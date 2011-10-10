The Princess Bride cast reunion photo

10.10.11 9 Comments

Here’s the cast of The Princess Bride (1987) all back together for an Entertainment Weekly photoshoot. That’s Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, and Christopher Guest, from left. Fred Savage didn’t show up, probably because he’s a dick. It figures. They barely finished the movie with all his interruptions anyway. Peter Falk and André the Giant couldn’t be there either on account of partying with Rip Torn at an alternate dimension wine tasting skeet shoot. I realize Rip Torn is still alive, but the man throws a hell of a seance.

Here’s some video of the cast on Good Morning America. It looks like Cary Elwes got into some of Mr. Burns’ nerve tonic.

[via Bohemea]

 

