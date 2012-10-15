Vin Diesel Wants To Be In The Avengers Sequel According To His Facebook’s Fan Art

Judging by his IMDB page, Vin Diesel is settling into the “I’m just going to keep making sequels of the movies that make a lot of money and Chronicles of Riddick” phase of his career, with the lone upcoming exception being The Machine. Otherwise, it’s The Fast and the Furious 6, a Chronicles of Riddick sequel (why?) and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which will finally explain how Diesel’s character can either return from the dead or survive without the back of his head.
The reason I bring the ol’ breakdancer, Mark Sinclair Vincent, up today is because I was looking for more Avengers rumors and I came across a picture of the Marvel character, the Vision (AKA Victor Shade or Jonas), and it was from Diesel’s Facebook page. Apparently, Diesel and/or his 35 million (partially ironic, I’m sure) fans believe that the star of The Pacifier should be added to the cast of the Avengers sequel as the alien who sometimes chills with the Avengers.
And seeing as Marvel basically wants to make a movie for any and every character and then cram them all into Avengers movies until they create the first-ever trillion dollar movie, like Jiro Nishi’s Taste the Golden Spray, this could probably happen. Ultimately, the picture reminded me that Vince had once posted a picture of Diesel and Usher that came from his Facebook page, and I thought, “Well, looks like it’s time to celebrate us some Vin Diesel fan art.”
Enjoy, won’t you? (And more here, thanks to Robopanda.)
I included this because I thought it was fan art. Turns out it’s real.
To quote Anchorman and a recent Filmdrunk post:
“Compelling and Rich”
Oh man, Tiger-Vin is the best thing. I want that as a 10 foot painting on velvet.
Tiger Vin > Nic Cage cats
Elephant Vin is tops too
This scares the shit out of me.
Very eerie how a baby armadillo looks like the felt womb of Bella Swan.
What the hell is this
Is there any cross-over (a Vin diagram, if you will) between Vin Diesel fan art and the custom van crowd?
Vin Van? Van Diesel? Oh god please let those exist.
I am getting Tiger Vince tattooed on my chest in front of an American flag.
Vinn not Vince. My tiger hybrid will not have a jew fro dammit.
Those things cause leprosy ya know. The armadillo I mean.
Pretty sure I had a friend that got it after watching The Pacifier too.
Just to geek it up, I think Vision is a robot not an alien,made by Ultron (another robot)
Antman (announced today) build Ultron, who then built the Vision. So, Maybe Avengers 3? Vision was never a solo-hero. He only really found work with the Avengers and their various spin-off titles. I’m not saying a Vision solo-film is out of the question, it just doesn’t seem like Marvel would do that. It’d be like giving Iceman or Arch Angel from X-Men their own movie.
The Vision has never been, nor will he ever be, an alien. He is an android (or synthezoid, if you prefer) who was brought to life by the Avenger’s size-changing member Ant-Man nee Hank Pym with brainwave patterns based on those of Wonder Man. He does not sometimes chill with the Avengers… he IS an Avenger.
This moment of geeky nitpickery has been brought to you courtesy of my shit social life.
*facepalm* So, yeah, even I can’t get it right. Hank Pym built Ultron who then built the Vision in an attempt to kill “his father” Pym. Still not an alien though.
He definitely borrowed the shirt in 18 from Vince.
Or maybe Vince borrowed it from him? Maybe Mancini’s entire plaid collection is actually just on loan from Vin Diesel? Could explain the whole DMV fan fic thing.
FWIW “Find Me Guilty” is a really enjoyable film.
Why the fuck is a French proverb written in English?
Because nothing has or will ever be translated from one language to another?
This is glorious. Many thanks. (Vinny thanks?)
So what ever came of Vin playing Hannibal Barca?
Also – I would totally buy Vin Diesel Greeting Cards.
Vine Diesel would be great as Vin Diesel.