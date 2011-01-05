The 100 Greatest Movie Insults, Part 2

Pajiba’s edit monkey, Harry Hanrahan, has put together yet another awesome, eminently watchable mash-up/supercut of the best movie insults (part 1 here). I suggest you crack open a cold one and watch all 10 minutes like I did (and by ‘crack open a cold one’, I mean of course make love to a corpse). There are a ton of winners, and Full Metal Jacket will probably always be the high-water mark of movie insults, but this was a favorite:
“I guess there’s just two kinds of people, Miss Sandstone: my kind of people, and assh*les.”
That’s from Pink Flamingos, incidentally. Anyway, I love a good insult, but a dumb one is just as good. I could’ve watched this video with every insult dubbed over with “F*CK YOU!” “SUCK MY D*CK!”, a la that last Bobby Hacker video. “F*ck you, Private Pyle!” “Suck my d*ck!” “No, f*ck you!”
Additional trivia: Eli Wallach, the guy who played Tuco in The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly, is the same actor who played the weird whistling guy in Wall Street 2.
List of Films Cited
0’05 – Dumb & Dumber, His Girl Friday, Harry Potter 3, One-Eyed Jacks, Coming to America
0’33 – Happy Gilmore, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Vertical Limit, Cool Runnings, Big Jake
1’00 – Home Alone, The Hangover, Animal House, Duck Soup, Liar Liar
1’30 – Matilda, It Happened One Night, Anchorman, Full Metal Jacket, The Nutty Professor
2’02 – Rhinestone, The Nutty Professor, Bull Durham
2’30 – War Games, Caddyshack, Aliens, Tommy Boy, Ace in the Hole
3’00 – The Women, The Nutty Professor, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Scarface, The Breakfast Club
3’27 – The Little Rascals, It’s a Wonderful Life, Aladdin, Network, She’s All That
4’01 – Highlander, Of Human Bondage, Nine to Five, Erin Brockovich
4’34 – Clueless, Dumb & Dumber, The Silence of the Lambs, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Sweet Smell of Success
5’00 – Good Morning Vietnam, Biloxi Blues, A League of Their Own, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Monkey Business
5’29 – Duck Soup, Home Alone, The Ref, Point Break
5’59 – Repo Man, Revenge of the Nerds, South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut, Hamlet 2, Heathers, Chasing Amy, Closer, Anchorman
6’30 – Shaft, Back to the Future, Coming to America, Fried Green Tomatoes, Planet of the Apes, Stand By Me, Snatch, Wet Hot American Summer
7’01 – Bad Santa, Barfly, The Exorcist, White Men Can’t Jump, Horse Feathers, E.T., Heartbreak Ridge, The Blues Brothers
7’32 – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Training Day, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Full Metal Jacket, White Men Can’t Jump
7’57 – Hook, Flatliners, Hook,
8’30 – Nine Months, Six Pack, Hook, The Maltese Falcon
8’59 – Liar Liar, You Can’t Cheat an Honest Man, The Graduate
9’33 – Swimming with Sharks, The Long Good Friday, Pink Flamingos
10’06 – The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Well, I have to say, that was magnificent.
Fat, drunk and stupid is a perfectly fine way to go through life.
Hanrahan’s the name and no Slap Shot? For Mom,
You know, your son looks like a fag to me.
I beg your pardon?
You better get re-married again, or he’s gonna have someone’s cock in his mouth before you can say Jack Robinson.
true story, Kubrick let R. Lee Emery improvise. Kubrick didn’t let anybody improvise.
“Your mother sucks cock in hell” will always be my go to insult. I <3 Linda Blair.
The most damning insult I’ve ever received was “you’re a gentile, right?” That shit hurt.
No Mean Girls?
Boo, you whore.
Queen of putrescence from Princess Bride is a nice one. Also “you’re not even interesting enough to make me sick” from Witches of Eastwick.
I’m pretty sure you could make a 10 minute video of just RL Emery insulting people. And it would break the internet and all of our minds.
“crack open a cold one’, I mean of course make love to a corpse”
Alice Cooper just +1000 this
true story, Kubrick let R. Lee Emery improvise. Kubrick didn’t let anybody improvise.
I’m pretty sure he wasn’t just improvising, that was a stream of consciousness thing for him.
“true story, Kubrick let R. Lee Emery improvise. Kubrick didn’t let anybody improvise”
I’m pretty sure that after R. Lee unscrewed Kubrick’s head and shat down his neck he was allowed to do whatever he wanted.
Closing your tags is for pussies.
200 insults and none are this glorious moment from How High?
[www.youtube.com]