This Week In Movie Posters: August 22, 2014

We’re going in alphabetical order this week, not in order of importance, so first up we have the winner of Best Film at the Illuminate film festival, which I bet was a great place to pick up chicks. This poster isn’t doing much to make me want to look up what it’s about, so I’m just going to assume it’s Eastern Mysticism for Fit Moms Who Spin Class. Maybe I’ll see it with my third eye?
I’d like to think the world has been a bit unfair to Kristen Stewart, on account of her association with Twilight, a gig that, let’s be honest, anyone would’ve taken. That said, if you’re trying to demonstrate her acting range, I probably would’ve gone with a different facial expression for the poster. Love gives her heartburn, vampires give her heartburn, war gives her heartburn – WHAT DOESN’T GIVE YOU HEARTBURN, K-STEW?!
Yep. Yes, this is how you poster, yes indeedy.
Wow, two amazing posters in a row. This one looks like a poster for a fake Grindhouse trailer, but it’s actually real. And it has Paz De La Huerta in it so I can only imagine that it will have lots of nudity. *Sigh* God I love that constantly naked psychopath.
Ugh, Jamie Lannister is so obnoxiously handsome. That said, I have no idea what this is supposed to be about from the poster. And whenever I see Susanne Bier’s name, all I can think about is how Lars Von Trier said she should be in a concentration camp or something. I could easily watch five hours of Lars Von Trier talking trash on other arthouse filmmakers.
Ant-Man used “BIGFOOT” as a cover when they were shooting in San Francisco, and at the time I thought “haha, everyone knows no one’s making a Bigfoot movie.”
And now here we are, looking at a poster for a Bigfoot movie. The idea seems silly on paper, but… if a bigfoot stabs a car with an uprooted tree? I. AM. SO. IN. That’s good postering, everyone. Ass pats all around.
I’m colorblind, so I’m just going to assume that this is about a husband who loves chocolate.
Oh, I’d let this guy in. I don’t know who this handsome devil is, but he could “get it,” if you know what I mean. This would also make a great new cover for Casual Gunman Magazine.
I love any Rosamund Pike I can get, but what the hell is she looking at? It’s like she doesn’t even notice Simon Pegg’s misproportioned head.
I like that they named the movie after the target audience for horror films – hybrid-named white people. Jessabelle, Jessamin, Jessalin, Clairica, Emilope, Braden, Jaden, Caden, Jaxxyn, Skrillaxxin… You know, a lot of people are naming their kids “Jackson/Jaxxon/Jaxxyn” these days, but that’s really only acceptable if there’s a sibling named Skillaxxin. These are my kids, Jessamin, Jessalin, Messapryn, Jaxxyn, Skrillaxxyn, and Kerpraxxyn.
Yo, you gotta tell me what the movie is about, not give me generic yearbook quotes. “KIT: A Friendship That Would Shake The Earth.”
Okay, stop it with the black and white and red bullsh*t already.
Does yasiin bey not capitalize her name? Is that a thing? Sub question, who is yasiin bey? *Googles* Ohhhh, it’s Mos Def. Look, man, no offense, but I can only remember one or two fake names per human.
Anyway, this movie actually comes out next weekend and I haven’t heard anything about it, despite it starring Jennifer Aniston. Meaning there is a 98% chance that the studio thought it was terrible and buried it.
Is that Mark Duplass?
I saw this poster and thought “Ooh this looks like some Billy Elliot bullsh*t,” only to scroll down and BOOM, Billy Elliot reference. Side note, I can’t imagine how boring of a human being you would have to be to love Billy Elliot. Get it? He’s a BOY who likes DANCING! My my, how very droll. So unexpected.
Oh look, more black and white and red crap. Also, remember what I said about the weird cross motif Sin City 2? Yeah.
Also, is it weird to be attracted to Lady Gaga? I feel all sexual about her and then in turn feel weird about it. I think she’s the female Willem Dafoe.
