‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ Makes $120M In First Day, I Hate You All

06.28.14 4 years ago 94 Comments

Despite near universal agreement that ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ is awful in every way that a movie can be, and is in fact the worst reviewed movie Michael Bay has ever made, even worse than ‘Tranformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ which even he admits is terrible, the fourth ‘Transformers’ movie made $41.3 million domestically and a total of $121.6 million worldwide. Yesterday. It made that yesterday, Friday. One day.

This pace is actually 42 percent higher than the last ‘Transformers’ movie, which had an opening weekend of $161 million worldwide, and should easily be enough for the biggest domestic opening of the year so far, topping the $95 million ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ made.

All for a movie that no one seems to like. In fact everyone seems to hate it. About the nicest thing I’ve seen anyone say is that no one raped them while it was playing.

