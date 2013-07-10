This Week in Posters: Electro, Bill Murray, & Old Boy

Here’s the first official shot of Jamie Foxx as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Or, as I like to think of it, (Spider-Man 3B)2. I’m not sure anything could get me interested in seeing another one of Marc Webb’s movies, but in any case, I don’t know much about veiny, purple-headed space dudes, but I’ll simply give Spider-Man the same advice I’d give any of bros at the bar: don’t mess with the guy with the cauliflower ear. He’s probably an experienced space grappler. So if you absolutely must fight him, work on your sprawl. And try to shoot your webbing on his back. That’s what I do.
[via EW/Movies.com]
Here’s the poster for the James Franco-directed adaptation of William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying (trailer here). Let’s review: bad accents, classic literature, an atmosphere of extreme somberness, handsome famous guys with dirty clothes and faces… All signs point to this being a serious Oscar contender, unless it’s really terrible. It’d have to be a dicknose of monumental proportions not to get some serious awards consideration.
I’m usually not a fan of the “stuff happening inside a silhouette” style of poster design, but leave it to two chicks kissing to change my mind. Mmm-hmm, yes, please tell me more. Or, wait, are they actually Eskimo kissing? Hey, you think their bewbs are touching underneath the water? Can lesbians Eskimo kiss with their nipples? This poster is raising some important questions. I need to go do some research.
And as long as we’re naming it after songs off Blood Sugar Sex Magic, wouldn’t “Suck My Kiss” have been more accurate?
Okay, I know I said that James Franco poster was Oscar bait, but did you see the trailer for The Butler the other day? George Clooney could play a dyslexic Holocaust cripple who plays the cello in the sewers of Warsaw and it wouldn’t be as blatant Oscar pandering as this. This looks more like parody than The Reader and The Iron Lady put together. I think Harvey Weinstein just really likes statues, I imagine his office like Smaug’s lair.
…Is that period?
I kid, I kid. This is, of course, a poster for Neil Jordan’s vampire movie, Byzantium.
Residents of a coastal town learn, with deathly consequences, the secret shared by the two mysterious women who have sought shelter at a local resort.
Ooh, I wonder if the vampires are all young and sexy. That would be a twist, no? (*sigh*) After hearing the title, I was really hoping this would be a film about the Byzantine Empire. I need something to fill the hole Rome left when it got cancelled. Ha, that’s kind of what the Byzantine Empire did in real life.
Here’s Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson in Saving Mr. Banks, courtesy of Francois Duhamel/Disney/Time Magazine.
The movie, coming out this holiday season, is Disney’s take on Travers’ life and, eventually, the stormy relationship she had with the studio’s own mastermind, Walt Disney. Here, TIME presents an exclusive first official look at Emma Thompson as P.L. Travers and Tom Hanks as Walt Disney. In the scene shown here, Travers has come to Disneyland, in 1961, to meet with the man himself.
Of course, today’s audiences have long enjoyed their resulting cinematic collaboration: Disney’s 1964 Mary Poppins movie. But the film was a struggle to make: even though Disney had a personal interest in Travers’ tale of a magical nanny, it being one of his daughters’ favorites, the author was not interested in her work being changed by a movie studio.
You can read more over at Time, and it’s a great piece, if you like actors and their lengthy analyses of their subjects. Actors are truly our most valuable historical resource. Do you think when Sean Connery dies, lots of people are going to look to Will Ferrell to tell us what he was really like?
OH MY GOD, IT’S CAPTAIN AMERICA’S SHIELD FROM THE WINTER SOLDIER! Pretty much every movie site posted this the instant it hit, as if it was the shroud of Turin. We’ve already seen the shield, haven’t we? I swear, Marvel could release Chris Evans’ chest hair shavings and people would freak out.
Okay, wow. I think you guys need to see the trailer for this to truly understand how ballsy comparing this to Seven is. Although a tagline like “When the hunter… becomes the hunted” would seem to encapsulate the genericness pretty well on its own.
I wish it was called “On Frozen Ground” and it was about Steven Seagal as a badass ex-green beret figure skater.
Wait wait wait, Gillian Anderson and Haley Joel Osment star in a film named after a Gin Blossoms song? Jesus, what year is it? Also, why is it set in math heaven?
You think the “not that far” in “follow you down but not that far” was the same thing Meatloaf wouldn’t do when he said he’d do anything for love but not that? What kind of gross stuff were chicks trying to get guys to do in the nineties? I feel like I missed out.
