The Artist won lots of BAFTAs

The BAFTAs, aka the British Oscars (The Oscours, as I like to call them), held their awards ceremony last night, and the big story was that The Artist only took home six of the 11 awards it was nominated for. What a sad night it must have been for its make-up artists and production designers. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep took home Best Actress honors for The Iron Lady, proving that even British people are impressed by the ability to do a British accent.

Elsewhere, Adam Deacon took home the Orange Wednesdays Rising Star Award, which is apparently an arbitrary assortment of words presented to a British citizen chosen at random, by drawing names out of a Bobby’s hat. The names are written on the sides of fags, which is of course Cockney-rhyming slang for “Pifflequags”, which is a type of rodent. Why are the Bobbies’ hats so full of rodents? Tradition, mostly. (Full list of winners and nominees after the jump):

BEST FILM

The Artist (Thomas Langmann)

The Descendants (Jim Burke, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor)

Drive (Marc Platt, Adam Siegel)

The Help (Brunson Green, Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo)

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

My Week with Marilyn (Simon Curtis, David Parfitt, Harvey Weinstein, Adrian Hodges)

Senna (Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Manish Pandey)

Shame (Steve McQueen, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Abi Morgan)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Tomas Alfredson, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo,

Bridget O’Connor, Peter Straughan)

We Need to Talk about Kevin (Lynne Ramsay, Luc Roeg, Jennifer Fox, Robert Salerno, Rory Stewart Kinnear)

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Attack the Block, Joe Cornish (Director/Writer)

Black Pond, Will Sharpe (Director/Writer), Tom Kingsley (Director), Sarah Brocklehurst (Producer)

Coriolanus, Ralph Fiennes (Director)

Submarine, Richard Ayoade (Director/Writer)

Tyrannosaur, Paddy Considine (Director), Diarmid Scrimshaw (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Incendies (Denis Villeneuve, Luc Déry, Kim McGraw)

Pina (Wim Wenders, Gian-Piero Ringel)

Potiche (François Ozon, Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer)

A Separation (Asghar Farhadi)

The Skin I Live In (Pedro Almodóvar, Agustin Almodóvar)

DOCUMENTARY

George Harrison: Living in the Material World (Martin Scorsese)

Project Nim (James Marsh, Simon Chinn)

Senna (Asif Kapadia)

ANIMATED FILM

The Adventures of Tintin (Steven Spielberg)

Arthur Christmas (Sarah Smith)

Rango (Gore Verbinski)

DIRECTOR

The Artist (Michel Hazanavicius)

Drive (Nicolas Winding Refn)

Hugo (Martin Scorsese)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Tomas Alfredson)

We Need to Talk about Kevin (Lynne Ramsay)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Artist (Michel Hazanavicius)

Bridesmaids (Annie Mumolo, Kristen Wiig)

The Guard (John Michael McDonagh)

The Iron Lady (Abi Morgan)

Midnight in Paris (Woody Allen)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Descendants (Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash)

The Help (Tate Taylor)

The Ides of March (George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon)

Moneyball (Steven Zaillian, Aaron Sorkin)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Bridget O’Connor, Peter Straughan)

LEADING ACTOR

Brad Pitt (Moneyball)

Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)

George Clooney (The Descendants)

Jean Dujardin (The Artist)

Michael Fassbender (Shame)

LEADING ACTRESS

Berenice Bejo (The Artist)

Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady)

Michelle Williams (My Week with Marilyn)

Tilda Swinton (We Need to Talk about Kevin)

Viola Davis (The Help)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christopher Plummer ( Beginners)

Jim Broadbent (The Iron Lady)

Jonah Hill (Moneyball)

Kenneth Branagh (My Week with Marilyn)

Philip Seymour Hoffman (The Ides of March)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan (Drive)

Jessica Chastain (The Help)

Judi Dench (My Week with Marilyn)

Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids)

Octavia Spencer (The Help)

ORIGINAL MUSIC

The Artist (Ludovic Bource)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)

Hugo (Howard Shore)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Alberto Iglesias)

War Horse (John Williams)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Artist (Guillaume Schiffman)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Jeff Cronenweth)

Hugo (Robert Richardson)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Hoyte van Hoytema)

War Horse (Janusz Kaminski)

EDITING

The Artist (Anne-Sophie Bion, Michel Hazanavicius)

Drive (Mat Newman)

Hugo (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Senna (Gregers Sall, Chris King)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Dino Jonsater)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Artist (Laurence Bennett, Robert Gould)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan)

Hugo (Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana MacDonald)

War Horse (Rick Carter, Lee Sandales)

COSTUME DESIGN

The Artist (Mark Bridges)

Hugo (Sandy Powell)

Jane Eyre (Michael O’Connor)

My Week with Marilyn (Jill Taylor)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Jacqueline Durran)

MAKE UP & HAIR

The Artist (Julie Hewett, Cydney Cornell)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (Amanda Knight, Lisa Tomblin)

Hugo (Morag Ross, Jan Archibald)

The Iron Lady (Marese Langan)

My Week with Marilyn (Jenny Shircore)

SOUND

The Artist (Nadine Muse, Gérard Lamps, Michael Krikorian)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (James Mather, Stuart Wilson, Stuart Hilliker, Mike Dowson, Adam Scrivener)

Hugo (Philip Stockton, Eugene Gearty, Tom Fleischman, John Midgley)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (John Casali, Howard Bargroff, Doug Cooper, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley)

War Horse (Stuart Wilson, Gary Rydstrom, Andy Nelson, Tom Johnson, Richard Hymns)

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

The Adventures of Tintin (Joe Letteri)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (Tim Burke, John Richardson, Greg Butler, David Vickery)

Hugo (Rob Legato, Ben Grossman, Joss Williams)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Christopher White)

War Horse (Ben Morris, Neil Corbould)

SHORT ANIMATION

Abuelas

Bobby Yeah

A Morning Stroll

SHORT FILM

Chalk

Mwansa the Great

Only Sound Remains

Pitch Black Heist

Two and Two

THE ORANGE WEDNESDAYS RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)