are they even breaking even?
We need hard (throbbing) numbers to know the answers to this, and that’s where Liam Boluk, writing for the Ivey Business Review comes in. He’s not only analyzed the “tentpole” phenomenon to prove that it exists, but even has an explanation for why it exists.
First, yes, the tentpole strategy exists, now more than ever, and no, studios aren’t breaking even, at least not in terms of box office receipts.
The Summer 2013 season was so jam packed with “blockbusters” that the industry seemed destined for historic losses containing:
• 18 blockbusters – A historic high and 41% increase over the ten year average
• 15 back-to-back weekends of blockbuster releases – A third more than ten year average and 25% more than a decade ago
• 5 weekends with two blockbuster releases – 317% more than the average, 2.5x the previous record and 5x the number in 2003
So, for summer 2013, only four out of 18 blockbusters were profitable, and the studios collectively lost $750 million on them, a -17% return on their investment. Even Marvel, who we generally assume has been printing money, has only returned profits on four of their eight films, losing an average of $50 million per film leading up to The Avengers. Studios are spending more and more per ticket, while revenue on those tickets hasn’t kept pace.
Which, obviously, raises the question of why studios keep doing it? If they’re losing money making all these blockbusters, why is the trend moving toward more and more of them? And for once, the answer doesn’t seem to involve cocaine or mass stupidity.
The answer, Boluk argues, is that the business of movies isn’t really the movies anymore. It’s “ancillary revenue,” which is a lot more complicated than dolls and lunch boxes.
Why then, do executives continue making films? They have few (if any) levers they can reliably play with, the success of individual films causes massive disruptions in annual performance and in the long run, performance is unlikely to break-even, let alone outpace market returns.
The answer: ancillary revenue. In 2012, box office receipts represented only 52% of revenue for the average film, with the remainder comprised of home video sales, pay-per-view and TV/OTT licensing, syndication fees and merchandising.
First, the adage that a film needs to gross twice its production budget to ‘break even’ is as outdated as it is inaccurate. Not only can theatrical losses be part of a successful film strategy, it has actually become commonplace. […]
Since silent films first appeared on the silver screen, motion pictures has been primarily a B2C business, with film studios sharing revenue with theater operators. But over the past decade, the majors have transformed into an increasingly diversified B2B partner. Their job is not to bring eyes to their theatrical products, but to enable NBC to drive Sunday advertising revenue, ABC Studios to create a high-margin television series, HBO to collect monthly subscriber fees or Mattel to sell Cars toys.
[John Carter] did not need to break even. In fact, average returns (-16%) would still have left Disney $65M out of pocket (versus $160M). John Carter simply needed to garner a critical mass of viewers upon which Disney could build a multiplatform media experience. Though the cost of failure was immense, so too was the potential upside.
Clearly, making money on a movie has become much more complicated than just hoping to sell enough tickets to recover the budget. Marvel makes money not strictly or even primarily with huge ticket sales to their movies, but by “enabling a series of new media products, including broadcast and cable television programming,” creating “a continuous and increasingly integrated multimedia experience.” It’s a strategy Disney is trying to copy for Star Wars, Fox is hoping to emulate with X-Men, and Sony with Spider-man.
It’s nice to have all this explained in excruciating detail, because I only ever had a general sense of how it all worked. You can check out Boluk’s thoroughly enlightening three-part series here. Especially interesting is the part where he predicts an impending crash in the “film as platform” model.
Still, I miss the days when tentpoles described an embarrassing encounter with sweatpants.
So as long as snotty kids buy larry the cable guy tow trucks we’ll be stuck with shitty cars movies. what happened to movies as an art form
When was this, now?
It was called “New Hollywood,” and it gave us the best films America has produced.
@koblenza Yeah, but when you look at it closely New Hollywood has also been a remarkable reboot of the “Old Hollywood”, only on slightly new economic terms.
By slightly I mean completely, to be precise … Star Wars all started it – although Lucas wanted to fuck the old system, he created a whole new monster instead (merch, tie-ins, etc.). And somehow he also knew this (almost only wanted the merch-rights, which made him a gazillionaire).
@koblenza It’s a nice dream. But it’s not the truth. Look at what all the New Hollywood filmmakers were putting around 1977 and it’s pretty clear why Star Wars took off.
So, the blockbuster model – open on 3500 screens and make half your money back in the first weekend – has been in force since Jaws. Is there any hope that the Grand Budapest Hotel model, i.e., open on 10, then 50, then 200 screens, garnering word of mouth, etc – basically the way it was done before Jaws – will ever return?
Only for small films. With the multiplexes across the country and these showings still getting sold out, I don’t see how a large movie would release slowly. Usually in these circumstances like Drive, The Raid 2, GBH- I want to see these movies anyway no matter how many screens they open on. It builds buzz but a $100 million film will have enough buzz.
So, it’s a trilogy?
The sequel is really good but the third part is just bloated and a bit of a rehash.
John Carter is an underrated success in my book.
I very much enjoyed that film. It wad dead on arrival because it wasn’t a sequel, remake/reboot or a known comic character. Shame too, the material is great.
I was so bored by that film. I don’t know if that or the first Hulk film is my worst theater experience.
You mean the Ang Lee one? Then shut your whore mouth!
