Video: Ashton Kutcher Told CNBC That George Clooney Is ‘A Little’ Naive About Hollywood

Over at Deadline, you can read the very interesting and somewhat confusing story of Third Point hedge fund CEO Daniel Loeb and his recent attempt to convince Sony to spin off its entertainment division in the wake of After Earth and, sigh, White House Down bombing at the box office. Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai wrote a letter to Loeb and Third Point (7% shareholders in Sony) politely explaining that they could let him do his own job, and George Clooney also jumped in by calling Loeb a “carpetbagger” and “the most dangerous man to our industry.”
Loeb backed off and affirmed his support for Hirai while also saying that he and Clooney are more alike than the actor may realize, and it ultimately just seems like a story of an investor who wants to see less money spent on crap movies pissing off the people who like to spend a lot of money on movies that sometimes turn into crap.
Either way, because he’s an investor and an actor who plays Steve Jobs in Jobs, Ashton Kutcher was asked his opinion about this pissing match on CNBC the other day, and he certainly has opinions.
MARIA BARTIROMO: … You probably saw last week George Clooney was making some comments about the activist investor Dan Loeb saying, “Listen, stay out of the entertainment business. Don’t tell Sony to, you know, (LAUGH) spin off the entertainment division, because you know nothing about running the business.” How do you feel about that? Does that jive with what a moment ago you said, look, Steve Jobs was not putting the shareholder as the number one priority, it just followed suit?
ASHTON KUTCHER: Well, I think there’s a little bit of naivety on both sides. So, 1) the assumption that you can just walk into an artistic business and understand how that works or how the artistic process works, little bit of naivety on that side. On the other side, having been in the entertainment business for a long time, you know, some of these companies are extremely bloated. And they do spend money on relationships.
And some of the processes around the creative process aren’t understood. And you know, if you look at Steve Jobs is an example of that, right. There are times when your R&D and your drive and your spin towards innovation– come up with nothing. And then there are times when that is the very vitality of your company.
So I wouldn’t necessarily say that George Clooney or whoever is speaking on behalf of the studios is necessarily 100% right. And I wouldn’t al– at the same time wouldn’t say that Dan Loeb’s position is… Now, that being said, Dan Loeb is responsible to a company and is responsible to the efficiencies of the company.
You know, the entertainment business in a lot of ways is a loss leader, it’s a low margin business. And you know, if you’re looking at shareholder value in Sony a lot of the technology stuff that they’re doing is really leading the way and actually has you know, high value margins against it. But I don’t think that– I think we’ve become a slightly profit-obsessed society. And I do think that there’s a value in the art and the creative process as well.
Kutcher actually makes some good points – that a suit with money can’t just walk on to a set and pretend that he knows how or why movies are made, while some studios do tend to throw cash at actors that only they like and that’s why films bomb *cough, After Earth, cough* – but I’m not sure that he was entirely familiar with Clooney’s big picture that if investors get to boss the studios around, we’ll be left with only tent poles, remakes and reboots, instead of more daring artistic endeavors. And what would we do without true artistic classics like Dude, Where’s My Car? and What Happens in Vegas?
Good on Ashton, long-time entertainment business person, for splaining things to Johnny-come-latelys like whoever this Clooner guy is.
He’s a dicknose, but you gotta respect his portfolio. He’s definitely a better businessman than an actor.
I thought it was pretty spectacular that the star of both Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve, not to mention No Strings Attached, was willing to criticize bloated movie companies.
“we’ll be left with only tent poles, remakes and reboots”
I’m not entirely sure we don’t have this already. Despite putting out money losers like Tonto and Some White Dude With A Mask, Hollywood big budget studios made record profits last year. Do I have to post the numbers for Grown Ups 2?
Investors don’t care why movies are made, that’s not what they get paid to do. And anytime I see an argument between two bazzilionaires who just made more in interest in the last hour than I will make all year fight over how much of the giant money pile they get, sorry, not listening.
Horrendous actor yet seems surprisingly intelligent, informed and well spoken. I’m actually pretty shocked right now. He should just stick to producing and investing at this point. Unless he’s using the acting gig purely to pull in top notch ham wallet.
He studied chemical and biomedical engineering at the university of iowa before dropping out to pursue acting full time. Yeah.
@ Bob Dylan interesting bit of information.
I can’t say whether or not he is intelligent, but it should be pointed out that he did not actually study biochemical engineering. He intended to study it, but he dropped out after first year. Which means he studied introductory chemistry, biology and engineering.
Maybe he would have been an engineering genius, or he might have flunked out and transferred into an arts program. Who knows? It sounds like he was a good student in high school, since reportedly he was in line for scholarships (which he lost because he got convicted of burglary).
Ya I was kinda floored by how well-spoken AK sounded here.
Every time I see a commercial for JOBS I keep wondering why Kelso is so mad at his computer.
Dude Where’s My Car is awesome.
That is all.
I find the word carpetbagger mildly amusing.
Basically this Loeb guy wanted to spin off Sony’s entertainment division, so that it would be it’s own company, which basically stops Sony Entertainment’s shitty performance from harming the entirety of Sony’s stock prices.
Kutcher was probably just feeling smart sitting across from Maria Bartiromo.
Remember when she told 40-something Anthony Weiner, “hey, if Medicare is so good, why aren’t you on it?”
I’m not too smart with fancy finance and what have you, but I’m pretty sure Hollywood isn’t a loss leader. Amazon is a loss leader, meaning they sell things at a loss to gain market share.
Kutcher could be 100% right for all I know and I’ll still just assume he’s full of shit. That’s how big of a douche he is.
Ashton Kutcher seems kinda…..smart?
I’m sure Clooney said the same of Ashton Kutcher when he married Demi Moore. AH BURN!