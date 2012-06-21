TRAILER: Dredd is like The Raid with wigs and space helmets

Before it was a crappy Sly Stallone movie, Judge Dredd was a British comic that began in the seventies, about a futuristic, Dirty Harry-style cop who combined the powers of cop, judge, jury, executioner, meter maid, animal control officer, and colostomy-bag emptier. Well now it’s also a movie from director Pete Travis (Vantage Point), starring Karl Urban (who already has a better action-hero name than Judge Dredd), the oddly-cast Olivia Thirlby, and Lena Headey, aka Cersei Lannister. As many have already pointed out, it bears a striking resemblance to Gareth Evans’ The Raid, which also concerns law officers fighting their way through a high rise against a gang of drug lords. However, I’m more interested in the idea that when British dudes were creating their idea of the ultimate law enforcement apparatus, their first step was to give him a big crazy helmet. It’s like all authority over there is headgear-based. “But sir, you cahn’t practice law, your wig isn’t even powdered!” (*thunderous chortling, derisive handkerchief waving*)
“Dreddful new trailer promises Thirlby blood! Welcome to HELL-met, Urban warrior! Cer-sei you on the other side!” /FakeGeneShalit.
This looks dreadful.
you realize that’s probably in the actual review by Ebert? BWAMMMMM
Nah, Ebert would write very eloquently, spend 90% of the review re-counting the plot, hopelessly confuse at least one character for another, ultimately spoil the ending, and suggest which film from the past was a better version of the same story.
E-BURNT!
I would’ve bet my life savings that there was going to be dubstep in that trailer.
I AM A LAWYER!
I AM THE LAW!
I AM A LITTLE TEAPOT SHORT AND STOUT!
The guy downtown always offers me a “Dirty Hairy with a mask.” After seeing this, I just might take him up on it.
Looks better than the Stallone version.
Octomom looks better than the first Dredd movie.
I’m putting this out there: I like the Stallone movie. But I do have a weird soft spot for crappy early-90s sci-fi (Virtuosity, anyone?). Also, his gun talks. They have that cliche scene where the bad guy tries to shoot the hero, but the gun is empty. So instead of a click, the gun is all, “Sorry, out of bullets.” Makes me laugh every time.
Agreed. The Stallone version also has fewer 90 lb. women spin kicking dudes into oblivion. Do writers really not know that’s hack?
How much of this movie is Cersei Lannister slapping bitches?
I’m kind of disappointed in the delivery of THE line. I remember Stallone said it with so much force and here it’s just kind of uttered matter-of-fact-ly
well… now I want to see it, before the trailer I barely remember that there was a remake coming so..
1) Can we officially change the phrase “Gritty new reboot.” to “Shitty new reboot.” I’ll print up cards and letter-head and everything.
2) That’s not Judge Dredd. That’s Resident Evil w/out zombies. There I said it.
3) Those bikes, bros? Those bikes ain’t right.
Here you go:
[boingboing.net]
That’s exactly how I remember the bike.
[boingboing.net]
Needs more Rob Schneider
His best performance, imo. He added just enough tongue-in-cheeky to make it cheeky, but sans tongue bath.
No Assante, no deal.
Yeah, it’s going to suck, but am I the only one who thinks this looks like the best type of shitty 3D movie to go see with a couple friends? The cast is pretty good from what we were shown, although Thirlby seems about as oddly-cast in this as Mila Kunis was in Max Payne.
There is a tiny little clip of a skateboarder and a half pipe in this trailer. I thought how awesome this movie would be if it was just about the Judges dealing out unnecessarily brutal justice to skateboard punks in the town square.
Jude. Jury. Rent-a-cop.
Jude Dredd is famous for his swift justice and virulent antisemitism.
Eh, It seems to get the general sense of the comic a whole lot better than Stallone’s movie, so I’ll give it a chance.
So let me get this straight, a Judge Dredd remake, a Total Recall remake (which doesn’t take place on Mars) and they can’t get a new He-Man franchise green lit? All joking aside, can someone please tell me how the fuck this is possible?!
Looking forward to a Prometheus remake myself.
Before you know it they’ll start oing all inception and matrixy on us and put out the remakes before the originals come out
and it’s not Arman D’assante?
The original judge dredd inspired me to pursue my space law degree. im almost there; i just have to pass the space bar, which could be tough because i hate freeze-dried foods
What’s with the casting in the female roles in this movie? They’re supposed to be tough and badass but all I see is Disney-level adorable.
Hey Judge, don’t stretch the Dredd
At least the last one was barely 90
The minute you make it shorter than that
Then you begin to make it better
There can never be enough Olivia Thirlby. I wouldn’t care if she was cast as Dredd herself, I’d be interested.
If Olivia Thirlby’s character’s name was Judy, I would see this on opening day.
something something sandra bullock something something wesley snipes something something raging boner
it’s call Sci-fi movies you know… just saying.
An important part of “just saying” is communicating to people what, in fact, you are just saying. You seem to have skipped that step here.
I’ve read the script to this, the DP is a genius, the 3d shooting style is native, new, and makes sense to the plot, I reckon the people who miss it in theatres are gonna really regret it: time will tell.