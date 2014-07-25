The Definitive Ranking Of Scarlett Johansson Films

But my giant pasty belly is not the topic at hand, as we’ve got some Scar-Jo (as she’s known to lovers) to ponder. Remember, much as with our Cameron Diaz manifesto, these rankings are based solely on Johansson’s contribution, and not the overall quality of the film, though of course they tend to dovetail.
First off, one I missed, which proves the central conceit, “Under the Skin”:
Here she’s plays a sexy alien killer. But who hasn’t?
19. “He Just Not That Into You”
Here we have Johansson being P-A-I-D to don red and get bendy. Not her finest hour (I assume that’s how long it took her to film all her scenes for this catastrophe).
18. “Don Jon”
I’m just as much a sucker for a Jersey accent as the next guy (who’s not a sucker at all for it), but even I have to take umbrage with this character. There’s nothing there, she’s a mouthpiece for mediocrity.
17. “We Bought a Zoo”
While playing a zoologist is most actor’s lifelong dream, Scarlett pours cold water on the whole idea here. Mostly because, in her first movie with Matt Damon since “Horse Whisperer”, she played a sappy sap. Oddly, all of her films with Matt Damon have involved animals, and the submission of said animals. I’m just said’ing.
16. “The Prestige”
She’s not in enough to matter, but if her career dries up she can always turn to Chriss “sssssss” Angel for an assistant gig. The good news is we’re out of the actively bad realm, whoop whoop!
Under the Skin is a pretty interesting film. If you only want to see the Scar-Jo skin scenes, you can find them on-line separately (and they are fine), but the film as a whole IS worth watching.
Did you see it in a theater? At home I found it to be a strong, strong suggestion for me to do house work. I mean, I thought it was interesting, but god damn, sooooooo slow.
Also, Laremy missed A Love Song For Bobby Long. How dare you, Laremy.
No, I saw it at home as well.
Afterwards, I wrote: “Under the Skin has a very deliberate pace, and yet I wouldn’t characterise it as a “slow” film. Things happen. It just takes a while. Be patient.”
But this is easier said than done if you’re in a cinema. At least at home I could take a break, eat lunch, etc., and this certainly makes slower-paced films a lot more tolerable.
Gee, Jonathan Glazer turned out a boring movie? Hard to believe from the director of “Ben Kingsley Screams At Ray Winstone For An Hour Before Getting To The One Shot That Exists To Justify This Entire Movie.” Er, I mean, “Sexy Beast.”
For my money Under the Skin should be #3 on this list. ScarJo gave a mesmerizing performance. Just an amazing slow, dreadful burn to the whole thing. One of my favorite movies of the year and I wish I’d seen it in a theater.
Truly seconded, Rawhead Wrecks.
My favorite movie of the past year.
It was also truly, truly disturbing to me in a way that isn’t a button-pressing sort of disturbing like a movie set in a brutal war or something.. disturbing on a much more core level.
Just Cause
No The Perfect Score?
Pfft. Worthless.
I thought The Prestige was solid. I knew never to trust Hugh Jackman thanks to Dr. Cox
I liked The Prestige…
I loved the Prestige… are they implying that it’s a bad movie, or that ScarJo is bad in it? Because neither is true and the twist ending is still one of the best in cinema.
I would murder each and every last one of you just to be able to smell her hair during filming of The Island. She looked goddamn amazing in that.
Yes. Her hotness peaked in The Island.
Other than the Marvel movies, don’t think I’ve seen any of these movies. Not sure if that’s good or bad.
It’s bad
The Prestige is good, and she’s good in it.
However, until she does proper frontal nudity (not that blurry shit in under the skin) I’m uninterested.
She’s beautiful, but she’s across the board a terrible actress.
It really is a relief to just be able to disagree with you on stuff, Underball. All that agreeing with you about Michael Bay was really getting to me.
Well, half disagree, at least.
And I don’t know that I am qualified to say whether someone is a good/bad actor, but I believe her when she’s on screen, which is basically how I judge. I think some of what has been said about her today is the same thing I said for years about Keanu Reeves – they both do well in the right role with the right director.
