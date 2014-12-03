‘The Crow’ Reboot Has A New Director With Edgar Wright’s Seal Of Approval

Since there are people out there who actually believe that a remake of The Crow could be good – *cough, Dan Seitz, cough* – I figured it’s worth a shot to try to put a positive twist on the latest news about Relativity Studios trying to make this damn thing happen already. Director Corin Hardy has been tabbed to helm the latest reboot effort, according to Deadline, and he’s replacing F. Javier Gutiérrez, who jumped ship for a much safer reboot with The Ring. But the good news here is that Hardy, whose biggest experience is in music videos, reportedly came at the recommendation of director Edgar Wright, so we are all technically bound by Internet geek law to be at least mildly excited about Hardy’s potential.

Resurrecting The Crow has been a bitch of a task for Relativity, with rumors spraying the white and black face paint on A-listers like Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Channing Tatum and Ryan Gosling as recently as 2011, while last year had the role of Eric Draven going to everyone from James McAvoy to Tom Hiddleston to Luke Evans to Norman Reedus. But while empty rumors keep flying, the revolving door of directors basically has to stop at Hardy, because after that the well is pretty empty.

Next thing you know, it’s The Crow: I Just Wanna Fly, with McG on board to direct and Mark McGrath playing Eric. Joking aside, that still might be better than The Crow: Wicked Prayer. Holy crap, that was a terrible movie.