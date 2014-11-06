That Story About The Duggar Girl Having Sex In A Church On Her Wedding Night Is Almost Certainly Fake, Sadly.

Folks, I’m back from the rabbit hole, so bear with me: This week, Gawker, RadarOnline, and others are reporting a story about Jessa Duggar, one of the 19 kids created by those disturbingly fertile Arkansas Bible thumpers, and her wedding over the weekend. It was famously attended by Kirk Cameron, who showed up in his most festive sweater to congratulate the couple on saving their first kiss for their wedding day and to plug his upcoming movie. But now, there’s a story going around that the couple was so horny that they couldn’t wait until their wedding night.
Radar Online says:
Wedding guest Mary B. claimed outrageous rumors spread among shocked guests at the reception that Jessa, 21, and Ben, 19, were caught in an act of “lust” when her free-spirited sister Jinger, 20, accidently opened the door to the couple’s “kiss” room in the Arkansas church.
With Gawker adding:
I was very upset when I was told about the incident that was witnessed by [my daughters] when the door to the room [Jessa and Ben] were in was accidently opened. I am not sure why they would not wait for the evening to pray and then consumate God’s marriage.
The Lord has blessed them and brought them together. To hear so many people discussing what they inadvertendly walked into was heartbreaking and troubling. Why did this happen? How could this beautiful, joyus day now be forever tainted and destroyed by rumors about what the girls may (or may not have) seen? And if this is true why would they commit such an act in the Lord’s home…the same Lord who guided them together. This really made me question Ben’s headship and leadership skills. I pray he is not swayed to evil. I pray he acts as strong husband and worship leader to Miss Jessa. I have a terrible, guy feeling. I have tried talking to my husband about this but he has said he will not talk about it until he prays about it and gets an answer from the Lord. This on average takes about 48 hours for him to recieve an answer.
More than anything did I want this to be true. Both sites attribute their quotes to a blog called “My Life As A Stay At Home Wife And Mother!” The above blockquote came from a comment by “Mary B.” on this post, in which the blogger, “Ashleigh,” supposedly attended the wedding. It also included this:
The ice cream was simply delightful. Everyone had a scoop, and they had dairy free and they had sugar free so everyone was included in the ice cream. We all chatted and had a grand time together.
Something about the whole thing set off the tiny satire detector I keep behind the hate gland in my skull, and so I kept reading. Some names I found of “Ashleigh’s” supposed relatives on just the first page:
Whitleigh
Nataleigh
Kymberleigh Dayton
Baileigh
Then there’s this post, about Halloween:
Going to bed early is a bit of a struggle. Its easy enough to get the kids down, but my husband and I have a hard time going to bed that early. Once, we decided to turn on a lamp and read in the darkness. The electricity was shut off. A couple other times, we tried to procreate. Both times, I miscarried. So we took it to mean that NO fun is to be had on Halloween!
There’s one about their cat with diarrhea, one about them trying to marry off their daughter at the age of 13, and then there’s this one:
Real life examples of God’s love
Have you ever had a dog? They are so loyal and loving. They are actually the perfect example of God.
God backwards is Dog. Dogs are friendly and loyal. Anything you do to them, and they still love and adore you. God is the same way.
Ever pet another dog, and come home to find your dog sniffing you, and then being hurt? Or have two dogs try to fight for your affections? They are loyal and loving, but they are also jealous. God is the same way. He is jealous when you put others in front of him… just like dogs!
Its a great way to teach kids about God.
To make a long story short, “My Life As A Stay At Home Wife And Mother!” is really funny, but it’s almost certainly a parody site. Ergo, that story about the Duggar girl getting caught having sex in a church on her wedding night that everyone’s reporting is almost certainly fake. As much as I like the idea of a good Christian mom who wants to marry off her daughter Nataleigh at the age of 13 to a boy whose family lives in a tent in the front lawn, who thinks dogs are the model for God, and who keeps miscarrying because of the sex she had while hiding from trick or treaters on the Satanic holiday of Halloween, I’m pretty sure it’s just a joke. “Jinger” is still the actual name of a Duggar, however.
Here’s a real picture of the Duggar girl and her husband Ben Seewald learning how to kiss:
Aw, he doesn’t know where to put his face. Anyway, I would not wish the hours of my life I spent figuring this out on my worst enemy. Do you know how hard it is to distinguish satire from real Christian mommy blogging?
Goodbye forever.
“This really made me question Ben’s headship and leadership skills”
Well, it’s really Jessa’s “headship” you have to worry about – especially if you’ve waited until marriage.
I guarantee he will never give head. I’d put it at even odds that his reaction just to seeing a vagina is equal parts horror and sadness.
Cool that she married Edward Snowden though.
He gonna get all up in her secret files and AWWWW LEAK LEAK LEAK LEAK LEAK LEAK
I was there. They were in the closet making babies, and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me
I doff my cap to you.
@DeadMeat The baby looked at you?
Bravo.
You can actually pinpoint the second his headship and leadership skills rip in half.
Watching these two try to have sex would probably be the best porn ben has ever seen as it would the degrading for everyone.
Also it would be equal part hilarious and sad
No, just hilarious.
Ah, I see you’re a catholic.
So story tht sounds like bullshit turns out to be bullshit?
It’s hard to seperate fake bullshit from real bullshit. That is the Bullshitter’s Paradox.
Also – do you know how hard it is to separate satire from real Christian mommy blogs? It’s almost impossible.