Haha, just in case you wondered whether the Stephen Hawking biopic would include the ol’ equations-on-a-window chestnut, they went ahead and just stuck them on the poster. Also, I don’t know what it is about Eddie Redmayne, but I laugh every time I see his face. He reminds me of Ben Stiller in his Simple Jack makeup. When he started vibro-singin’ in Les Mis I had to leave the theater because I was disturbing the other patrons. That was one sad, freckly little dork.
On another note, Felicity Jones is super duper pretty. When she almost took up with that chair-stealing son of a bitch in Like Crazy I was ready to drive to his house and beat him up.
SO MUCH INDIE DRAMA WE GOT TWO TYPES OF FUTURA, OOOOOOH WAH-AH AH AH!
Sweet Jesus, another Billy Elliot reference? That is too many Billy Elliot references. I can only handle one Billy Elliot reference per week, thanks.
“The director of The Reader has combined Billy Elliot and Slumdog Millionaire into Vince Mancini’s personal unwatchable nightmare, and YOU’LL NEVER BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT!”
From the producers of Upworthy and Heaven Is For Real.
“They kidnapped his daughter and he killed them twice. THIS SUMMER, Liam Neeson digs them up and kills them again, IN, CORPSE MURDERER!”
It’s actually called “A Walk Among The Tombstones,” which is just amazing. I don’t know how I feel about Liam Neeson stealing Statham’s schtick.
Oh hey look, it’s every horror movie ever made.
[all posters via IMPA]
(a) so what is the film’s name: THIS IS WHERE WE ACCEPT or THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU? I have to go with the second, even though it’s in smaller print. Not that it matters, really, this has “don’t ever SEE this” written all over it.
(b) Pride: “Don’t try to resist. Like Billy Elliot and the Full Monty. They tried to resist. AND THEY’RE DEAD NOW.”
Martin Sheen (not even Michael) and Rooney Mara above the Trash title, what the what? If only it were the sequel to Trash Humpers.
“I think she’s the female Willem Dafoe.”
That’s only because you secretly hope you’ll get trapped in an elevator with her and she’ll say “I’ll suck ya dick”.
HOLY SHIT. “Life of Crime” has Mos Def as Ordell Robbie. I hope that’s as good as it sounds.
Ugh. Judging by the reviews it’s mediocre. I’ll catch it on Netflix.
“Also, is it weird to be attracted to Lady Gaga?”
I see your Lady Gaga, Vince, and I raise you Ronda Rousey. I get that way about her.
I’ve never understood the whole “That’s a man, baby” zeitgeist the internet applied to Gaga. She’s a little strange looking, and certainly went out of her way to be noticed in really wacky ways, but she’s conventionally attractive, excepting if she ever had a rhinoplasty, she should sue. Not that there’s anything wrong with her nose – you nor I would turn down a date with her over her nose – but it is a little oversized for Hollywood.
Ronda is straight up hot. She does her hair up in an unattractive fashion when she’s fighting, because she’s serious about fighting, but do a GIS and tell me she doesn’t glow when her hair is down and she smiles. She doesn’t mind being seen as an attractive woman when she’s not fighting.
Ronda has, imo, a much better shot at crossover success than Gina. I haven’t seen Ex3 yet, but I’ve been told she’s a better actor than Gina by leaps and bounds.
Anyway, what I’m saying is, you should both ignore whatever deep seated need you have to impress the internet – a raging bitch at the best of times, and full neckbeard more often – and enjoy these ladies when you have an opportunity to do so.
Ronda looked three kinds of weird hot in Ex3… range! But I’m still trying to figure out when Gaga became Madonna’s wise older sister. When Dafoe in drag could play Madonna today. I gotta’ lay down.
“From the director of The Blair Witch Project” is not something you’d expect anyone to try to sell a movie with in 2014, or even admit.
I saw Calvary this week, and just about all of the trailers (except one for Trailer Park Boys of all things) were for indie films about middle aged white people having mid-life crises (Hector and the search for happiness, This is where I leave you). Even when they have a good cast, they’re dancing on a razor’s edge and seem so incredibly prone to being a load of wankery.
