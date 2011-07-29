This Future Sucks: Olivia Wilde Fakes Nude Scene with CGI Nipples

When I was a kid, I expected 2011 to have flying cars, robot servants, and blow jobs as far as the eye could see. Instead we’ve got something called a debt ceiling, I get hangovers when I black out from drinking, and actresses are getting CGI nipples put on themselves to avoid nude scenes. THIS FUTURE SUCKS! I’M GOING TO FIND STEVEN HAWKING AND SHOVE HIM DOWN A FLIGHT OF STAIRS!
Olivia Wilde, beautiful actress, has a nude scene in the upcoming movie The Change-Up. Which is funny because she wasn’t actually naked in the scene—she wore pasties to cover up her bitties [THAT’S NOT FUNNY AT ALL! -Ed]. Turns out, they CGI’d her nipples in post-production.
The former OC grad preserved her modesty in a scene with Ryan Reynolds using pasties but after filming wrapped, producers noticed that Wilde’s pasties were clearly visible and that “they had no choice but to use computer-generated imagery to make the sex scene seem as real as possible.” Wilde says:
“I wasn’t actually naked but now appear to be naked because… in that scene Ryan Reynolds is supposed to be covering them (with his body) and he moved and so the pasties were in the movie and so they had to paint in nipples using CGI. And I got to approve the nipples! They sent me an email saying, ‘Please review nipple cover shot one through seven and decide which one is most like the original.’ I don’t know what he (producer) was using as source material… but I think it’s pretty close.” [JimmyKimmel via Gizmodo]
Well at least it was used to correct a mistake and not as part of some diabolical nip-cap trend. WE DEMAND 100% ORGANIC LADYNIPS! It’s also important to note that Olivia Wilde has appeared nude onscreen before (in Alpha Dog – NSFW link), so it’s not like she’s some kind of a prude. Which is good, because as I try to tell kids all the time, a prude is the worst thing a person can be, even worse than a hypocrite or a litterbug. Come on, baby, lighten up.
Her pasties were revealed when he moved so they had to CGI nips in? The fuck was he doing obscuring her feet to begin with?
C’mon, baby, take off those socks.
Sorry Eswri, but I had a phone call that took a few minutes.
You can go Hitler on prudes. Being a prude is worse than being Hitler. It’s not overkill.
How many more nipple stories can you get in today?
preserving modesty? she already flashed them nips in ‘Alpha Dog
aw man :( i didnt read the bottom paragraph *slinks away*
Ryan Reynolds has a nude scene? STOP TRYING TO MAKE ME SEE THIS STUPID MOVIE, HOLLYWOOD.
She wasn’t naked because she had pasties on her nipples? I wonder if, “I wasn’t naked because I had a sock on my dick” will work on the judge this time.
He had a couple of nude scenes in Green Lantern, but due to a mistake in blocking you could see his third through fortyseventh nips, so they had to cgi a suit on. And a half-mask to cover his second peen.
@Skeleton- socks kept the Red Hot Chili Peppers from indecent exposure raps back in the day, so maybe its worth a shot…
This is worse than when George Lucas tried to CGI emotion on Natalie Portman.
@Mayhew, Reverton,
Not a juggler’s hat, though.
I’m udderly disappointed.
This bullshit has to be stopped. And why do these women thinks it’s a good idea to reveal this info when they are promoting the movie. I refuse to watch “Friends With Benefits” because Mila pulled the same shit but had a body double. The movie studios need to learn that they can’t trick are dicks. Such a disappointing trend.
What the f-ck is wrong with the guys head in Ace Rimmer’s link?
lets not forget about natalie portmans butt double, this is indeed a dark day when a young man can’t trust his fapping material
I disagree yeast. The double in FWB is undoubtedly better than the real thing.
He’s doing his ‘bald midget Nic Cage’ impression, obviously.
As long as he doesn’t try to release the pigs; that’s what got him in trouble in the first place.
“CGI nipples…” He said to himself, as he looked up from his laptop. It was so simple. So perfect.
He pulled out his phone as he yelled to his driver “Make a U turn! Get me to Paramount, Now!”
The phone rang for what seemed like an eternity. When it was finally answered, he didn’t even wait for a greeting “Steve? It’s Mike. Get your ass back to the lot, I have a brilliant idea for another transformer movie.”
Steven didn’t even have to ask. He smiled and simply said “Cha-Ching!”
– The day Michael Bay read Filmdrunk, a horror short story by Monks.
Saw this last night at a pre-screening. It was actually pretty damn funny, and didn’t have the usual second half lag.
That said, Leslie Mann also got CGInipped. Sad.
Lol, remember back in the early days of the internet when people would take actresses heads and paste them onto naked women’s bodies? Remember how some actresses were really pissed about it? Oh, how the tides have changed.