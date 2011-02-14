The King’s Speech won the BAFTA for “Most British”

The British Oscars, aka The BAFTAs happened last night (“BAFTA? Oi, but guv, Oy hahdly know ‘er!”), and whilst I didn’t catch the telecast, I can only hope it was half as thrilling as Lady Gaga’s latest wacky stunt at The Grammys. (*emerges from giant queef balloon, wanks dismissively*) But the big story of the night was that Tom Hooper’s The King’s Speech took home seven awards including oh my God I’m bored already.

The awards season train for “The King’s Speech” keeps on going this weekend with the film picking up 7 BAFTA Awards on Sunday including Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and trio of trophies for the film’s lead actors, Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter. However, it wasn’t an entire clean sweep of the major categories as “The Social Network” fans will be pleased to know that David Fincher took home the Best Director; the film also won Adapted Screenplay and Editing honors. [Indiewire]

I tried to watch The King’s Speech the other night but I fell asleep. Wait, don’t tell me what happened, let me guess: it turns out the quirky mentor’s unorthodox methods are actually very effective, the protagonist finally earns the respect of his belittling father on his deathbed, and at the end, the hero gives a triumphant speech while his mentor, having evolved from dislike to begrudging respect to friendship, smiles proudly. …Was I close? Ooh, ooh, and was there also a training montage in the middle, and some words on the screen at the end explaining everyone’s important place in history? I bet there totally was. Best original screenplay indeed.

[Geoffrey Rush is still a gangster though]