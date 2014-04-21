Vin Diesel Posted A Picture Of Paul Walker’s Brothers On The 7 Fast 7 Furious Set

Last week, the Fast/Furious Facebook (F3) page confirmed that Paul Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, would be helping to finish Universal’s 7 Fast 7 Furious movie. According to the post, they’d be helping to “complete some remaining action for their brother and fill in small gaps left in production.”
Thanks to Vin Diesel and his epic Facebook page, we don’t have to wait long for the first pictures. If you could composite these two together, they’d make the perfect Paul Walker. Here’s Vin’s note, fortified, as always, with lots of dramatic pauses in the form of ellipses.
When I heard the news, I left the production, grabbed a plane and took my family and Michelle back to LA… drove directly to his parent’s house…
His Father said, Paul loved you Vin… I awkwardly and nervously said, aw come on… then he said… you don’t have to get along every second to love each other… so true.
P.s. After spending time with his biological brothers, I must say to the parents, you raised some great kids.
I love his ellipses. You can tell he fancies himself some kind of Yoda, saying all these cryptic yet profound things, helpfully giving us grasshoppers those three extra dots worth of time in order to truly ponder his words. He knows he can take those big breaths, because we’re all waiting on the edge of our seats for that next kernel of Diesel wisdom.
By the way, are there two whiter names than “Caleb and Cody?” I guarantee neither of those dudes are strangers to a four-wheeler. Incidentally, Paul Walker was the oldest of five Mormon siblings, which makes me wonder if he narrowly missed out on one of those delightfully Mormon alliterative naming conventions, like Caleb, Cody, Catie, Cassie, and, uh… Paul.
Fast and Furious 7 is set for release April 10th, 2015.
But can their acting be as bad as Paul’s? Getting the right level of woodenness is going to take a lot of work.
Jesus christ, how can 3 non-identical-triplets look so alike? Did they coordinate their facial hair on purpose too?
Caleb and Cody’s heads should be referred to as Brick Mansions.
Tyrese just posted a couple of locks of hair and a soiled napkin on Instagram.
the one on the left kinda looks more like a young Bryan Cranston..
Why do Mormons always have impeccable hairlines?
Well sure, they look similar, but will those busters keep him out of handcuffs?
and can they have any beer they want? as long as its corona?
Speaking of hairlines – what’s up with the back of Vin’s head? When I’ve heard he was a dickhead I didn’t think it was to be taken literally…
Toby.
Too soon?
Blake, Blair, Blaine, Brent, Taylor, Tyler, Jordan, Flynn, Dillon, Cameron, Tucker, and Kyle.
Like George Carlin said: “Soft names make soft people. I’ll bet you anything that 10 times outta 10, Nicky, Vinny, and Tony will beat the shit outta Todd, Kyle and Tucker.”
“Kernels of wisdom” (and yes I recognize the sarcasm – VINCE THIS NASTINESS IS EXCESSIVE!!!) or not, I don’t think I’d appreciate someone sharing a private conversation about my recently-deceased son with 72 million “fans” on Facebook (jesus does his page actually say 72 MILLION or am I hallucinating?)
biological brothers – FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCKKKKKKKK YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!
The one on the left looks like the fucked up brother from the Amish Mafia. Coincidence?
If Fight Club era Edward Norton ever needs a stand in
will they stop making these terrible movies now?
Trip, Billy Joe, Billy Bob… hell anything with a Billy at the start.