The Princess Bride cast reunion photo

Here’s the cast of The Princess Bride (1987) all back together for an Entertainment Weekly photoshoot. That’s Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, and Christopher Guest, from left. Fred Savage didn’t show up, probably because he’s a dick. It figures. They barely finished the movie with all his interruptions anyway. Peter Falk and André the Giant couldn’t be there either on account of partying with Rip Torn at an alternate dimension wine tasting skeet shoot. I realize Rip Torn is still alive, but the man throws a hell of a seance.
Here’s some video of the cast on Good Morning America. It looks like Cary Elwes got into some of Mr. Burns’ nerve tonic.
[via Bohemea]
I hope craft services kept yelling out “Anyone want a peanut?”
so I take it that this is all just viral marketting for the 2013 reboot with Channing Tatum as Pirate Roberts
No, it’s marketing the 20th Anniversary Blue Ray® edition – featuring new cover artwork, 3 new ROUSs have been digitally placed in the background, and instead of saying, “As you wish,” Wesley says, “Alright bitch.”
I always thought it would be Patinkin who would be the hold-out. I’ve heard he’s a total dick normally, but turns into a monster if anyone mentions this movie.
I think I would be a total dick too if Barry Manilow wrote a song about me.
Can’t wait for the Dead Like Me reunion.
Wow, I can’t wait til Vince Mancini gets squashed in Heaven by Andre. Ur a dick…
At least usually when I piss someone off, I know why. This, I honestly have no idea.
Poor Shawn Williams, you know he did OTHER films… bitly.com/Js4tnq lol