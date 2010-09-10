The A Capella Inception trailer

Such a brilliantly simple concept. This is the Inception trailer remade a capella. It holds the distinction of being possibly the least annoying a capella thing ever. (*BRAAAAAAHM*) I’m powerless against it. The guy making (*BRAAAAAHM*) sounds with his mouth makes me laugh every time. It’s like the Donald Duck voice war cry from the other day, or farts. The context doesn’t even matter. I could be at a puppy funeral and I’d probably still laugh. I think it’s embedded genetically, like the brown note.



