Today’s Top Story: Macauley Culkin is skinny

Entertainment Tonight broke the above photo (Credit: INF) of Mila Kunis’s ex-boyfriend Macauley Culkin in New York today with all the fanfare that the giant EXCLUSIVE watermark would suggest, igniting nothing short of a MEDIA FIRESTORM! “Macauley Culkin” quickly became a top trend on Twitter, with all manner of publications weighing in on his SHOCKING appearance, including my favorite, International Business Times, who wrote “Actor looks extremely thin, old.”
It’s hard not to look old (he’s 31) when the public knows you as an 8-year-old, but for the record, his “rep” says he’s in perfect health, and I’ve never known publicists to lie about such things.
Culkin is rumored to be starring in the British film Service Man — described as an uplifting military action flick — set for release in 2013. [ET]
Obviously, what’s happening here is that Haley Joel Osment is gradually assuming body mass directly at the expense of Macauley Culkin in some Thinner-like child actor curse, that will eventually turn Culkin into an Olsen twin and Osment into David Crosby. Culkin already has that hobo-chic look pioneered by the Olsens down pat. It’s easy to imagine them sharing a tin of beans over a trash-can fire, though the beans will be made of some type of expensive caviar that you probably you haven’t heard of.
CrackHouse Alone 2: Lost in New York
/when he blows a dude for drug money he keeps his hands on the side of his face
*sides* of his face. Whatever. Shut up.
Didn’t he already do that in Party Monster?
he’s preparing for his new movie home alone: lost in liberia
QUICKLY someone photoshop the cover of Home Alone next to this with the tag line: “Meth Not Even Once”
To be fair when I’m left home alone I forget to eat.
He looks like a real life Rickety Cricket
ha
I disappointed in how many comments are above yours not referencing Cricket.
I also disappointed that I not know how to type in the morning.
I know being a child actor fucks with your brain, but are we sure he didn’t just take a job as a machinist and accordingly assumed he had to look like Christian Bale from that movie?
He looks like Willem Defoe, and he will suck your dick.
Once WWTDD pointed that out, I’ve been unable to see it as anything else. And yes, I also immediately pondered what Brendan, doing an impression of Culkin, doing an impression of Defoe, would sound like.
I think I’d wither away if Mila Kunis dumped me, too.
he looks as bad as the movie party monster was
I actually ran into M-Culk last time I was in New York. Dude asked if I had a dollar. I gave him a five spot and told him to keep the change. I don’t mind telling you he smelled like some kind of filthy animal.
So Mac C is Rickety Cricket, and HaJoOsm is Fat Mac?
Ground control to Major Tom, come in Major Tom…
I think he still looks pretty youthful. Granted, by “youthful” I mean, “he looks like a vitamin D deficient 9 year old coal miner from an industrial factory town in Victorian England”, but hey, exploited children are still children.
You idiot baktags, Culkin is fine. My brother in law is skinnier than he is, and his worst problem are the soccer moms that bitch him out about their shitty little kids:
“Mr. Mack, my little darling would NEVER act up in class!”
“Mr. Mack, my little darling would NEVER use THAT word!”
“Mr. Mack, my little darling needs to take her insulin on time!”
“Mr. Mack, my little darling has been missing ever since your brother in law from Iowa came to visit!”
He looks like Rick Bayless finally ate too many of the wrong tacos and finally drank the Mexican water till he shit out a little person.
And I was just wondering what Dennis Leary would look like if he never quit doing blow.
If he put the shades on everyone would just think he’s Richard Lewis.
Not sure what he’s drinking, but it looks like he’s thirsty for more.
you should shop him next to bill nighy from underworld or shaun of the dead
He obviously drinks too much coconut water. You know, because it makes you poop a lot.
gracefully, skull-fucking my childhood. cheers
Spencer isn’t doing too well since The Hills ended.
Those are probably his sunglasses he’s holding but it’s also possible that he’s on a Twizzlers-only diet.
Peter O’Toole’s plastic surgery is going well, I see.
Macauley looks like he would’ve gotten away with it, if it weren’t for those meddling kids and their dog.