Here’s Killing Season, the new movie that answers the question “How bad would a movie starring Robert DeNiro and John Travolta have to be to get a same-day VOD release?”
This poster is a masterpiece compared to the trailer. I’m not sure if it’s John Travolta doing a Serbian accent in this, or if it’s just a symptom of his real-life transformation into Dracula.
Oh good, another young adult novel starring some white kids they found at the mall.
I know I’m a sucker for powdered wigs, but is this not the coolest poster design you’ve seen in a while?
A journey across America’s Route 66 finds a country united in disappointment with the status quo in Washington. Citizens from all walks of life discuss money in politics, divisive campaign tactics, broken promises and the helpless feeling that as the election nears they must choose between the lesser of two evils. Of By For features in-depth analysis and candid conversations with some of the country’s most notable politicians, campaign consultants and psychologists. Uncovering the powerful interests that corrode our political system and divide the people, Of By For finds that hope for real change still exists – we’ve just been looking in all the wrong places.
You want to see real change? I’ll show you real change. (*reaches hands in pockets*) …Okay, I lied, it’s just a frog.
BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN?! I actually like the visual, though I’m not entirely sure why, or what’s going on. And poster aside, I will say that handing Spike Lee the keys to a movie that didn’t need a remake sounds like the worst idea ever. This is a guy who almost got a random family firebombed when he decided to try to play hero on Twitter, after all. What a colossal A-hole.
I was pretty sold on Only God Forgives based on Baby Goose looking forlorn alone, but a random lady with a million wine glasses is just icing on the cake.
I’m not quite sold on Sharlto Copley separate of Niall Blomkamp, but at least the poster gives me some idea of what the movie’s about. By the way, do you think necrophiliacs hear “open grave” the same way I hear the words “open bar?”
A man wakes up in the wilderness, in a pit full of dead bodies, with no memory and must determine if the murderer is one of the strangers who rescued him, or if he himself is the killer.
(Zoolander voice) …Sounds pretty cool.
LEAVE CHRISTIAN BALE ALONE, SPARKS, YOU’RE MAKING HIM SAD!
Even when it’s a cartoon, there’s still something menacing about a squadron of planes yelling at me in German.
Whoa oh ohwhoaoh, whoa oh ohhhoh. Whoa oh ohwhoaoh, whoa oh ohhhoh. Thanks for putting a New Kids on the Block song in my head, you assholes.
Hey, do you think they’re going to have to destroy a portal to another world? I feel like I’ve hardly seen any movies like that recently.
This is the poster for Runner Runner, that movie where Justin Timberlake learns the shocking truth about the seedy world of offshore gambling, which involves Ben Affleck feeding people to crocodiles.
Based on the tagline, I like to imagine Ben Affleck leading you inside his private plane, which of course is filled with thumping house music. “Get it? The house always wins, ya fackin get it?! Awright, awright, it’s pretty stupid. Anyway, ya see that crawk down theyah? I named ‘im, Sawx. He suhvives exclusively awn Yankees fans. Hahahaha, I’m just fackin’ witchoo, heah, have some pizzer.”
Sizzle me, Timberlake. Sizzle me raw.
By the way, is it just me, or does Gemma Arterton have a really grating voice?
Here’s Bill Murray on the set of St. Vincent de Van Nuys in Brooklyn this week.
Here’s the photo description, from Getty:
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 09: Bill Murray on set for the movie ‘St. Vincent de Van Nuys’ on July 9, 2013 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
And here’s the synopsis of the movie:
A young boy whose parents just divorced finds an unlikely friend and mentor int he misanthropic, bawdy, hedonistic, war veteran who lives next door.
Honestly, they had me at Bill Murray holding a broken mailbox, but now that I know he’s being bawdy and hedonistic in front of a young boy? The SWAT team couldn’t keep me away from this movie.
[Bobby Bank, Getty Images]
Short Term 12 is deservedly getting great reviews, but like I said, it’s pretty emo. It’s going to try to squish up your feels.
Looks like an Asian poster for Smurfs 2. No, I have no idea who those people in the corner are. Though I can just hear a marketing exec asking “Hey, what if one of the smurfs had dreadlocks and BASE jumped and was totally radical? You know, for the kids!”
[Posters via IMPA, except where noted]
Can’t root for the white guy in a mask while he’s fighting Black Powder.
