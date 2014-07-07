The Michael Bay Review Graph Seems To Show A Distinct Trend

Not that you really need a Ti-86 and a protractor to tell you that Michael Bay makes crappy movies, but as this infographic seems to suggest, could it be possible that he’s not just making crappy movies, but also making progressively crappier movies?? I guess that will happen when you’re constantly being pushed to make Transformers sequels, and you’re Michael Bay.
David Chen recently created this infograph, which uses the straightforward criteria of Michael Bay’s review scores from Metacritic and RottenTomatoes over time, and the results may shock you. Okay, probably not. But the graph seems to suggest a distinct trend, from the relative highs of ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘The Rock’ down to the last two Transformers movies, which managed to out-suck even ‘Pearl Harbor.’ What’s that trend line thing called in math, the line of pure shit?
Another thing to note is that Bay only has two films ever that got above 50% on RottenTomatoes, and one of them was the first ‘Transformers.’ That’s right, one out of every two people who reviews films for a living recommended ‘Transformers’ as something that people should see. Tell me about how critics never appreciate a mindless action film again? It’s not that critics don’t understand him, Michael Bay’s not even getting passing grades when we’re grading him on a curve against the special ed kids.
The unfortunate thing here is that if you plot revenue over the same time period it becomes incontrovertible proof that we’re fucked.
He’s working on that, actually.
that graph is misleading… the y-axis should go all the way to 100 so people are aware of how crappy his movies really are on the spectrum of all movies and not just the range of Michael Bay terrible-to-not as terrible…
That’s the first thing I noticed, too.
He and M. Knight should team up for their next project (a murder-suicide)
I think you’ve just discovered a genius idea. What is the graph of M. Night and Michael Bay career critic scores? We may be able to develop a trend line to determine the objective suck-factor of a director’s career and pinpoint when they decided to cash-in and start using the same plot formula for all their movies.
yeah, but who is who in this scenario? Do they die in a firey explosion or do they die only to find out they’ve been dead all along?
M. Night is actually even worse. As lowest common denominator as Michael Bay is, I don’t think he’s capable of making movies as completely and utterly irredeemable as After Earth, The Last Airbender, or Lady in the Water. Those are absolutely unwatchable.
And you didn’t even mention The Happening which might be the worst of the 4.
Oh yes, M. Night is infinitely worse because he has no self-awareness regarding his suckitude
I’ve only sat through the first Transformers movie but it was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. And considering the budget, I’d say he sucks as much as M. Knight per capita.
To be fair, M Night did make one good movie. He’s been trying to make it again ever since, but has no idea, really, why it worked, so he just keeps trying to give us surprise endings over and over again.
The odd thing is that the metacritic scores are higher than the rotten tomatoes scores. Usually that is reversed, as metacritic tends to represent establishment critics, while rottentomatoes represents more popular, internet, critics. So metacritic numbers are almost always lower when it comes to big budget action movies (and higher on art films). But Bay seems to have broken that trend.
I call shenanigans on that Transformers graph point. That whole series is godawful crap. There’s no way that’s the best thing he’s done since The Rock.
Correlation does not imply causation! What if the decline in the rating of a movie was closer related to the talent Bay had available to work with? Losing Megan Fox and then later Shia…*snort…giggle*…The Mighty Feklahr can not keep up this targ-forshak anymore. He always laughs at “Shia”.
#BizarroFek
If you don’t like Bay’s movies, don’t go see them. Why all the hate, especially for AOE? The transformers movies are all the same, 2+ hours of robots fighting each other, crazy explosions, no discernible plot, evil war hawk government officials, and scantily clad hot women. AOE lacked in the last category, but it was still better than most of the equally mindless dribble Marvel craps out every six months
“dribble”
You’re dead-center of Bay’s wheelhouse, fella.
“I don’t get it, why all the dislike for things that aren’t good?”
Iron Man, both Captain Americas, Avengers and a the two X-Men prequels were “first class.” (See what I did there?) Seriously though, Marvel produces good popcorn action movies. Michael Bay makes crappy, bottom of the barrel action movies.
“If you don’t like Insane Clown Posse, don’t go to the Gatehring of the Juggalos, ninja. Peace in yah mutha’s crease.”
Although The Rock and The Island weren’t too bad.
still laughing at “Dribble”
@Underball “Peace in yah mutha’s crease”
Well now, there’s a perfectly shaped nook for that right here in my lexicon. Thanks Under
Because why the fuck is a movie about exploding robots and Chinese product placement 2+ hours? Is it so the “dribblers” can have diarrhea after horking down a large popcorn and Milk Duds and still catch 95 percent of the movie?
Me too!
“The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice”
And away from Uganda.
I will admit that I quote Tcheky Karyo’s “Fuchet” character from Bad Boys all the time though.
“I can’t work wiss ziss kind of stupidity.”
“Iss mah fahmily now, Eddie.”
ROTF, DOTM, AOE?
Michael Bay is directing movies that fit perfectly with gamer 1337 speak.
I meant chat speak.
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK!
Really Over This Film
Don’t Order This Movie
Another Obvious Ending
wow, bay got tired of all the bells and whistles and decided to just call them what they really are. such a good guy!
Maybe they’re not getting worse, per se, but critics are seeing through them more and more. Most people will tell you that all the Transformers movies are the same, but they ended up being graded differently because at least the first one wasn’t the fourth same thing.
Metacritic likes Transformers more than The Rock? Metacritic is an imbecile. I’m very surprised Transformers did so “well” with the critics. I wouldn’t say that was the best entry in the series. I guess the others get docked points for being “just more of the same,” but it’s not like the first one was some beacon of originality, either. Whatever. The Rock and Armageddon should both beat Transformers handily.
I saw Bad Boys once and while I liked it, I’ve never re-watched it. Sad part is, even though I can’t stand Bay either, I’m still on the fence about seeing Rock. Just for the cast more than anything else.
Nothing out sucks Pearl Harbor….. Except maybe that fur coat
And yet, he’s still the most provocative and interesting american filmmaker since Nick Ray.
Bay’s 90’s movies are dumb fun. The Rock is a legitimately great action movie. Bad Boys is decent buddy cop, and Armageddon is completely ridiculous but compelling in that stupid-but-big-hearted way (remember JJ Abrams was one of the writers on it). He tried to do that again with Pearl Harbor, but failed to realize that “make believe disasters” and “real life disasters” aren’t the same thing.
I prefer metacritic more than rottentomatoes these days
Bad Boys deserves better
I’m mega disappointed that Pain and Gain is so low. I really enjoy that movie and I recommend it to people all the time. Bay should make lurid, loud movies about Maimi forever, it just fits his style so well.
You are so right. Pain and Gain is the only film I like in his chart. Actually I love it!
I always tell people it reminds me of a sequel to Boogie Nights without the porn.
I honestly think you could show someone one of his non-Transformer movies, remove his name, and people would probably think it was alright (other than Pearl Harbor, obviously). A lot of people hate him just because the internet told them to and have no idea why his movies are bad. Hell, they probably haven’t even seen anything other than Transformers.
Michael Bay is no better or worse than Tony Scott ever was. The only difference is he didn’t make Man on Fire.
Tony Scott had better lead actors