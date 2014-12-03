‘The Crow’ Reboot Has A New Director With Edgar Wright’s Seal Of Approval

Since there are people out there who actually believe that a remake of The Crow could be good – *cough, Dan Seitz, cough* – I figured it’s worth a shot to try to put a positive twist on the latest news about Relativity Studios trying to make this damn thing happen already. Director Corin Hardy has been tabbed to helm the latest reboot effort, according to Deadline, and he’s replacing F. Javier Gutiérrez, who jumped ship for a much safer reboot with The Ring. But the good news here is that Hardy, whose biggest experience is in music videos, reportedly came at the recommendation of director Edgar Wright, so we are all technically bound by Internet geek law to be at least mildly excited about Hardy’s potential.
Resurrecting The Crow has been a bitch of a task for Relativity, with rumors spraying the white and black face paint on A-listers like Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Channing Tatum and Ryan Gosling as recently as 2011, while last year had the role of Eric Draven going to everyone from James McAvoy to Tom Hiddleston to Luke Evans to Norman Reedus. But while empty rumors keep flying, the revolving door of directors basically has to stop at Hardy, because after that the well is pretty empty.
Next thing you know, it’s The Crow: I Just Wanna Fly, with McG on board to direct and Mark McGrath playing Eric. Joking aside, that still might be better than The Crow: Wicked Prayer. Holy crap, that was a terrible movie.
What the hell they’re rebooting The Ring, too!? Movie’s not even a teenager yet.
We are a decade away from being able to attend one movie at the theater, walk out at it’s conclusion and see the gritty reboot in the next theater over. I for one look forward to eluding the teen ushers named Bella, Katniss and Peta
Twilight’s already in the works. Ten bucks says Fifty Shades will be rebooted within a year of the third/fourth one ending.
Well, the original came out in 1998. But it’s still more time than Bale Batman to Affleck Batman.
Dan Seitz likes the Ang Lee Hulk movie
I guess there had to be someone that liked it…
And so do I. Hell, it’s still my favorite comic book movie even now, and the only one I can legitimately, unironically respect.
Of course, my favorite movies are things like 12 Angry Men and The Seventh Seal, so WHAT DO I KNOW?!
But isn’t the franchise cursed?
Nothing will beat Alex Proyas original. It is still my favorite Comic Book Movie.
If, or when, they remake it, it will not be as dark and will more than likely have a PG-13 rating.
How about a new Crow movie, instead of a remake. James O’barr wrote an awesome new Crow last year called The Crow Curare I say we get Alex Proyas to turn that into a movie.
Word. Also, the soundtrack is the best.
Agreed, it was the best and will always be. All of the sequels after – should have been abortions… jus saying..
Speaking of which, what happened to Proyas?? Dark City was awesome and i knew he did some sci fi movie…. and then i lost track.
Proyas made Knowing with Nic Cage; not terrible, even had some creepy thin people in it.
“Director Corin Hardy has been tabbed to helm the latest reboot effort”
ALL THE NOPE IN THE UNIVERSE
A “The Crow” remake would never work because its not 19-fucking-94 ya cocksuckers.
God you’re so right. Since goth is over, is this going to be a hipster crow? “I was a spirit of vengeance BEFORE it was cool.”
the crow was boring and is highly overrated.
Much like with Total Recall, Spider-Man, Robocop, et al, this is another movie that did not need a reboot/remake.
Fuck Hollywood…
This is bad new, but, you know . . .
. . . it can’t rain all the time.