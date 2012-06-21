TRAILER: Dredd is like The Raid with wigs and space helmets

Before it was a crappy Sly Stallone movie, Judge Dredd was a British comic that began in the seventies, about a futuristic, Dirty Harry-style cop who combined the powers of cop, judge, jury, executioner, meter maid, animal control officer, and colostomy-bag emptier. Well now it’s also a movie from director Pete Travis (Vantage Point), starring Karl Urban (who already has a better action-hero name than Judge Dredd), the oddly-cast Olivia Thirlby, and Lena Headey, aka Cersei Lannister. As many have already pointed out, it bears a striking resemblance to Gareth Evans’ The Raid, which also concerns law officers fighting their way through a high rise against a gang of drug lords. However, I’m more interested in the idea that when British dudes were creating their idea of the ultimate law enforcement apparatus, their first step was to give him a big crazy helmet. It’s like all authority over there is headgear-based. “But sir, you cahn’t practice law, your wig isn’t even powdered!” (*thunderous chortling, derisive handkerchief waving*)

“Dreddful new trailer promises Thirlby blood! Welcome to HELL-met, Urban warrior! Cer-sei you on the other side!” /FakeGeneShalit.