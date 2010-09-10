The A Capella Inception trailer

Senior Editor
09.10.10 21 Comments

Such a brilliantly simple concept.  This is the Inception trailer remade a capella.  It holds the distinction of being possibly the least annoying a capella thing ever.  (*BRAAAAAAHM*) I’m powerless against it.  The guy making (*BRAAAAAHM*) sounds with his mouth makes me laugh every time.  It’s like the Donald Duck voice war cry from the other day, or farts.  The context doesn’t even matter.  I could be at a puppy funeral and I’d probably still laugh.  I think it’s embedded genetically, like the brown note.


Around The Web

TAGSA CAPELLA INCEPTIONBRAAAAAAHMInceptionINCEPTION MEMES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP