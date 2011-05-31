The Hobbit movies got a nice pair of titles, yo

We’ve got six more hours of Hobbit movies coming next winter, and now they have titles. Starring Martin Freeman (below right) in the lead role, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey opens December 14th, 2012, and The Hobbit: There and Back Again is set for a year later. Because God forbid you call them The Hobbit Part 1 and 2.
Both films are set in Middle-earth 60 years before Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings,” The adventure of “The Hobbit” follows the journey of title character Bilbo Baggins, who is swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug.
Under Jackson’s direction, both movies are being shot consecutively in digital 3D using the latest camera and stereo technology. Filming is taking place at Stone Street Studios, Wellington, and on location around New Zealand.
Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf the Grey. Also reprising their roles from “The Lord of the Rings” movies are: Cate Blanchett as Galadriel; Orlando Bloom as Legolas; Ian Holm as the elder Bilbo; Christopher Lee as Saruman; Hugo Weaving as Elrond; Elijah Wood as Frodo; and Andy Serkis as Gollum. [press release via ComingSoon]
I can’t imagine devoting a full decade of my career to 70-year-old books about dwarves and dragons and elves who sing songs, but luckily Peter Jackson isn’t even close to being bored of it, because he grew up in New Zealand. Those people are like X-Men when it comes to imperviousness to boredom. I heard The Olive Garden recently scrapped plans to expand to New Zealand after the locals deemed it “too zesty.” Meanwhile, the hardest part for the rest of the cast will be the three months they have to spend in Delaware after shooting to get reacclimated.
I am super excited to see these movies . . .
Its funny that The Hobbit was the quick non boring one of the series and they are going to stretch it into 6 hours and two movies when the trilogy was one per book. I guess we need the extra time for knowing homohobbit glances?
The first one won’t be coming out until 2012. The second is 2013.
Seeing any news on The Hobbit movie(s) makes me sad my dad didn’t live to see these since he was an avid Tolkien fan.
On the other hand, he was pisseD off enough that they moved the giant spider to the third act. I can’t imagine how he would’ve responded to Jackson adding in characters THAT WEREN’T EVEN IN THE GODDAMNED BOOKS YOU F*CKING HACK!!!
I can’t imagine devoting a full decade of my career to 70-year-old books about dwarves and dragons and elves who sing songs
That’s why you’ve devoted a full decade of your career to writing blogs about rape vans and corgis dressed like people.
I wonder how much of a badass they will make the new female character? Like how much girl power are they going to ratchet up in this movie to break up the Tolkien sausage fest?
Poor Vince is confused. December 2012 isn’t next winter, but the one after.
Damn this post’s title! At first glance, I thought it was going to be about Sean Astin somehow being written in.
This is my impression of me reading the synopsis. ““The Hobbit” follows the journey of title character Bilbo Baggins, who is swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingguhhhhhhhhh.” Dead.
WTF? why froddo is in the movie if its 60 years in the past??
Delaware…come for the tax-free shopping, stay…as long as it takes you to get back into PA.