*fist up*
Black Powder, nice. That being said, I can only imagine how bad-ass Foxx might look on film (I kinda picture the electricity actually flowing / crackling through him non-stop via CGI) as opposed to this photograph where the electricity looks, ahem, static and rendered via well-done make-up.
By the way, is it just me, or does Gemma Arterton have a really grating voice?
YOU SHUT UP, YOU SHUT YOUR FUCKING MEALY MOUTH FACE BEFORE YOU EVEN THINK TO SAY SOMETHING REMOTELY UNFLATTERING ABOUT THE PERFECT SNOWFLAKE THAT IS GEMMA ARTERTON, OR SO HELP ME GOD I’LL SHOVE MY FOOT SO FAR UP YOUR ASS PEOPLE WILL MISTAKE MY TOENAILS FOR YOUR FUCKED UP TEETH, AND I…. I… I…
I’m sorry, I lost control for a second there. But really bro, the Gods give us someone as perfect as Gemma Arterton and YOU JUST HAD TO GO AND FUCK IT ALL UP WITH YOUR STUPID ASS OPINION, DIDN’T YOU AND…
Sorry, sorry. That’s a pretty sweet neg bro, assuming you ever get the chance to meet her and try it out.
/irrational about all things Gemma Arterton
//BECAUSE SHE IS PERFECT DAGGUMMIT
Mortal Instruments: Movie Poster or Old Navy Holiday Catalog, you decide!
I am not looking forward to Spike Lee’s take on a movie that did not need to be remade or redone in any way. The Indian remake was already bad enough, but I have no doubt that Spike can do even worse.
I’m excited for Oldboy. Spike Lee doesn’t get enough credit as a filmmaker.
….source?
Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, Crooklyn, She’s Gotta Have It, 25th Hour, The Katrina Documentaries are all great movies, IMO.
Inside Man, Get on the Bus, Jungle Fever, He Got Game, Summer of Sam are all quality films as well. Even his misses tend to at least be interesting misses (School Daze, Bamboozled, She Hate Me).
Sure, but I think he gets enough credit as a director/screenwriter. You bring up Inside Man; sure, it was a decent movie, but not one thing was an exclusive quality to Spike Lee as a filmmaker. Even if he is making good, generic films, that doesn’t wash over the fact that he’s making generic films. He hasn’t made anything terribly interesting/groundbreaking since Inside Man, and that’s being generous. Also, keep in mind that this is an unnecessary remake of a film that was strong enough in its own right, and I question why we should continue to heap credit on a man whose last critically acclaimed movie was probably 25th Hour.
Inside Man (86% on RT), When the Levee’s Broke (97%), Passing Strange (100%), are all critically acclaimed movies he’s made since 25th Hour.
Also, I think there are legitimate criticisms that can be made against Lee, but generic isn’t one of them, and actually it’s a large reason why he hasn’t been nearly as prolific in the last decade – something he’s been very open about. Studios aren’t hiring him or funding his films because they would rather go with generic moneymakers than take a risk.
All remakes are pretty much unnecessary, but if they are going to remake something like Oldboy than I’m glad they chose Lee – someone who’s actually willing to try something different as a filmmaker even if it doesn’t always work.
Roger Ebert says what I’m trying to say a lot more articulately and succinctly:
“Everybody knows that Spike Lee is an important filmmaker, but do they realize how good he is with actors, and how innovative he is with style? We live in a period when many filmmakers use either a straightforward meat-and-potatoes style, or draw attention with meaningless over-editing, queasy-cams and showboat shots. With Lee, as with any classical director, the emphasis is on the story and the people. But he’s always there, nudging us, being sure what we notice, moving his camera not merely with efficiency but with grace and innovation. Because he doesn’t go out of his way to call attention, how many realize what a master stylist he is?”
Come on, Spike Lee is one of the showboattiest motherfuckers around. I’m not saying he’s awful, but even when he does something right he tends to piss me off by doing something heavy handed and drawing attention to himself. Malcolm X was great, for example, and then Spike had to go and throw that “I AM MALCOLM X” scene with the kids at the end there.
That’s exactly the type of attitude that makes me think he’s underrated. That was a 3-hour movie covering the entire life of a controversial, important historical figure that was executed really well – and what sticks with you the most is one scene (after the movie was over for all intents and purposes) that annoyed you.
