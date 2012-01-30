Trailer for Bobcat Goldthwait’s new movie, ‘God Bless America’

After being “the growly-voiced guy who lit a chair on fire” for a good 20 years, Bobcat Goldthwait is enjoying a well-deserved new reputation as a guy who makes sharp, dark comedies. His latest, God Bless America, stars Joel Murray as a guy with a brain tumor who gets fed up and starts murdering reality TV stars. The trailer shows a Bad Girls-style show in which the stars actually throw poop at each other. Mmm, that’s my kind of satire.

All the reality show parodies look amazing, but the plot of the movie seems… I don’t know, a little Cho Seung-Hui for my tastes. Maybe instead of shooting them, he could just sock them real hard in the belly. That seems fair. One of the rules for, say, being a white guy with dreadlocks should be that you get socked in the belly by a stranger at least once a week.

[Opens on Demand April 6th, in theaters May 11th]

[via Buzzfeed]