It was marketed horribly
Yeah, “John Cater” really doesn’t convey much other than blandness to the audience and the trailers/TV spots were short and confusing. Playing up the book connection and that so much of our Sci-Fi was informed by it might have helped. Like they did with Lord of the Rings. I hadn’t read those before the first movie and didn’t know anything about fantasy really. The trailer made me want to see it. Did t know it was three hours long and was late for work that day (I was 15)
@Tad Bifferson I hate when people suggest a film didn’t do well because it wasn’t already known. Before this whole Marvel thing kicked off, the average Joe in the street didn’t know who Iron man or Thor was. And if you say that they had the comic book fans, surely people into sci-fi literature would of heard of John Carter?
I’ve seen John Carter (now that it is on netflix) and it’s okay for a bumpy adventure film, but I think I would blame the advertising for its low success. The promo stuff I saw didn’t seem to have a clue what it was trying to advertise.
Haha, I love you, super fast alien bulldog lizard thing.
Let’s not forget Marc Antony and Caesar.
I liked the movie, but I love that goddamn alien bulldog lizard. That thing deserves its own movie.
The best part of John Carter was the penisey-looking thing. Woola the alien dog was a close second.
THIS. I kinda liked that movie and kinda hated it at the same time, but the dog and the super hot alien human girl with the super hot eyes kept me interested throughout it.
The fact that international BO numbers wasn’t even mentioned here proves just how little those numbers even matter.
International numbers were included, see footnote of graph one.
I am pretty sure that’s not even 1/10th of the whole story. Hollywood accounting is one of the greatest mysteries in the universe and even people on the inside don’t completely grasp it much less some random researcher. And personally I wouldn’t be anywhere near convinced that the movies aren’t breaking even despite official figures
It’s really fun to actually see a full production breakdown and discover how much of a film’s budget is literally a Hollywood studio paying itself.
Yeah, there is definitely a lot of cooking going on in the accounting departments. They need to make costs look high, and returns seem low, just like every other asshole cheating on his taxes.
I feel like I should have an opinion on this and have some kind of art vs commerce rant, but honestly, keep giving me robots punching stuff and ScarJo in tight leather and I’ll keep buying tickets.
So if all of these movies are essentially ‘losing’ money or not breaking even at the box office, then what constitutes a ‘Blockbuster movie” now?
“defined as a film with a $100m+ production budget and a $155m+ total budget,” as per footnote in graph one.
*PSSSHHTT* Footnotes? Who reads those.
Footnotes? What is this, a Supreme Court Case?!
Hey, I liked John Carter.
I’ve been very open about my enjoyment of John Carter, many, many times.
Doesn’t Box Office Mojo beg to differ with all this?
Movies are now like little companies. It’s when whole company that incurs profit. Not one part. If apple sells fewer iPods this year than last it only hurts the company if they don’t sell more of something else. It’s a balancing act for profit.
Just because the movie itself doesn’t make the money from ticket sales doesn’t mean it’s a loss. Disney paid over $4 billion for Lucasfilm. I don’t think they expect to make all that back just from ticket sales of a new Star Wars movie but from every other facet in addition.
This is why being a director of a big budget movie has got to be the worst gig. As a director one wants to be an “artist” and create a great movie but… Gotta sell them toys too!
Vince you are an idiot. Every Marvel film has made a profit. The least profitiable film, The Hulk, made over a 100 million more than the budget.
Every Marvel film? You including ‘Howard the Duck’ in that group?
I still want to know who the fuck greelit howard the duck, and precisely what cocktail of drugs they were on. That’s gotta be some good shit.
Production budget doesn’t include the marketing costs (which are crazy high) and the total gross at the theater isn’t the amount of money the studio gets. Pretty simple.
@Biggs_Red_3 You’re aware that the theater keeps ~50% of a box office receipt? Incredible Hulk grossed $263M, netting Disney some $131M. The total production budget was $150M, plus an average of $90M in marketing. That leaves a $110M shortfall? @Bizarro Stormy is correct
I always thought it was more like ten percent goes to the theater for the first few weeks and only movies that “have legs” weeks after the premiere date doing the 50% of ticket sales thing.
Hmmm, do I trust the in-depth, three-part mathematical analysis of a business professional who studies this for a living, or some jackass commenter who just spent five minutes doing arithmetic? Gee, that’s a tough one.
Yeah, want to know why there was Cars 2? Read here:
Cars made $10 Billion in ancillary sales (I don’t know if that makes it the richest franchise in history, but maybe). So, when you factor that in, studio execs could give a flying-fuck whether Johnny Sixpack and Susie Bitchface actually buy a ticket to see the film in a theater. It’s whether they buy Jimmy Snotface all the toys, gear, dvds, apps, etc. etc. etc.
Had a conversation with someone plugged into all this a few days ago. While the model above is likely in play, studio strategy is what it is not because they want to do it that way, it’s because the financing companies will only finance this kind of model. There were a couple dudes who reverse engineered the film financing and established the new model. So studios aren’t making what they want to make, they’re building properties that fit the financing model.
I liked John Carter though it felt far too long. The Lone Ranger was even better.
I hate that I care about this side of it, but I do. Great job and great link to the Boluk’s series. However, part of me wishes I could just go into a theater and see something with a clean head, not thinking about how much it cost, what the ‘buzz’ is on the movie, or hoping that it performs well. Now I watch the box office and hope movies I like to do well and movies I don’t like do poorly. Toothpaste out of the tube on that I guess.
This strongly correlates with the waning of my tentpole strategy for 2014.
So you’re saying that the studios consider aggregate revenues when determining ROI? Its a revelation! Stick to dick jokes