Theater patrons demand refund after learning The Artist was silent

When I brought up The Artist to Ben, the Frotcast’s resident Transformers fan, he just stared at me in disbelief. “What do you mean, ‘silent?’ Like people’s lips move and no words come out and they just have those cards to explain what people said?” That’s correct. It sounded like the most ridiculous idea he’d ever heard, which is why it’s not that surprising that people who didn’t know going in have been demanding refunds. Or at least, such is the case in Liverpool.
Film-fan Nicola Shearer, 25, attended a screening at Odeon Liverpool One after a wave of complaints. She was asked by cinema staff if she knew “it is a silent film”.
English graduate Nicola, from Liverpool, said: “Of course I knew it was and I asked the usher why she wanted to know.
“She then told me some people complained and asked for refunds because there is no sound and the screen is smaller.
“I thought it was really funny and laughed.”
A spokesperson first said: “We can confirm that there have been no complaints/refunds regarding The Artist screenings.”
But after being confronted with statements from amazed cinemagoers Odeon admitted refunds had been given to some of their guests.
The spokesman said: “Odeon Liverpool One can confirm it has issued a small number of refunds to guests who were unaware that The Artist was a silent film.
“The cinema is happy to offer guests a refund on their film choice is they raise concern with a member of staff within 10 minutes of the film starting.” [Telegraph]
Oy din come down off me chimney sweep n’pack up da missus n pay firty quid ta see some fiwm wheah da blokes ain got da decency ta speak da queen’s, Oy ‘asn’!
Again, it’s not that surprising. If you haven’t seen the movie, it sounds like the most obnoxious, fussy, pretentious gimmick, and even though the movie actually turns out to be pretty cute, if a woman can sue over Drive not being enough like Fast and Furious, you have to expect complaints over a silent film where no one even gets their skull crushed. People just like to complain, really. I’m still demanding my refund for The Iron Lady. I saw it for free, but I still feel like someone owes me.
That’s scousers for you… peasants basically
I don’t feel bad about this. I have no regrets.
Spoiler Alert!…. the dog has the best lines
I haven’t been paying attention so I didn’t know it was silent. But I’ve been looking for a reason to wear my new spats for an evening out so I guess this is it!
lights giant cigar with $100 bill, gets scurvy
Vince, they owe you for two hours of your life that you will never get back.
Having known a few scousers, I can confirm that most of them boycotted silence about 20 years ago in response to its inaccurate reporting of the idea that there might be something interesting going on in their heads.
is the Artist better than Mel Brooks’ silent movie?
Eh, two different things. I LOVE Mel Brooks’ Silent Film and still watch it on occasion. The Artist, while cute, is more of an homage that relies heavily on the gimmick (IMO). It’s one of those movies like Chicago where everyone raves about it during the year but no one cares after it wins the Oscar.
Maybe proper British people are just frightened by exaggerated gestures and facial expressions. Good heavens, sir, show some restraint.
Meh, I’m guessing Transformers had a lot of lips moving without anything being said. Different sides of the same coin.
FYI: Compton theaters offer a non-silent version of The Artist.
Between this and the hijinks at The Alamo Drafthouse over the past year (the 50-something year old woman who broke that dude’s neck tapping him on the shoulder and that noisy bitch who got kicked out for talking on her cellphone) it’s a surprise these mongoloids are going out to see movies at all anymore.
I’m sorry, that was a tad crass… It’s a surprise these mongoloids are going out to see films at all anymore
This chaplins my hide.
It’s just the modern times we live in.
The only conclusion I can come to is that people go to the movies, know nothing of their choices, and pick based on whichever flick is listed first. This bodes well for my new film Aardvark Abracadabra.
I worked at a video store when Pan’s Labyrinth came out and had a majority of customers demanding refunds because it was in Spanish (also had complaints that they thought it was a kids movie. Oh how I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when they discovered that error). I guess the lesson is: never underestimate the people’s disdain for reading
You know what was worse to me when I worked at a video store? When South Park first came out on video and customer would rent it for their 6-year-old kids and then NOT come back to complain.
That’s like the time I demanded my money back for Transformers because the advertising had led me to believe it was a movie.
I got a refund from The Help because where were the Beatles in that movie?
you have to expect complaints over a silent film where no one even gets their skull crushed
In an odd coincidence, The Mighty Feklahr watched a silent movie with a skull crushing just this morning! (Dr. Jeckyll/Mr. Hyde 1920)
No complaints!
The headline should be changed to “THEATER PATRONS DEMAND REFUND AFTER LEARNING THAT THEY KNEW NOTHING BEFOREHAND ABOUT THE MOVIE THEY PAID MONEY TO SEE”
This happened to me once when I hosted a company outing to a donkey show in Tijauna. Poor donkeys. I bet they didn’t even have their vaccines up-to-date.
Is it at least in IMAX 3D?
I remember seeing Brotherhood Of The Wolf (Pacte De Loup) and the opening narration is in English because nobody is speaking. But, the acting is subtitled. When they started speaking French, guy got up and said “F this” and walked out. By the way, Brotherhood Of The Wolf is a great movie.