I think people’s personal feelings about Lee (which, I admit, he brings a lot of the criticism on himself) cause them to hone in on his shortcomings rather than appreciate his work as a whole.
Well, I didn’t bring up some of the shit of his that I think is an abortion from start to finish, like Girl 6.
Y’all missing the point. Spike Lee isn’t even a filmmaker… he’s a JOINTMAKER son!
Obvs I am the only one who saw his last JOINT, Red Hook Summer. That shit was tha bomb baby! Sure it took a huge suspension of disbelief, but I was willing. It’s not every day you see a gripping story about Sasquatch sightings in Brooklyn. I only wish he had titled it something jointworthy like Bigfoot In The Hood or Yeti X.
I’m glad they aren’t shying away from the controversy and have Tom Hanks’ Walt Disney constantly greeting parkgoers with his signature Nazi salute.
Also, why is David Cross not playing Gargamel in the Smurfs movie? Sure he’d kill himself after production wrapped, but somehow it seems wrong him not filling the roll.
For some reason it legitimately upsets me that you think electro is from space.
DOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNN’T CAAAAAAAAAARRRE
Well now that was just apparent.
He is blue so i’m guessing that in Vince’s mind he must be a reject from James Cameron’s Avatar.
Well if that’s the only qualifier someone should detain the blue man group
He does actually look like the offspring of a human and one of the aliens from The Abyss.
Seriously, why fuck with perfection?
GEMMA ARTERTON’S VOICE IS A SLICE OF BRITISH PERFECTION!
[www.youtube.com]
I read it as “Lee Majors Dome” – a much different movie I would guess.
C’mon, “Spider-Man 2 – Electro’s Boogaloo” is right there. RIGHT. THERE.
If anything, Sharlto Copley should be in more movies. He is a delight.
The fates have heeded your request. He’s in Open Grave, Elysium and Oldboy. I’m pretty stoked myself.
I’m just glad they put that lightning bolt on Electro’s sleeve. Now we know he’s hazardous, and may electrocute us, because the lightning under his head and the name ‘Electro’ weren’t enough to warn us.
I can see Franco saying “My mother is a fish.”
Next summer… Spider Man versus the Avatar Scrotum.
RIP Rome. Indeed.
Christian Bale’s chin looks like a ballsack.
That is all.
The poster for The Frozen Ground looks like John Cusack farted and Nicolas Cage is just now smelling it.
Glad to see that Jamie Foxx is channeling Arnold’s Mr. Freeze, I can only hope that his puns will be as memorable…
That’s probably why they threw that rad looking lightning bolt on his arm, so we don’t get his zap power confused with the last guys ice power.
Nic Cage: “Have you ever seen anybody do anything like this before” vs. Brad Pitt: “Honestly, have you ever seen anything like this?
New tagline: The Se7en-iest Se7en since Se7en!
A black guy with Electricity powers? No fucking way!!!
If only I, a wild haired old white guy, could think of a way to turn back the clock, perhaps with a stainless steel transport of some kind, for the purpose of taking advantage of this concept. Help me think of a catchphrase. The best I can come up with is Excellent Samuel.
Byzantium had a good run until the networks decided that the Ottomons tested better with the cannon owning demographics and replaced them.
I want to know what the Asians do with Photoshop to make neither Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake nor Gemma Arterton look attractive.
‘Pizzer’ is nomenclature attributed to Pittsburgh, not Boston you fawkin cawksuckah.
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Any movie that has Nicolas Cage in it cannot possibly compare to the sublime cinematic effort that is Se7en. And any attempt to convince the world otherwise flies directly in the face of logic because, you know, Nic Cage sucks at acting so hard you could get more depth and range from a Nic Cage cardboard cut-out than you could from the real guy.
Oh, jesus fucking christ on roller skates, did I just see a poster of Gosselin with his fists up?! Have they seriously cast Baby Goose in a roll that requires us to believe he can kick anyone’s ass in a straight-up fist fight?! HOLLYWOOD, STOP THE FUCKING INSANITY!!!
Damn, that Out Of The Furnace cast is goddamn epic.
And, finally, since Hollywood seems so fucking heart-set on trying to make Ryan Goselin and Justin Timberlake seem tough on film, I would pay ALL OF THE MONEY to see a real, no-holds-barred, fight-to-the-death between the two of them. Of course, they both hit like a goddamn feather duster being swung by a tittering Richard Simmons so the fight would be truly epic simply by way of how long it would take for one of them to die.