The King’s Speech won the BAFTA for “Most British”

02.14.11 26 Comments

The British Oscars, aka The BAFTAs happened last night (“BAFTA? Oi, but guv, Oy hahdly know ‘er!”), and whilst I didn’t catch the telecast, I can only hope it was half as thrilling as Lady Gaga’s latest wacky stunt at The Grammys. (*emerges from giant queef balloon, wanks dismissively*)  But the big story of the night was that Tom Hooper’s The King’s Speech took home seven awards including oh my God I’m bored already.

The awards season train for “The King’s Speech” keeps on going this weekend with the film picking up 7 BAFTA Awards on Sunday including Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and trio of trophies for the film’s lead actors, Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter. However, it wasn’t an entire clean sweep of the major categories as “The Social Network” fans will be pleased to know that David Fincher took home the Best Director; the film also won Adapted Screenplay and Editing honors. [Indiewire]

I tried to watch The King’s Speech the other night but I fell asleep. Wait, don’t tell me what happened, let me guess: it turns out the quirky mentor’s unorthodox methods are actually very effective, the protagonist finally earns the respect of his belittling father on his deathbed, and at the end, the hero gives a triumphant speech while his mentor, having evolved from dislike to begrudging respect to friendship, smiles proudly.  …Was I close?  Ooh, ooh, and was there also a training montage in the middle, and some words on the screen at the end explaining everyone’s important place in history?  I bet there totally was.  Best original screenplay indeed.

[Geoffrey Rush is still a gangster though]

Best Film
The King’s Speech

Outstanding British Film
The King’s Speech

Director
David Fincher – The Social Network

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Chris Morris – Four Lions

Leading Actor
Colin Firth –  The King’s Speech

Leading Actress
Natalie Portman – Black Swan

Supporting Actor
Geoffrey Rush – The King’s Speech

Supporting Actress
Helena Bonham Carter – The King’s Speech

Original Screenplay
The King’s Speech – David Seidler

Adapted Screenplay
The Social Network – Aaron Sorkin

Film Not In The English Language
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Animated Film
Toy Story 3

Original Music
The King’s Speech – Alexandre Desplat

Cinematography
True Grit – Roger Deakins

Editing
The Social Network – Angus Wall, Kirk Baxter

Production Design
Inception – Guy Hendrix Dyas, Larry Dias, Doug Mowa

Costume Design
Alice in Wonderland – Colleen Atwood

Sound
Inception – Richard King, Lora Hirschberg, Gary A Rizzo, Ed Novick

Special Visual Effects
Inception – Corbould, Franklin, Lockley, Bebb

Make Up & Hair
Alice in Wonderland – Valli O’Reilly, Paul Gooch

Short Animation
The Eagleman Stag – Michael Pleas

Short Film
Until the River Runs Red – Paul Wright, Poss Kondeatis

Orange Wednesdays Rising Award
Tom Hardy

