Tony Jaa Is Out And Jean-Claude Van Damme Is In For The ‘Kickboxer’ Remake

Last we checked in with the very unnecessary remake of the 1989 martial arts classic Kickboxer, starring stuntman and uncredited White House Down actor Alain Moussi, Tony Jaa was in talks to join the cast as the Xian Chow character. Along with Moussi, Georges St-Pierre and David Bautista, Jaa would have helped make sure that what the film lacked in acting, it would more than make up for in legitimate ass-kicking ability. Sadly, Jaa eventually dropped out because of “scheduling conflicts,” and it left a giant, foot-shaped hole in the cast of this attempt to capitalize on our undying 80s nostalgia.
Fortunately, the original film’s star, Jean-Claude Van Damme, loves money and fame, so he’s filling in for Jaa as the mentor to the revenge-hungry Kurt Sloane, and it actually makes a ton of sense. This remake could really be fun with Van Damme on board, but at the very least it makes it a hell of a lot more profitable, and that has the producers excited.
“We are so excited to have Kickboxer roll into production and to have JCVD in the role of Master Chow, passing the torch to Alain, to have him lead the franchise to a new generation ” said Ted Field of Radar Films, who is producing the movie with Dimitri Logothetis and Nick Celozzi. Logothetis and Jim McGrath wrote the script. (Via the Hollywood Reporter)
Logothetis has previously written some stuff you’ve never heard of, while McGrath has no writing experience. But does a Kickboxer remake even need writers? Just use the same exact script as the first one – it will be hilarious if Van Damme still plays Master Xian Chow – and spruce up the fight choreography a bit. Save that writer money for craft services and neck surgeries…
How many banana trees will be harmed in the making of this film?
Not to take anything away from the tree-kicking, but, man, when I first watched Kickboxer as a kid and we see Tong Po kicking the goddamn concrete support column in the bowels of the arena I was all, like, oh, fuck thaaaaat.
He can still play Xian Chow. He just needs to raid Mickey Rooney’s old closet first.
or david carradine’s. i’m sure he’s got a couple belts hanging around somewhere.
Fabulous GIF BTW.
NUK SU KOW! NUK SU KOW! NUK SU KOW!
Yeah, getting the film crew into the jungle with Tony Jaa and his elephants at the right times wasn’t working out.
thank you so much for this.
I need more dancing!
lo mejor
Van Damme right I’m excited to see this movie!
Don’t worry: Van Damme won’t split like the last guy.
Are we in agreement that this movie had the best GIFs of an any action movie from the 80s?
If they just try and make it the most GIFable remake around, I’ll watch.
That’s Bloodsport, ya doofus!
@Tong Po Wow, I am both an idiot and a racist apparently.