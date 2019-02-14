Frotcast 403: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw,’ With Shereen And Anna From Ethnically Ambiguous

NETFLIX

Happy Valentines Day to all you happily coupled lovers out there. And for the rest of you, it’s time for your weekly fix of the Filmdrunk Frotcast for you frenzied forever-alone fanatics to foam from the face over. DID YOU SEE THAT ALLITERATION?!?! Sean Penn would be proud. This week Matt and Vince welcome Shereen Lani Younes and Anna Hossnieh from the podcast Ethnically Ambiguous. Shereen and Anna join the Frotsmen to talk Velvet Buzzsaw, Dan Gilroy’s newest film in the creepy-Gyllenhaal genre about an evil artist spirit that terrorizes the art world. We also talk Sean Penn’s grating writing style, the Oscars, Vince’s hatred of art, Vince’s preposterous love for the second season of True Detective, and how Anna’s father wore Raiders gear to a funeral in Iran. It’s an excellent episode that’s equally eccentric, esoteric, and… enfinitly eccessible? Everyone should endeavor to enjoy this entertaining experience. Alliteration rules. Enjoy! [-Written by Matt, obviously]

