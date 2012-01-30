Trailer for Bobcat Goldthwait’s new movie, ‘God Bless America’

After being “the growly-voiced guy who lit a chair on fire” for a good 20 years, Bobcat Goldthwait is enjoying a well-deserved new reputation as a guy who makes sharp, dark comedies. His latest, God Bless America, stars Joel Murray as a guy with a brain tumor who gets fed up and starts murdering reality TV stars. The trailer shows a Bad Girls-style show in which the stars actually throw poop at each other. Mmm, that’s my kind of satire.
All the reality show parodies look amazing, but the plot of the movie seems… I don’t know, a little Cho Seung-Hui for my tastes. Maybe instead of shooting them, he could just sock them real hard in the belly. That seems fair. One of the rules for, say, being a white guy with dreadlocks should be that you get socked in the belly by a stranger at least once a week.
[Opens on Demand April 6th, in theaters May 11th]
[via Buzzfeed]
Look’s pretty good!
I just watched Inglorious Basterds again, so I’m all good with insanely violent wish fulfillment. On the other hand, Goldthwait got a great performance out of Robin Williams in World’s Greatest Dad, leading me to believe that even the most reprehensible human beings are capable of redemption.
Another cancer victim on a murdering spree? It’s almost like chronic illness is more dangerous than violent videogames these days.
Bobcat Goldtwat is my wife´s stripper name.
I wish that was less satirical, more pedagogical.
(and no FBI, I don’t know what that’s supposed to mean either)
Every time I see Fassbender’s picture on the “Trending” link, I feel like he’s saying “Hey, have you googled ‘Fassbender penis’ yet?” No, I have not. Not yet, anyway.
Don’t bother, I couldn’t find shit. Uh…I mean WHUT ARE YUH? SUM KINDA FAG!?
This is Bobcat’s best work since Shake’s the Clown – which is one of the greatest masterpieces in the history of filmmaking.
i thought that the whole “young girl who throws in their lot with a weird fringe Vililante thing and is actually more into the violence than he is” was already played out in SUPER with ellen paige. that seems to be a strange addition to this idea.
I had a similar thought, this looks like Super with ten times the revenge killing and one-tenth the ridiculous costumes.
Super with a healthy dash of Falling Down.
Falling Down ruins my pants every time, although it is a little unfair to fast food workers.
I was thinking the same thing Pigpeen.
/Shut up CRIME
//Standing up for my rights.. as a consumer
Damnit, “vigilante,” and “Page,” and I’ll go to the corner and shut up now.
Oh my god this is my life dream plasted all together in 1 film, I’m gonna watch this so hard.
I’m hard just from watching the trailer.
I think this looks great. I’ve liked all of Bobcat’s movies and I love Uwe Boll’s Rampage. Yes, that is correct, I loved an Uwe Boll movie.
I liked Postal. It was awful, but I liked it. I dunno. Maybe we should start some kind of Uwe Anonymous club.
HOLY FUCKING SHIT! THIS LOOKS AMAZING!
I want to fuck it and ring it the next day to tell it how wonderful it makes me feel!
SPLOOSH!
If he doesn’t put it to that girl then everything I ever learned about being a middle aged white man is wrong.
So pretty much the pitch for this is:
“Hey you know all those fuckers and types of fuckers you hate? Well here is an hour and half of wish fulfillment where someone goes around blowing their fucking heads off!”
I don’t know if I will necessarily like this as a film, but I will definitely like it as a porn which I jerk off to repeatedly.