She was actually 18 when she did Ghost World, which is good for my mental health, because I was uncomfortable with how attractive I found her in that.
I understand this….still a year away from being able to publicly discuss Chloe Grace Moretz without having to set my balls on fire with acid.
Yeah, Matt Damon is not in The Horse Whisperer.
He didn’t suggest he was.
“Mostly because, in her first movie with Matt Damon since “Horse Whisperer””
Matt played the horse.
I clicked through increasingly terrified that you were going to rank The Black Dahlia really really high or something. That movie was pure ass and she was somehow the worst thing about it. I really started to worry ScarJo might be illiterate watching her try to deliver lines in that one.
I hated the Black Dahlia so much that I forgot she was even in the movie.
In the time it takes to read this piece, you could watch the under-appreciated Coen Bros flick The Man Who Wasn’t There. So, do that.
have the Coen Bros. ever done anything that wasn’t over-valed by internet movie nerds?
Why don’t you ask them, smartass? I have taken my lumps for not loving Ladykillers, or Hudsucker, or Intolerable Cruety, etc. I’m just saying The Man Who Wasn’t There was good.
Yeah, they’ve had their missteps, but it’s one of the best win/loss records in Hollywood, which is pretty remarkable.
“HEAVENS TO BETSY, BIRDY!”
Eh, I can’t believe you find that many people that defend Ladykillers or Intolerable Cruelty (sorry but I love Hudsucker–you know, for the kids). I love the Coens, but I think most fans recognize they’ve made a few stinkers here and there–the difference is when they get a hit it’s a HIT.
I would say this list is far from definitive.
Agreed. Any list of ScarJo films that doesn’t include “Eight Legged Freaks” is hardly definitive.
Hard to see how any list missing several entries could possibly be “definitive”
We sure got past the actively bad quicker than with Cameron Diaz, that’s for sure.
Is Lucy just “Elfin Lied”?
As interpreted by Luc Beeson?
I haven’t seen either, but that sounds like a pretty amusing concept to me.
From what I can tell, it’s just the part where a female named Lucy is way more mentally powerful than everyone else surrounded with a bunch of other stuff to make it not so much like the anime.
So about as much as Pacific Rim is like Evangelion.
I love The Horse Whisperer; its poster is one I rotate for display. And I do know quite a few people who saw and loved it too. I mean, it had Kristin Scott Thomas channeling Anna Wintour well before (and less hammily than) Meryl Streep.
No Home Alone 3???? THIS LIST IS INVALID!
Real Talk: ‘The Prestige’ is Christopher Nolan’s best movie and should have been in the top five in this list.
OK, good, you got #1 right. Now I don’t have to burn this place to the ground.
Not that I enjoy it or have seen ti multiple times or anything, but there’s a notable absence here of The Girl With The Pearl Earring.
I’d like to turn ScarJo into The Girl with the Pearl Necklace
I’ll show myself out
VCB gets my nod for #1 for no other reason that as soon as it was over the wife grabbed my hand walked me straight to the bedroom.
No Spongebob Squarepants movie? She had some really funny lines
Her > All.
This list hurts my head because I have no idea what kind of criteria you are using to rank these (hotness or acting?), but how dare you forget about her slutty punk in The Perfect Score (and woah Chris Evans is in that too), or her epic side boob in A Love Song for Bobby Long, or her absolute garbage yet very latex-y performance in The Spirit.
How long do you think it took Bardem to agree to Vicky Christina Barcelona? “So Javier, in this movie you’ll have Penelope Cruz, Rebecca Hall and ScarJo all fighting over you.” And then he ended up marrying Cruz a few years later, as if he wasn’t enough of a boss already.
so, nobody liked her work in The Spirit?
Match Point was a bad film? I think you might need to watch that one again.
I love ScarJo, but she was absolute garbage in The Island. Her character seemed to only exist to be confused and useless.
This list fails without the inclusion of Eight-Legged Freaks. The first movie I saw ScarJo in.
Can I get these as gifs, to go?