Honest Trailers Takes On ‘Love Actually’, The Most Inexplicably Beloved Holiday Movie Of All Time

At this stage, I’m thinking I don’t need to rehash my intense hatred for Love Actually. In the interests of not making my eyelid twitch, let’s leave it at I don’t like it. In any case, I was happy to watch the gang from ScreenJunkies bash it for four straight minutes, even if calling Love Actually “Pulp Fiction for girls” seems wildly unfair to both Pulp Fiction and girls. That said, an honest takedown of this inexplicably beloved pile of horseshit would take longer than the actual movie. My breakdown of just the vignette where the British guy goes to America and finds out it’s all a beer commercial alone would take at least half an hour, and would just be me pausing every 10 seconds to scream “WHAT THE F*CK! WHAT THE F*CK!” over and over.
I think Lindy West said it best:
Everything in this movie is f*cking insane. That’s not how press conferences work. That’s not how diplomacy works. That’s not how prime ministers work. NOTHING IS HOW ANYTHING WORKS.
Thank you Mancini. I DON’T FUCKING UNDERSTAND why so many people drip over this sludge. When a full grown man admits to liking this crap, my respect for them plummets two points. Good to know I’m not alone.
Only two points? Fucking casuals, man.
LOL @ “Walking vagina”
This looks like a bunch of relationshit.
Hoped for a “COOOORRRRRAAAAALLLLL!!!!” after seeing Rick Grimes on the article thumbnail. Was not disappointed.
Best tie-in ever.
After a few years of cajoling, I finally watched this with my girlfriend. I was at least expecting piffle but what I got was 2 hours and 16 minutes of some of the most godawful storytelling I’ve ever wasted my life on.
OMG so perfect. “A man who would throw away his wife and children to buy a necklace for this woman.” SERIOUSLY! They didn’t even fuck; his “cheating” consisted of buying her a necklace! At this point I HOPE they fucked and the film makers just thought it was obvious (it wasn’t).
You don’t show up to your best friend’s house and hit on his wife and she kisses you and then everything is okay.
The Prime Minister can’t just fire and then hook up with his or her caterer.
The USA is NOT a beer commercial! LOL! Best one yet!
I still loved Love Actually when I was a teen though.
I hate the movie as much as anyone here, and I really don’t want to defend any aspect of it, but Rickman totally had sex with her. It’s off screen, but when they show her she’s not exactly dressed and the bed isn’t exactly made. She totally just slipped back into that Valentine’s themed nightie and threw on the necklace after he left.
Seems like the perfect date movie for the men’s rights activist in your life. “When your skank wife cheats on you, the only thing to do is nail the Portuguese help. Bro.”
You disagree?
A language barrier is a great way to cut down on the chitchat.
Even the gay storyline is a Boss bangs assistant trope.
You realize that that wasn’t a gay storyline right? It was an example of non romantic love – that his manager was his best friend and the only person he truly cared about in his life.
I just really liked the way he said BEEWWWBS in this trailer. The pronunciation was perfect.
I think cue card scene also brazenly manipulates any lingering audience discomfort with connubial miscegenation.
“Hey guys, the audience may not be willing to ship a sociopath / Keira Knightley affair. How can we make him more appealing?”
“We can’t, but we can make the other guy black”
Zat you, Armond?
That actually makes a lot of sense.
I still like it
… then Chiewetel Ejiofor got his sword from Serenity and killed the dude trying to bang his wife, and then Bill Nighy turned into the dracula from Underworld and killed everyone else. Except Lester Nygaard, who got to keep banging that chick. The End
The GF tried to make me watch this once. Mercifully, we got busy on the couch about half-way through and I didn’t have to watch the movie.
Pulp Fiction was the complete opposite of Love Actually. In Pulp Fiction, people were reacting normally to insane situations, and in Love Actually, they were reacting insanely to normal situations.
@Eddie Baby That actually makes it a true statement. Women normally react insane to normal situations. Men usually react normal to insane situations. So it makes sense that a woman’s Pulp Fiction would be people reacting insanely to normal situations. Men are from Mars, Women can’t pee standing up.
Vince mancini and all these other but postulesthe same as what their opinions are worth wouldn’t know a good movie…which love actually actually was…if it bit you on your testies…which you were probablly doing instead of actually trying to watch the movie….what a buch of dumbasses
WOW! guys dont like “Love Actually” what a shocker!!! it doesnt make sense so what?? its full of sweet and loving images. Whats the harm. HOWEVER, some dirty gnomes with big feet WALKING to the top of a volcano to throw off a ring into it and getting stopped by spiders and giants is PERFECTLY FINE AND BELIEVABLE AND AWESOME!!! sure sure sure. Bullsh**!! dont make fun of girly things or we may point the ridiculous problems with Die Hard!!!!
The harm is that it creates expectations for how people should behave that are so far removed from reality that they are dangerous.
First Vince doesn’t like Lord of the rings so that’s not even a point. Second, the problem isn’t that it’s full of sweet and loving images, it’s not. What’s sweet or loving about ruining your best friends’ wedding video by focusing on his wife and then trying to sleep with said wife days after she has gotten married to your best friend?
You’re insane woman, it is the most misogynistic film I have ever seen, and shows psychopaths on a level I haven’t even seen in horror movies. If it’s ‘girly’ to be mindfucked by your husband’s best friend, then let me hand in my vagina today.
I would love to hear your complaints about Die Hard
This movie did a really good job ruining the experience of seeing Laura Linney’s bewbs.
I always liked the movie’s bizarre attempt to deflect from Britain’s role in the Iraq War by making it look like America just sexually coerced the UK into it.
As terrible as most of this movie is, Mr. Bean wrapping the necklace for Alan Rickman is comedy gold.
Damn, you’re right. You really have a talent for finding diamonds among the turds.
Thanks. Mind if I borrow that line for the Skills section on my resume?
On the ride home from the theatre, my girlfriend at-the-time was absolutely incensed that I didn’t like this movie.
We lasted about three more months.
Vince I imagine you making a ‘Love Actually’ review video similar to Plinkett’s ‘Star Wars” review. You have that much rage built up about this movie it would easily be a 60+ minute review.