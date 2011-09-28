That Movie Where Gary Busey Gets Reincarnated As a Dog is Now Available for Free Online

Back in March, I posted a clip from a 2003 forgotten classic called Quigley, in which Gary Busey plays a rich dog hater who slips in dog poop, and tells his assistant, “I want everyone who owns a dog executed.” It sounds just like something Gary Busey would say, doesn’t it? And that’s just in the trailer! Soon, his character dies, and to punish him for his dog-hating ways, God sends him back to Earth in the form of a fluffy Pomeranian named “Quigley.” It was a perfect role for Busey, because, like dogs, coyotes are his sworn enemy.

And now, praise Jesus, Quigley is available for free online (embedded below). I haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, but if the trailer is any indication, this movie really has everything.

A (*SPROING*) sound effect (the thinking man’s record scratch)

Two bad guys getting caught in a net (just once I’d like to see that happen in real life)

A SLIDE WHISTLE sound effect (the record scratch of musical instruments)

Booger from Revenge of the Nerds

A dog who’s always freaking out squares and making people fall down

And best of all, Gary Busey being Gary Busey. I hear that on set, he even came up with an acronym for “Dog Poop.” “Dog Poop: Demons Outside God’s Periphery Ousting Odorous Popsicles.” At the time, he called coming up with that his proudest moment since eating Jennifer Tilly’s entire set of wicker patio furniture on a dare. True story.



Here’s the trailer:

Here’s the full movie, courtesy of SnagFilms. So please, visit SnagFilms, they’re doing the Lord’s work.