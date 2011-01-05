The 100 Greatest Movie Insults, Part 2

Pajiba’s edit monkey, Harry Hanrahan, has put together yet another awesome, eminently watchable mash-up/supercut of the best movie insults (part 1 here). I suggest you crack open a cold one and watch all 10 minutes like I did (and by ‘crack open a cold one’, I mean of course make love to a corpse). There are a ton of winners, and Full Metal Jacket will probably always be the high-water mark of movie insults, but this was a favorite:

“I guess there’s just two kinds of people, Miss Sandstone: my kind of people, and assh*les.”

That’s from Pink Flamingos, incidentally. Anyway, I love a good insult, but a dumb one is just as good. I could’ve watched this video with every insult dubbed over with “F*CK YOU!” “SUCK MY D*CK!”, a la that last Bobby Hacker video. “F*ck you, Private Pyle!” “Suck my d*ck!” “No, f*ck you!”

Additional trivia: Eli Wallach, the guy who played Tuco in The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly, is the same actor who played the weird whistling guy in Wall Street 2.