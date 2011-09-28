That Movie Where Gary Busey Gets Reincarnated As a Dog is Now Available for Free Online

Back in March, I posted a clip from a 2003 forgotten classic called Quigley, in which Gary Busey plays a rich dog hater who slips in dog poop, and tells his assistant, “I want everyone who owns a dog executed.” It sounds just like something Gary Busey would say, doesn’t it? And that’s just in the trailer! Soon, his character dies, and to punish him for his dog-hating ways, God sends him back to Earth in the form of a fluffy Pomeranian named “Quigley.” It was a perfect role for Busey, because, like dogs, coyotes are his sworn enemy.
And now, praise Jesus, Quigley is available for free online (embedded below). I haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, but if the trailer is any indication, this movie really has everything.
- A (*SPROING*) sound effect (the thinking man’s record scratch)
- Two bad guys getting caught in a net (just once I’d like to see that happen in real life)
- A SLIDE WHISTLE sound effect (the record scratch of musical instruments)
- Booger from Revenge of the Nerds
- A dog who’s always freaking out squares and making people fall down
And best of all, Gary Busey being Gary Busey. I hear that on set, he even came up with an acronym for “Dog Poop.” “Dog Poop: Demons Outside God’s Periphery Ousting Odorous Popsicles.” At the time, he called coming up with that his proudest moment since eating Jennifer Tilly’s entire set of wicker patio furniture on a dare. True story.
Here’s the trailer:
Here’s the full movie, courtesy of SnagFilms. So please, visit SnagFilms, they’re doing the Lord’s work.
Ten years ago I’d have eaten Jennifer Tilly’s wicker patio furniture and asked for the armoire in which she keeps her unmentionables for dessert. Now? Not so much. I’m thinking I’d be pretty full from all the extra padding she’s packing on that patio set.
In keeping with the dog theme, they apparently edited the movie on a Commodore PET.
“Gary Busey is even crazier than ME!” -Carl Fergusson, Shithouse Rat
Gary Busey once raced like a piss-horse.
Vince Giveth, Crappy runeth away…[cracks nuckles]
Gary Busey ate cat shit for a week to get into character for this role.
Gary Busey is a master methhead actor.
What’s at least one thing that didn’t change after Gary Busey became a dog?
Being able to lick his own dick.
Gary Busey has excellent muscle definition.
mus·cle /ˈmʌsəl/ [muhs-uhl], verb, -cled, -cling, adjective
noun
1. a tissue composed of cells or fibers, the contraction of which produces movement in the body.
“Woodward, you’re changing that dog’s life.”
“No………he’s wearing a tinfoil diaper and trying to mount a vacuum cleaner.
Gary Busey takes 23 medications daily. They are all placebos however; and he knows it, but they have kept his Genghis Taint in remission for five years now so he keeps taking them.
That banner pic makes me consider how balls-out awesome Unleashed would have been with Busey playing Jet Li’s part.
The part where Buseydog jumps up on the young girl’s chest and paws at her small breasts innocently… he learned that from Christopher Atkins.
Gary Busey insisted that on his driver’s license his eye color be listed as “Clear.”
Gary Busey tried golfing once. But when a stranger asked him if he was up for a foursome, Gary kicked the man on the asshole and bit off his left eyebrow.
Gary Busey is why Micheal Madsen can’t have nice things.
Gawldarnit, work happens now?!
Gary Busey threw Tila Tequila at shit at the 2010 Gathering of the Busalos.
Gary Busey once opened two cans of whoop-ass but only because he found some spare string in his briefcase and wanted to give Jake a call.
I actually spent my hard earned money and bought this the week it came out. My mom and I watched it, and with her love of pomeranians and my love of crappy movies, we both really enjoyed it. It really is as craptastic as it looks.
Actually, dog poop is “dangerously ornery guy post-head-injury operating on pills”
I’m waiting for the movie where Heigl gets reincarnated as a bitch.
A literal bitch, I mean.
Jake is a bad case of Child O’Busey.
eating Jennifer Tilly’s entire set of wicker patio furniture on a dare. True story.
Fucking cheater used lighter fluid to wash it down! CHEATER!
Rosie O’Donnell’s greatest role is as the retarded chick in Riding the Busey with my Sister.
tyBoo-nevar change! }}:>D
Gary Busey let Flea (from the Red Hot Chili Peppers) live on his back for 3 months to prepare for this role
Gary Busey carries a bullwhip and a can of fancy feast around at all times – “just in case”
Gary Busey once squeezed out a piping hot fire hydrant on top of a pile of dog shit while waiting for his handler to pick him up
Gary Busey has an invisible shock-fence running zig zag patterns throughout his house and insists all his houseguests wear a shock collar “for feng shui, butthorn!”
Gary Busey’s farts can only be heard by dogs, and they smell like delicious potroast to them
When Gary Busey ejaculates rabies and angry bees shoot out of his penis
Gary Busey’s 30GB iPod is completely full with dog-centric bands/musicians (The Jingle Dogs, Snoop Doggy Dog, Amy Winehouse, etc.)
Gary Busey keeps a pouch of Beggin’ Strips in a holster on his belt
Everytime Gary Busy eats spaghetti, he does so “Lady & The Tramp Style”*
*In an alley, near a charming Italian stereotype chef, with a dog
Fade In
EXT. Warehouse – Night
A Pomeranian, QUIGLEY, climbs a crane and sneaks into the warehouse through an open skylight. CUT TO
INT. Warehouse – NIGHT
QUIGLEY climbs through the girders and rafters in the warehouse ceiling and observes multiple HENCHDOGS loading illegal CHEW TOYS onto trucks.
Quigley: Bingo…
CUT TO
INT. Surveillance Van – NIGHT
BINGO is sitting at a console when he hears his name come over the radio.
BINGO: What’s up Quigley?
QUIGLEY: Not you, I just meant “Bingo, I found what I was looking for.”
BINGO: Alright Quigs, get out of there, let’s wait for backup.
Quigley: I don’t need backup…
INT. Warehouse – NIGHT
The leader of the HENCHDOGS, DANNY TREHOUND, is shaking paws with the SUPPLIER of the illegal CHEW TOYS.
DANNY TREHOUND: Orale hounds, this is some good shit.
SUPPLIER: I told you, didn’t I?
DANNY TREHOUND: Yeah, I just wish we had somebody to test these on.
QUIGLEY, still in the rafters, makes his way closer to the deal when one of his paws makes a squeak on the STEEL GIRDER.
DANNY TREHOUND: Woof the fuck his this?
QUIGLEY: Your worst nightmare butthorn!
SUPPLIER: QUIGLEY!
QUIGLEY: YEAH!
QUIGLEY JUMPS from the girder down to some conveniently stacked boxes and bags of soft stuff that would not normally be in a warehouse just as the HENCHDOGS begin shooting.
Bullets wiz past everywhere, but QUIGLEY is untouched and manages to take out all of the HENCHDOGS with his MAGNUM.
DANNY TREHOUND and the SUPPLIER jump into a TACO TRUCK and speed out of the warehouse.
TO BE CONTINUED….probably not, this was a huge waste of time but I already got this far.
Tell me that you have seen THIS
[www.youtube.com]