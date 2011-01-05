The 100 Greatest Movie Insults, Part 2

01.05.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

Pajiba’s edit monkey, Harry Hanrahan, has put together yet another awesome, eminently watchable mash-up/supercut of the best movie insults (part 1 here).  I suggest you crack open a cold one and watch all 10 minutes like I did (and by ‘crack open a cold one’, I mean of course make love to a corpse).  There are a ton of winners, and Full Metal Jacket will probably always be the high-water mark of movie insults, but this was a favorite:

“I guess there’s just two kinds of people, Miss Sandstone: my kind of people, and assh*les.”

That’s from Pink Flamingos, incidentally.  Anyway, I love a good insult, but a dumb one is just as good.  I could’ve watched this video with every insult dubbed over with “F*CK YOU!” “SUCK MY D*CK!”, a la that last Bobby Hacker video. “F*ck you, Private Pyle!”  “Suck my d*ck!”  “No, f*ck you!”

Additional trivia: Eli Wallach, the guy who played Tuco in The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly, is the same actor who played the weird whistling guy in Wall Street 2.

List of Films Cited
0’05 – Dumb & Dumber, His Girl Friday, Harry Potter 3, One-Eyed Jacks, Coming to America

0’33 – Happy Gilmore, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Vertical Limit, Cool Runnings, Big Jake

1’00 – Home Alone, The Hangover, Animal House, Duck Soup, Liar Liar

1’30 – Matilda, It Happened One Night, Anchorman, Full Metal Jacket, The Nutty Professor
2’02 – Rhinestone, The Nutty Professor, Bull Durham

2’30 – War Games, Caddyshack, Aliens, Tommy Boy, Ace in the Hole

3’00 – The Women, The Nutty Professor, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Scarface, The Breakfast Club

3’27 – The Little Rascals, It’s a Wonderful Life, Aladdin, Network, She’s All That

4’01 – Highlander, Of Human Bondage, Nine to Five, Erin Brockovich

4’34 – Clueless, Dumb & Dumber, The Silence of the Lambs, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Sweet Smell of Success

5’00 – Good Morning Vietnam, Biloxi Blues, A League of Their Own, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Monkey Business

5’29 – Duck Soup, Home Alone, The Ref, Point Break

5’59 – Repo Man, Revenge of the Nerds, South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut, Hamlet 2, Heathers, Chasing Amy, Closer, Anchorman

6’30 – Shaft, Back to the Future, Coming to America, Fried Green Tomatoes, Planet of the Apes, Stand By Me, Snatch, Wet Hot American Summer

7’01 – Bad Santa, Barfly, The Exorcist, White Men Can’t Jump, Horse Feathers, E.T., Heartbreak Ridge, The Blues Brothers

7’32 – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Training Day, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Full Metal Jacket, White Men Can’t Jump

7’57 – Hook, Flatliners, Hook,

8’30 – Nine Months, Six Pack, Hook, The Maltese Falcon

8’59 – Liar Liar, You Can’t Cheat an Honest Man, The Graduate

9’33 – Swimming with Sharks, The Long Good Friday, Pink Flamingos

10’06 – The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Around The Web

TAGS100 GREATEST MOVIE INSULTSharry hanrahanNerdsPAJIBAVideos

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP