The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shill Cheesy Bites Pizza In New Pizza Hut Tie-In Ad

Continuing a trend that was notably illustrated by ‘X-Men: Days Of Futures Past’ revealing Quicksilver via a Carl’s Jr. commercial, the Michael Bay-produced ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reboot has just debuted some new Ninja Turtles footage by way of a Pizza Hut commercial. Crusts made of cheesy bites?? Cowabunga, colon!
It’s not just the Turtles themselves that are making a comeback as part of Jonathan Liebesman’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles big-screen reboot; a moment of 1990s cross-promotional genius is being revived as well with the Turtles re-teaming with Pizza Hut for a new ad campaign.
In other news, Words Actually Mean Stuff Magazine reports that the bar for “genius” has hit an all-time low.
“There’s no denying the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ love of pizza, which is one of the many reasons it fits having our brand fuel their hunger in the upcoming film,” said Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer, Carrie Walsh in a statement. “Coupling the popularity of the Ninja Turtles to our pizza innovation, we’re thrilled to be bringing back a fan favorite in Cheesy Bites Pizza that combines the great pizza taste with a little ‘food fun’ for fans to enjoy.”
Wow, that was quite possibly the most elaborate collection of gilded buzz words ever devoted to “Ninja Turtles love pizza so we paid to make it ours.” Is there a Nobel Prize in destroying the English language?
A large part of the new cross-promotion will be digital, including an online-only “hidden menu” featuring the “favorite pizzas” of each of the Turtles, as well as special videos and exclusive footage from the movie only available via augmented reality links on the pizza packaging. Pizza Hut will also be launching a #TBTMNT (Throwback Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) promotion on Twitter and Instagram, where fans can post pictures of themselves with classic TMNT merchandise to win gift cards and other prizes. [THR]
Ah yes, the old Pimp A Cynical Cash Grab And Win A Shitty Pizza contest, that’s unprecedented brand synergy right there. The exec who came up with that one should get three pairs monogrammed truck nutz and a 2-liter of the Dew. RADICAL MARKETING, DAD BRO!
Anyway, I guess this is all just a long way of saying that if you were thinking about complaining that Michael Bay has raped your childhood because the Turtles’ noses don’t look the way you remember them or whatever, try to remember that this was never intended as anything but a 90-minute marketing opportunity in the first place. If you didn’t whine about your dumb childhood so much they probably wouldn’t keep trying to sell it back to you.
The hilarious thing about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was that they were created as a blatant parody of everything that was popular in comics at the time.
The Teenage part was from “Teen Titans”, Mutants from “X-Men”, Ninjas from “Daredevil”, and Turtles from…uh…something. Their enemies were the “Foot” Clan (Daredevil fought a group of ninja assassins know as The Hand).
It would be like if Vince directed a parody of Michael Bay films that went on to be more popular than Michael Bay’s films.
Well, I’d pay to see Vince’s Michael Bay parody film.
I remember the good ol’ days when cartoons pushed kids to eat healthy things, like spinach and roadrunners.
That’s a good one. Nominate yourself for COTW because I don’t have time to click through the pages to find the post.
I don’t need your nom, @JTRO, just your love. Happy Monday, let’s pretend we’re going home after work to watch Merry Melodies and Looney Tunes.
Tyler Perry looks like a fat Spike Lee in this commercial
Mylax: The women in our advertisement is so pleased with her bowel movements that her first inclination is to write it on a beach with a stick so that search and rescue pilots can read it
The most impressive thing about all of this is that they managed to make the Ninja Turtles more visually cluttered than the Transformers. Dressed exactly like a Ghostbuster, with goggles, a ninja mask AND nerd glasses. Why? Because f*ck your eyeballs.
The Turtles live in NYC but eat Pizza Hut? They could save the day three times over and they’d still get a brick upside the head from some dude in the Bronx.
I was going to ask if they even have Pizza Hut in NYC, because I lived there for over 3 years and I don’t remember seeing one. But I Googled it, and they do.
But your point still stands.
Real NYC-ers who love pizza don’t touch Pizza Hut.
Or Dominos.
Or Papa Johns.
Or Little Ceaser.
We go to those blink-and-you’ll’-miss-it hole in the walls where you can still get a slice for a dollar.
@Vice4Life If there’s one thing I learned at vacation bible school it’s that the plural form is “holes in the wall”. Just FYI
@silance – maybe there’s an endless stack of walls with one giant whole piercing them all where the Kool Aid dude busted through. Think about it…
@Al OMG you’re right. Kool-Aid Man doesn’t travel faster than light. He *folds space* to exist in multiple space-times at once, and only when he screams “Oh Yeah!” is his true location determined.
They did order Dominos in the first movie (and didn’t tip the driver). Jus’ sayin’.
Pizza Hut seems appropriate for the refined palates of mutant teenagers who’ve been eating whatever floats into the sewer.
I can’t wait to watch people complain that Pizza Hut got the turtles’ favorite pizza toppings wrong.
If the turtles love pizza so much how come they’re doing ads for a company that sells a piece of cardboard with some ketchup squirted on it and something resembling cheese sprinkled on it?
Damn, this is Cynicism 2.0. The sick bastard who wrote “Coupling the popularity of the Ninja Turtles to our pizza innovation…for fans to enjoy” probably pulled a muscle from c*mming so hard.
It’s all “for the fans”, so having a sh*t-ton of toys and pizza to sell them is synergistic as f*ck! Why didn’t they make this announcement on the 4th of July?!
Really kinda wanna kill myself for having to watch a commercial to see a commercial
I refused. I’ve gleaned from the comments I missed a masterpiece though.
Pizza Hut, Mylax, Michael Bay’s TMNT.
Shit, Shit, Shit.
Also, kinda feeling guilty I haven’t gotten serious and settled down into a loving relationship with the right laxative yet. But shouldn’t it be possible to define myself outside the context of a relationship between myself and a laxative? What if I don’t find the right one, or feel I “don’t need a laxative”? Is that even normal? Am I going to wake up one morning and suddenly be like “I’m ready for a laxative in my life”, but all the good ones are already taken?
Party guest: “Whats that throw pillow over there mean?”
*smiles to self, stirs drink with straw* I’ve been taking Mylax
*party guest vomits into fondue pot*
Ah, Hans Zimmer’s Nolan Bat-trilogy music rip-off strikes again.
All that BRRAAAAHHHMMM you hear us just this movie shitting itself.
Didn’t they do this for the original films too?
Hell, I’d be disappointed if there WASN’T a Pizza Hut tie in
Pretty transparent, Pizza Hut. ‘Cheesy’ and ‘bites’ for a Michael Bay movie? Can’t wait for the Wes Anderson appetizer ‘kitschy sucks’.
The original live-action TMNT movie had a blatant Dominoes tie-in. Ironically, there was a memorable Pizza Hut add that played during the trailers on the VHS release. So anyway, this isn’t unprecedented.
Also, this movie will suck unless they’ve gotten Sam Rockwell to reprise his role from the aforementioned first film.
Wise man say, “Never pay full price for late pizza.”
If they put anchovies on any of the specialty pizzas they’re in big trouble. Michelangelo hates anchovies.
I know I’m late to the comments section, but can we a get a co-op Vince movie review and Burnsy Cheesy Bites review?