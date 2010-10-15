Vince Vaughn weighs in on Gay Car Gate

Last week, Universal pulled Vince Vaughn’s “electric cars are gay” joke from The Dilemma trailer after Anderson Cooper criticized a misquoted version of the line in a discussion about gay bullying on Ellen. Then this week, GLAAD, who hadn’t said anything up to that point, piled on, starting an online petition to get the line pulled from the movie altogether. Today, Vince Vaughn, who just happened to be walking by eating an ice cream cone, gave his statement on the matter.
“Let me add my voice of support to the people outraged by the bullying and persecution of people for their differences, whatever those differences may be. Comedy and joking about our differences breaks tension and brings us together. Drawing dividing lines over what we can and cannot joke about does exactly that; it divides us. Most importantly, where does it stop[?]” [Deadline]
Unnecessary slippery-slope argument at the end there aside, I have to agree with him. If it’s equality you’re after, gays are going to have to get teased and stereotyped in popular culture as much as straight white men. That just comes with being part of the conversation. You have to be able to differentiate between playful teasing for the purpose of humor and a guy yelling “f*g” and throwing a brick at your float. That said, it’s dangerous that Vince Vaughn is neglecting another important issue. Doing films with Kevin James divides us. It draws dividing lines between people who think that “fat-guy-dancing” shtick is still funny and those of us who were tired of it before Chris Farley died. It turns brother against brother, wife against husband, child against parent — a house divided against itself cannot stand. This Union cannot endure permanently half stupid Kevin-James-pants-falling-down-joke-loving and half intelligent. But I stand before you today to promise that if we stand firm, we shall not fail. Wise counsels may accelerate, or mistakes delay it, but, sooner or later, the victory is sure to come.
When asked for comment on this story perez hilton responded “ugghhhggurgllegrgllgslurpblurgurgg”.
I just saved hundreds of dollars by switching my electric car’s insurance to Gayco!
The ol’ slippery slope argument and censorship go hand in hand.
Kind of like fat guys and awkward dancing.
I like to imagine Vince Vaughn making that statement with Kevin James next to him saying “Fat guy in a little coat…” on repeat
You have to be able to differentiate between playful teasing for the purpose of humor and a guy yelling “f*g” and throwing a brick at your float.
That asshole got root beer all over my new shirt. Fuck him.
Electric cars aren’t gay, anyway. I’ve only blown, like, 8 people in mine.
The only shtick Orson Welles resorted to was the one he used with a golf towel to wipe his ass. He called it the David O. Selznick.
My problem with slippery slopes is all the goddamn tunnels they dig.
He’s right, electric cars are totally gay, now who wants to burn some fossil fuels and go for a cruise in my Ford Probe?
This joke went viral in 1 in 5 gay men.
I’m pretty sure Gay Car Gate was the name of the rear door on the Pontiac Aztek.
Thank God I have my grandfather Ye Olde Booke of Racisme here, or I wouldn’t have laughed.
Man, I love that book.
Clint Eastwood gave it to me as a “turning into a man” present. I didn’t know what that meant until he shot me with rock salt.
I was actually shot at with rock salt when I was seven. No joke, just a true statement.
Fat man dancing on a slippery slope is the working title for Kevin James’ next project.
Homosexuals are so fucking gay.
Speaking of fat… why did Vince Vaughn gain so much weight after he became well known? He used to be so hot! Could he not stop eating to make up for all those years as a starving,out of work actor? Or maybe he thought he’d get more laughs looking like a pudgy-middle ager? I dunno.
American dudes just get fatter and fatter as they age. Somehow it works the opposite in the UK.