My god, what’s with all this good-lookin’ horror coming up?! Dead Snow 2 is going to be the greatest thing since… Dead Snow.
I think you’re thinking of Cigarette Burns.
Joe Rogan is in Exists, right? He has to be.
As Bigfoot? Sure.
Welp, just spent 10 minutes recreating the “This is Where…” poster to see if Vince was right about the typefaces. He’s not, but I think we all know who the real loser is here.
Anytime I hear/read Angel of Death anywhere I automatically think MONARCH TO THE KINGDOM OF THE DEAD!
#FuckinSlayer
Is that cousin Matthew as a bad guy in The Guest?!? What is he going to do, over-commit to the second hottest sister and pretend to ignore Lady Sybil when SHE IS THE HOTTEST OLD-TIMEY HOTTIE IN ENGLAND?? FOR GOD’S SAKE MAN OPEN YOUR EYES AND LOOK AT HER!!!
Anyhow, yeah, he’s the least intimidating actor they could have chosen to be a menacing guest.
Oh that’s definitely him.
Cigarette Burns was legit.
I saved you a click: Kite is indeed based on the anime. Which I haven’t seen, but keeps popping up in my netflix recommendations, on account of I watch a lot of kung fu movies.
It’s actually a porno.
With ludicrous, almost Blues Brothers-esque action scenes.
Have fun with that.
Unless they cut out the porn stuff.
Which they might’ve, since that stuff involves an elderly man and an underage girl.
@Mus815 As an elderly man (well, I’m 43), I will immediately move this anime into my list.
“From the producers of Upworthy and Heaven Is For Real.”
I almost peed.
Isn’t The Woman in Black a horror movie starring Harry Potter that came out 2 years ago?
Ohhh this is a sequel. I didn’t catch that the first time because I was rolling my eyes.
Does it feature Rupert Grint and Tom Felton? Then the third film will star somebody who played a bit part in a Harry Potter movie once.
I actually watched this a week or two ago because it showed free to Amazon Prime subscribers. It wasn’t awful but nothing great. When I saw they were making a sequel and what it was about I had to groan.
Cigarette Burns was definitely a solid late-period John Carpenter entry. And it looks like Udo Kier is also in The Editor. I was so psyched when I saw that poster…it even has fake creases, as if it’s been folded up and sitting around for 30 years. But then I saw that Paz de la Huerta was in it and now I’m not so sure. That Nurse movie was pretty fuckin bad.
To be fair to Kite, it could be in color and the poster would look identical. Pale as fuck girl with super bright red hair.
Lady Gaga has a great ass I’d eat out like it was made of ice cream and ribs.
I will watch the shit out of that Bigfoot movie.
There’s a scene in the first Dead Snow movie where a hot blond chick fucks a guy when he is trying to take a shit. Because Germany.
Norway. If it were German it would be the other way around.
Yasiin Bey is Mos Def.
You have a real talent for poster deconstruction. These are my favorite posts.
Camp X-Ray: Kristin Stewart joins the military, eats one too may MRE’s, has intestinal blockage.
I just want to add how happy I am to have this week is posters back. It’s my favorite and the best thing ever!
I second this post.
This has been the highlight of my week. Yeah, it’s been a slow week. Slow enough to register here just to say “this has been the highlight of my week”. Why does The Theory of Everything look like it should be called Jane Austen’s Austin Powers?
Speaking of dumb white people names – the last two kids to sign up to try out for the swim team I coach for are named “Ayden” and “Haydn.” Two completely different families, just a terrible coincidence. And this is a rich-person swim team in Massachusetts! Trashy white people names are everywhere now.
Haydn was the last name of a distinguished composer and a friend of Mozart’s. It’s not the worst thing in the world.
Ayden needs to die in a terrible vacuum pump accident.
But Haydn’s first two names translate to “Frank” and “Joe.” and he had a brother named “Mike.”
I highly doubt the parents of Haydn know that fact.
If LOST SOUL is a documentary about Marlon Brando’s antics on the set of THE ISLAND OF DOCTOR MOREAU, count me in.