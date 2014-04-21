Vin Diesel Posted A Picture Of Paul Walker’s Brothers On The 7 Fast 7 Furious Set

Last week, the Fast/Furious Facebook (F3) page confirmed that Paul Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, would be helping to finish Universal’s 7 Fast 7 Furious movie. According to the post, they’d be helping to “complete some remaining action for their brother and fill in small gaps left in production.”

Thanks to Vin Diesel and his epic Facebook page, we don’t have to wait long for the first pictures. If you could composite these two together, they’d make the perfect Paul Walker. Here’s Vin’s note, fortified, as always, with lots of dramatic pauses in the form of ellipses.

When I heard the news, I left the production, grabbed a plane and took my family and Michelle back to LA… drove directly to his parent’s house… His Father said, Paul loved you Vin… I awkwardly and nervously said, aw come on… then he said… you don’t have to get along every second to love each other… so true. P.s. After spending time with his biological brothers, I must say to the parents, you raised some great kids.

I love his ellipses. You can tell he fancies himself some kind of Yoda, saying all these cryptic yet profound things, helpfully giving us grasshoppers those three extra dots worth of time in order to truly ponder his words. He knows he can take those big breaths, because we’re all waiting on the edge of our seats for that next kernel of Diesel wisdom.

By the way, are there two whiter names than “Caleb and Cody?” I guarantee neither of those dudes are strangers to a four-wheeler. Incidentally, Paul Walker was the oldest of five Mormon siblings, which makes me wonder if he narrowly missed out on one of those delightfully Mormon alliterative naming conventions, like Caleb, Cody, Catie, Cassie, and, uh… Paul.

Fast and Furious 7 is set for release April 10th, 2015.