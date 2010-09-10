The A Capella Inception trailer

Such a brilliantly simple concept. This is the Inception trailer remade a capella. It holds the distinction of being possibly the least annoying a capella thing ever. (*BRAAAAAAHM*) I’m powerless against it. The guy making (*BRAAAAAHM*) sounds with his mouth makes me laugh every time. It’s like the Donald Duck voice war cry from the other day, or farts. The context doesn’t even matter. I could be at a puppy funeral and I’d probably still laugh. I think it’s embedded genetically, like the brown note.
Twas really good but that BRAAAAHM was just awful and lazy.
The last couple of BRAAAAAHMs after the “I have this under control” are fucking priceless. I predict a trend in a capella trailer remixes…
After seeing this, The Mighty Feklahr feels like He made it to the heart of The Matrix, only to find “Musical Mike” Kieffer…
[www.youtube.com]
(about 1 minute in)
I look forward to seeing what else the “A CAPELLA INCEPTION” tag brings my way!
Is this what Rockappella has been up to?
Damn you Pauly Dangerously!!!!
Those lazy fucks still haven’t found Carmen SanDiego.
Ellen Page has never sounded better.
Honest to motherfucking blog.
Well they never Arkansas her steal the Mekong from the jungle.
I seriously just got a warning that says “You are posting comments too quickly. Slow down.” I assume there will be other ones saying “That shit isn’t funny” and “Pauly already did a better version of that.”
For me, that last set of BRAAAAAAAAHMs was my brown note.
Not twee enough, somebody get me a goddamn ukulele!
I knew a guy from a group like this once. He told me that he has sex cock capella. I didn’t know what he meant until I saw the giant bottle of hand lotion on his nightstand.
I would love to hear a lullaby of BRAAAAAAAAHMs.
What if the Carmen San Diego we were trying to catch was in a dream all along? (“BRAAAAHM”)
I need these guys to re-dub some amateur porn I’m working on.
I think that all of Ellen Page’s movies should be redubbed with the guy who’s voicing her in this. It might make Juno watchable.
if they kept the actors’ voices and fx sounds this would be gold.
RING. TONE. BRAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHM
This video of the Harry Potter Deathly Hallows trailer with “Mind Heist” proves that BRAAAAAAHHHHMMMMM works in pretty much any situation as long as text pops up on screen.
[www.youtube.com]