I guess maybe they thought naming the blog “Poe’s Law” would be a little too on-the-nose.
Hey no offense, but you see, a little sensitive on this topic Vince. Reading all these comments it seems a little unusual for you to be so proactive.
*seem not “see,”. Please excuse me.
VInce has been spoiled. Almost every comment section that doesn’t belong to Filmdrunk is a fucking horrible mess of racists, libtards, and tons of spam.
Benny, go spend an afternoon reading those blogs. I think it can cause CTE.
Oral doesn’t count as pre-marital, right?
Pre-Marital oral is moral
Maybe Opie and Anthony put them up to it. A couple of baseball caps and a few cases of beer hold weight in Arkansas.
Think they went for the extra point?
Even if it were true, it would be meaningless. They were already married. There’s no “wait until that night” requirement, even for people this religious. Shocker that an Uproxx site is trying to make this a thing.
First of all, I’m not “making it a thing,” I’m fact checking the thing. Secondly, if they were fucking in a church while the wedding was happening, it would be a thing. Thirdly, fuck off and don’t come back.
Well fuck you too buddy! If it were true, in the “kiss room” means “after the wedding was over” and the wedding would not still “be happening” — they would already be married — so, no, would not be a thing.
Your own words say they were “so horny they could not wait until their wedding night” which is not a requirement. If it were true, and you think it’s gauche for a married couple to be doing it a back room of a church, fine, but that doesn’t really fit with your or Uproxx’s so-called progressive worldview.
I agree with Vince (shocking but true). It takes a seriously progressive worldview – whateverthefuckthatevenmeans – to see screwing in the back of a church as ‘not a thing’.
@fate.scion
I guarantee at some point/points in history, screwing in the church was a thing.
Seriously, humanity has always been really weird when it comes to sex.
What’s funny is I have been saying “If it were true” (which, apparently, it’s not), it wouldn’t be a thing. Sure, I would agree it would be a bit inappropriate. BUT, I doubt Vince or you guys would *really* have a problem with it if it weren’t religious people like the Duggars. The implication of the story was that the problem was that “they couldn’t wait until their wedding night” which is not a requirement, a point I made in my previous post, which none of you address. Now it’s been changed to “if they did it there at all.”
The story — if true — was really only controversial because of the point that “the wedding was still going on” which, once the marriage ceremony was complete, it wasn’t! So even the focus of the story, if true, was a nothing-burger.
Somehow I think that the non-religious among the readers and writers of this site would think it was a-okay for themselves to bang in a room in a church, maybe even a badge of honor! (and, by the way, most churches are huge, with tons of rooms, it wasn’t like they would have been doing it on the alter. Is Vince really arguing you’re not allowed to do anything untoward in *any* space in a church? That’s not the persona he puts out for himself, just saying)
It’s who these people *are* that got it on Vince’s radar, not really what they did, and that is what I find completely objectionable.
P.S. and maybe most importantly, why is this even a story on this site? I thought this was a *movie* site. What movie is this couple in? That Kirk Cameron, who has been in movies, was at the wedding, is not sufficient for this to be on a movie site. I’d have the same problems if this were on WarmingGlow but it would at least have a connection to the relevant medium.
@fate.scion
Yea, those Orthodox Jews are so seriously progressive that they set aside a room specifically for immediate consummation.
I now see that Vince’s original post is on WarmingGlow. There’s no reason for it to also be on FilmDrunk as it has no connection to movies.
Gooooo away. I don’t have time to explain the whole world to you.
“Go the fuck away you, who doesn’t follow my words blindly and completely! Only I, the sheltered, San Francisco “comedian”/movie reviewer who got my start writing for Adult Friend Finder TRULY knows how the world works!!! BOW BEFORE ME IDIOTS!!!”
You sure do know a lot about Vince for someone who is not a blind follower
I want a job with Adult Friend Finder…
“The hypothetical focus of this story that you debunked that I care so deeply about wouldn’t even be a thing if…”
Exhausting. I couldn’t even begin to argue with you without climbing deep down a shitty rabbit hole of devil’s advocate hypotheticals and dubious assumptions. Don’t care. Go find some post to argue climate science in.
Here’s a true story: Anyone who uses the phrase “nothing-burger” should immediately set himself on fire.
Well, that was fun.
I bet he’s smooth down there, like a Ken doll.
Jinger? Really?
The Duggars are proof there is no God.
Jinger is proof their kids have no souls.
As depraved and sinful as it is, exposing her ankles to the man she loves is not the same as having sex.
It damn well should be!
“I have a terrible, guy feeling” – like when you roll over on your pee boner and realize your’e late for work
we have a winner
Kirk Cameron was there, because the wedding wasn’t lame enough already
Do you think he brought Subway?
He paid for the catering for the reception…..Subway sandwiches for all!!!!!
It had always been one of my goals to get laid in a confessional. Then it started popping up in movies and shit, and now, I ‘m just gonna take a dump in a manger at a nativity scene.
I’m just gonna go ahead and assume their both pants-less in that selfie…
I like to think they are all pantsless in the banner pic.
It was probably that slut Belinda
You know that a first kiss is sacred when you take the time to selfie it.
Guh… these people…
Can’t stand them
thank you for actually checking out that blog. It’s basically an online soap opera. Hopefully if more people expose that(Ireally don’t think she’s gonna do any more posts about her “friendship” with the Duggars but we never know) we can know why people start such blogs. Remind me to stay away!
I got pregnant on our wedding night! [thebeautifulkind.com]