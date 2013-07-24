New badass clip from Gravity – ‘Detached’

The buzz around Alfonso Cuaron’s Gravity has been intense almost since it was first announced. That’ll happen when the director is the guy who did Children of Men and the movie is rumored to have a 20-minute opening shot. But the hype train seemed to slow when original stars Robert Downey Jr. and Angelina Jolie dropped out and were replaced by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, and ground close to a halt when the first trailer hit. People just didn’t seem that impressed with it.
But there’s a new clip from Comic-Con that just hit the web, ‘Detached,’ and I think this one might change some minds. It looks like it does a good job evoking the actually vastness of space, which hasn’t really been done. Because if you do it right, a movie about outer space doesn’t really need a villain. Simply being alone in all that space is infinitely more terrifying. I went to the planetarium a while back, and just seeing a gigantic model of the universe and hearing how many planets and stars and millions and billions and squillions of miles everything is away from anything else bummed me out so bad I just wanted to get stoned and pet a dog.
I still wish they would’ve gone with “The Blind Side of the Moon.”
Yer changin’ that satellahte’s lahfe. Nope. It’s changin’ mahne.
Opens October 4th, 2013.
Yes yes yes yes yes.
Also, there’s a Ray Bradbury short story about astronauts floating out in space after their ship is destroyed, and it’s damn scary.
“Kaleidoscope”
Terrifying and excellent.
Yes! So scary. Bradbury was the tits.
“Make a wish”
You should read the accounts of the first Russian astronauts in space (many of whom ended up dying and there are theories that some might have even accidentally been shot out of the earth’s orbit by accident with no hope of return), they are way more terrifying than that Bradbury story.
Watched half and stopped, because too awesome.
Looks awesome! Hope they stick to reality and don’t add explosions sounds everywhere…
Cuaron’s said that the space explosions or whatever the heck will be silent – sound effects were added to the first trailer that won’t be in the movie.
I hope they don’t stick to reality too much, because….well, movies. But I agree, ‘splosions and booms and Michael Bay would fuck this up.
That is terrifyingly awesome.
This October, planet Earth will be blue. And there’s nothing you can do
He always wanted to drift forever, but through the American Southwest.
You don’t go to the planetarium and then think about getting stoned. That’s backwards.
And how you could reference Pink Floyd *and* getting stoned *and* a planetarium without tying the 3 together, I have no idea.
COME FOR THE LASER FLOYD STAY FOR THE CRAB NEBULA!
(marketing pitch for every planetarium in north america)
Glad we scrubbed the STS program. THANKS, OBAMA.
They didn’t also scrub the STD program did they? I’m asking for a friend
No. Ron Jeremy is Administrator for Life.
I’m going in for an STD scrub today.
Great, a new nightmare for me to sweat through to tonight.
You’re right about people’s reaction to the trailer. Every time I’ve seen it in a theater people either do that annoying, “Okaaaaaay” thing or just yawn. I don’t understand why this doesn’t look awesome to everybody. My friends and I have been super excited for it since we saw that trailer.
this is how I feel for all the Pacific Rim hate, I don’t understand where it’s coming from
@Watanabex Well, I didn’t really like Pacific Rim because it wasn’t a good movie. This might not be good either but I’m just reacting to the trailer. Pacific Rim’s trailer had me excited too.
Sandra Bullock is the reason. Replace her with Sigourney Weaver and I watch the shit out of this movie.
Casting by the same folks who thought “Denise Richards as a nuclear physicist? Sure!”
certainly not allison jones!
No one does “adorably bashful” like Bullock!
“Bashful” as in “makes me want to bash my head in”?
Sorry. When you put Bullock over Clooney, I check out. I’m not paying for an hour and a half of her flustered schtick, regardless of how much I may love the director. The only way this movie would have worked for me is an Executive Decision/ Steven Seagal situation for Bullock.
man they should have called this “Hope Floats 2”.
[sphotos-a.xx.fbcdn.net] poster
hahahaa +10000 jeremyhyler
The Blind Side comparison makes no sense. Space is huge and black and perhaps I’ve said too much.
That movie is black hole of suck (and Bullock is in it)? Does that work for you?
It works for me so hard I match its 401k contributions.
I hear the moon scored in the 98th percentile in protective instincts.
Considering the excitement this crowd seems to have for Gravity, I’m surprised that Vince and Company haven’t talked or posted more about Europa Report (unless they have and I missed it, I tried searching and didn’t find anything). There are similar scenes in Europa where space is terrifying enough on its own without any monsters, much like this scene in Gravity. Interested if anyone else has posted about it though, I thought it was awesome.
Thanks VK, I didn’t find anything in Film Drunk but I should’ve searched Gamma Squad I suppose. I was hoping there would be a Vince/Burnsy/Ashley post about it somewhere. It’s got Sharlto Copley from District 9! The lady I watched it with didn’t realize it was the same guy until I told her afterwards since he plays such a completely different character.
“Yes, but does it have explosions and titties?” Studio Executive
Yeah, this is going to terrify me.
Reading a bit between the lines here, but it sounds like Sandra Bullock get’s jettisoned into space? I’m in.
Yes…but you still have to watch her play ‘Space Oddity’ for an hour and a half.
See, this is one of those things that seems like a novel idea, but probably won’t be all that exciting, considering so far the trailer’s selling point is “astronauts grab at various things while floating away” and Vince’s selling point is 20 minute opening shot (because I always wanted to recreate THAT magic when I watch older movies from auteurs). It may do a good job of recreating the vastness of space, but considering that vastness is mostly empty blackness, it doesn’t sound like it’ll make for riveting cinema. When I first saw the trailer for this, the only thing I could think of was “My god, they made an Open Water sequel.”
Sharknado 2: Sharks In Space
So I’m the only person who thinks the CG of the astronauts was distracting? Still a cool concept, but that needs to be cleaned up.
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK.
Looks promising.
*SPOILERISH* Sort of reminded me of the way the Firefly series ended: [www.youtube.com]