Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Dating TV’s Favorite Lesbian Drug Dealer

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.17.14 36 Comments

I’ll say this much about Tom Cruise: it’s not every man who can say he’s dated Cher, Penélope Cruz, AND Katie Holmes. In fact, he’s pretty much the only one, and now the extensive “Relationships” section on Cruise’s Wikipedia can be one paragraph longer, because according to Page Six, Cruise has been seeing Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon since last year.

My source on the Left Coast says Cruise and Prepon are still seeing each other, but they are being extremely careful to keep it secret. “It’s the buzz on the set of her show,” the insider told me.

The British magazine Grazia reported last fall that Cruise, 51, picked up Prepon, 34, in a vintage car and had a bottle of 1979 Merlot waiting on the table when they arrived at the Manor Hotel.

“They spent three hours laughing and joking. It’s clear Tom is smitten and after the date he was on cloud nine,” the mag reported. “They had their second date at the restaurant, too, meeting for Sunday brunch, and then she accompanied him a few days later to a dinner party at John [Travolta]’s home.” (Via)

What do Cruise, Prepon, and Travolta have in common? They’re all Scientologists. And the thing about Scientology is…*computer turns black, Xenu crawls out of the screen, forces me to watch the nine-hour-long director’s cut of Battlefield Earth*…it’s great. Scientology is the new Christianity.

tumblr_lomth6bt2x1qmxcc6o1_500

Can’t wait for the Untitled Tom Cruise and Ashton Kutcher Project to be announced.

Via Page Six

