Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Dating TV’s Favorite Lesbian Drug Dealer

I’ll say this much about Tom Cruise: it’s not every man who can say he’s dated Cher, Penélope Cruz, AND Katie Holmes. In fact, he’s pretty much the only one, and now the extensive “Relationships” section on Cruise’s Wikipedia can be one paragraph longer, because according to Page Six, Cruise has been seeing Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon since last year.
My source on the Left Coast says Cruise and Prepon are still seeing each other, but they are being extremely careful to keep it secret. “It’s the buzz on the set of her show,” the insider told me.
The British magazine Grazia reported last fall that Cruise, 51, picked up Prepon, 34, in a vintage car and had a bottle of 1979 Merlot waiting on the table when they arrived at the Manor Hotel.
“They spent three hours laughing and joking. It’s clear Tom is smitten and after the date he was on cloud nine,” the mag reported. “They had their second date at the restaurant, too, meeting for Sunday brunch, and then she accompanied him a few days later to a dinner party at John [Travolta]’s home.” (Via)
What do Cruise, Prepon, and Travolta have in common? They’re all Scientologists. And the thing about Scientology is…*computer turns black, Xenu crawls out of the screen, forces me to watch the nine-hour-long director’s cut of Battlefield Earth*…it’s great. Scientology is the new Christianity.
Can’t wait for the Untitled Tom Cruise and Ashton Kutcher Project to be announced.
Good thing for Cruise that Xenu provides! Now he’s got a ready made Hollywood hottie who he doesn’t have to convert with alot of elaborate work.
Oh good – he’s “smitten.” I thought they were grooming Scientolo-babe Elisabeth Moss. What gives?
What’s the height differential on these two? She has to have at least a solid two or three inches on Tom
Do you mean feet?
@JTRO ….I think he was talking about dick size.
To anwer: she’s 5’10 and he’s allegedly 5’7…but looking at pics of him he looks closer to 5’5
This is nothing new. Nicole Kidman is 5’10”. Katie Holmes is 5’9″. John Travolta is 6’2″.
Why haven’t I ever seen that chick naked? Oh right Xenu’s a prude.
Well, there’s this.
And also this.
Both NSF-duh.
Because you’ve never seen her topless sunbathing scene in Lay the Favorite, or her topless lesbian shower scene in Orange is the New Black.
Was going to link clips but not allowed apparently. UPROXXXXX!
Or you’ve never googled “Laura Prepon naked”
She was naked in OITNB
Links show up for me @Erswi.
They had to be approved because you included more than one.
Coughlin’s Law- If Erswi links, I will click and will receive a visit from I.T.
Hey, God did not give me a semi-working knowledge of HTML to post links of NOT titties in the comments section!
There’s also this from Slackers . . . she’s not naked, but it’s still fun to imagine.
[www.youtube.com]
It’ll be a sequel (of sorts) linking 80s drug smuggling to the development of the tech sector in California. It’ll be called “Blow jOBS”.
Wow, the women from “That ’70s Show” haven’t exactly blossomed in their personal lives since it went off the air.
Mila Kunis: knocked up by Ashton Kutcher
Lisa Robin Kelly: deceased
Laura Prepon: dating Tom Cruise
I think I speak for everyone when I say that Lisa Robin Kelly got the best deal here.
What about the mom? Who’s she banging now?
The mom has been married since before 70s Show to pornstar Mandingo.
She wins.
This coupling brought to you by XenuMatch.com.
Scientology Can Be Real If We Accept It.
Now they can support a human rights abusing cult together!
HOLLYWOOD!
Orange is the New Beard.
We Are All Orange.
According to the web these rumours are false.
Tom Cruise was 24 when he married Mimi Rogers, then 31. He was 28 when he married Nicole Kidman, then 23. He was 44 when he married Katie Holmes, then 28. At the age of 51 he’s “smitten” with Laura Prepon who is 34.
“That’s what I love about these Co$ arranged relationships with Scientology girls man. I get older, they stay in their mid-twenties to mid-thirties”.
/laughs maniacally, jumps on couch
this is a misuse of the term “begging the question”
Tom is going to climb her like a tree
I am skeptical of this.
Yes, to “beg the question” means to avoid the question. What you should have said was it “raises the question.”
Well… at least he’s dating within the faith…
I’m just glad you referred to Orange is the New Black as a TV series. It’s a pet peeve of mine when someone says that they don’t watch TV but they watch a lot of shows on Netflix.