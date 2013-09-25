TRAILER: Jesse Pinkman drives vroom cars in Need for Speed

As it relates to movies, “based on a videogame” is right up there with “biopic of British royalty” on my all-time No Thanks list. Videogames tend to be amalgamations of movie plots, so when you base a movie on a videogame, you’re all but guaranteeing that it’s going to be generic. It’s like taking a picture of a photocopy. Nonetheless, if you like Fast and Furious and Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul, Dreamworks is hoping you’ll love watching Jesse Pinkman kill bad guys with vroom cars in Need for Speed, opening in March. Me, I’m just not sure Aaron Paul has the acting chops to pull off the Paul Walker role. GRRR, CLOSE-UP OF HAND SHIFTING!
Opening in theaters on March 14, 2014, Need for Speed captures the thrills of the video game franchise in a real-world setting. The story chronicles a near-impossible cross-country race against time—one that begins as a mission for revenge, but proves to be one of redemption. In a last attempt to save his struggling garage, blue-collar mechanic Tobey Marshall (Paul)—who with his team skillfully builds and races muscle cars on the side—reluctantly partners with wealthy, arrogant ex-NASCAR driver Dino Brewster (Dominic Cooper). Just as a major sale to car broker Julia Bonet (Imogen Poots) looks like it will save the business, a disastrous, unsanctioned race results in Dino framing Tobey for manslaughter.
Two years later and fresh out of prison, Tobey is set on revenge with plans to take down Dino in the high-stakes De Leon race—the Super Bowl of underground racing. To get there in time, Tobey must run a high-octane, action-packed gauntlet, dodging cops coast-to-coast and dealing with fallout from a dangerous bounty Dino put on his car. With his loyal crew and the surprisingly resourceful Julia as allies, Tobey defies odds at every turn and proves that even in the flashy world of exotic supercars, the underdog can still finish first. [ComingSoon]
DERP FACTORY OWNER: The derps! They’ve stolen all of my beautiful derps!
Hard-boiled, overwrought voice over set to dramatic music? Hey, it worked for Max Payne, right? I rate this three armpit farts and a wanking motion.
“Come help this bitch, bitch” killed me. Literally. I just died for at least 20 seconds.
even if Aaron Paul wasn’t in this i’d probably still watch it on cable because i’m basically a 12 year old and cars go boom.
But I think Aaron Paul is great and he looks like the only decent thing about this movie, so that helps even if I think it’s shitty he’s choosing this as his big post- Breaking Bad project.
Dominic Cooper is cool. So.
Really? What would an expert like you have chosen for him, then? “Chipmunk 3-Deez Nutz”?
Dude, did you decide to “follow” me just so you can run around and nitpick all my comments? That’s fucking weird.
And I don’t know, after winning two emmys and starring in what is referred to as the best show on television i don’t think it’s out of line to be a little bummed he’s following that up with a video game movie.
Oh, The Mighty Feklahr sees now. Since you are a “true” fan you care about the creative direction a valued and cherished actor makes. If you were really so concerned, why not let him have an easy paycheck movie after years on tv? Or does that deride your sense of artistic credulity?
when did i try to claim i was a “true” fan? and are you trying to paint me as some sort of hipster after I admitted I’m basically a slack jawed child who loves char chase movies?
frankly, I have no idea what the fuck you’re even trying to say.
i just think this movie has a good chance of bombing and potentially killing Aaron Paul’s film career right out of the gate, and I think that would be a shame is all. There’s really nothing more to it than that.
Faulty logic. You have not substantiated that a “char chase” movie bombing poses any real threat to Aaron Paul’s film career. Asserting such DOES make you sound like a hipster, regardless of how “slack jawed” you claim to be.
As you can see, taking a role in “In Search of Dr. Seuss” was a fatal dagger for post-Star Trek Patrick Stewart! [www.imdb.com]
If only that bald motherfucker could get a job these days…
Oh look, Dissident is having another shitfit because someone disagreed with a comment he made. Yes, everyone is following you around, that’s gotta be it.
1. You clearly don’t know what a “shit fit” is, and regardless, you’re one of the last people that should be calling out others for throwing one considering your whole shtick is “angry internet contrarian”
2. Since this morning he literally “followed” me, as in clicked the “follow” button for my profile, and then essentially started trolling my posts right after. So… yeah that’s a little different than trying to claim someone who commented on more than one thing of mine is stalking me.
3. Feklhr, I wasn’t trying to write a thesis, I was just stating a personal opinion on a stupid subject. I don’t know why you keep trying to tell me my “logic is faulty” or whatever the fuck on dumb posts about Drake and a Need For Speed movie. Just relax, dude.
GET A ROOM FUNBOYZ!!!!
Just relax, dude.
NEVER try to micromanage a Klingon.
He looks like Zoolander’s dad in that picture
With yah weiner hangin out for everyone to Seee!
Getting a little tired of the T-Bone from the Driver’s POV shot that is in every damn movie now.
Other than that, I just like saying Imogen POOTS.
Awesome-o has really outdone him(?)self with this plot. And Tyler Perry wrote one heck of a voice over.
So much Forehead.
The Mighty Feklahr is certain that the best videogame ever made into a movie was “The Last Starfighter”.
That wasn’t an actual video game. The game was fictional, and the Atari 5200 version never made it out of the prototype stage.
No shit? Wow, it was almost like I was being sarcastically retarded to render humor! Not to mention, in the movie the video game literally makes the player INTO THE VIDEO GAME.
*slow Wiser’s clap
Underball is my favorite commenter lately.
Last Starfighter was so tight butthole! Way better than Goonies whose Atari game was so loose butthole.
Though as soon as Enders Game comes out, that will be the new best movie based on a videogame!
“I’m just not sure Aaron Paul has the acting chops to pull off the Paul Walker role.”
By chops, you must mean pork chops, because Paul Walker’s a total ham!
Phoo, that’s it. I’m done for the day.
(*tries to start a slow clap, trips over shoelaces*)
oh, cars… I kinda just assumed this movie was about meth addiction
Actually, he looks more like young Dennis Duffy in that photo.
“Help this girl, dummy! Also, I noticed you’re not wearing a beeper…”
Aaron Paul is going to find life after Breaking Bad difficult.
Vince, ya gotta stop going to these film fests, they make your posts so cynical. I defended you over on FILM.com when they accused you of being a film snob who makes out with fat chicks!
Don’t worry about it tho, you know how Laremy likes to run his mouth.
Halfway through the trailer I imagined hearing Cranston do that voiceover. It vastly improved the situation
He looks super bored in this trailer. Why in the world did he sign on for this. Surely there was something better available?
he can barely see over the steering wheel