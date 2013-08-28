Wahlburgers Restaurant is Expanding Into Canada!

As the only film site that offered a review of Wahlburgers, the Hingham, Massachusetts restaurant started by Marky, Donnie, and Pauly Wahlberg, it is my honor to relay to you the news that the chain now has plans to expand into Canada. Soon America’s Hat will be able to enjoy the culinary stylings of Mahky, Dawnnie, Pauly, Richie, Tawmmy, Brian, Squeezebawx, Black Dave, Bitch Tits, Owl, Snawtlips, Baloney Pete, Hotrawd, Mary-Alice, Guinea Steve, and the whole extended Wahlberg clan.
From the LA Times:
The new restaurant, at Toronto’s SoHo Metropolitan Hotel, will open in early 2014, the company said Wednesday. The original Wahlburgers in Hingham, Mass., was founded in 2011 with Paul Wahlberg as the executive chef.
This is just the latest move for the family-run concept. The Wahlbergs have also been filming a reality TV show on the premises.
The Wahlbergs are also looking to add locations in neighborhoods in Boston and the surrounding suburban Boston area.
The drinks menu features boozy “adult frappes” with names like “Funky Monkey” and “Fluffanuttahh.”
No word on whether the menu will include the Wahlburger’s Numbah One Cawmbo Meal: a knuckle sangwich and a hard punch, the only entree that could’ve stopped 9/11.
I cannot wait for this reality show. I imagine them having to film for at least a year to get 30 minutes of footage without a racial slur.
All one-eyed gooks get a free super-size.
That’s the most unappetizing poutine I’ve ever seen (at least, I hope that’s what that is. A hockey puck might have been a more easily-identifiable stereotype).
Looks like the one McDonald’s does.
GETCHA FREE DAHK KNIGHT PROMO TOY HEAH! NICE FACKIN MAPLE LEAF ON YA HAT, RETAHD!
“You’re from Moose Jawh? I’ll fackin break ya Moose Jawh!”
LOL
I hope they add the Big, Bright, Shining Star footlong hot dog onto the menu.
I was there at the Hingham one the other night and poor Paul had a mop and bucket coming out of the ladies room looking quite miserable. Seems the local Hinghamite teenage girls like to flood the toilets as a joke. Oddly enough, I live in Hingham, so we eat there when we’re in the mood for a burger not off my own grill.
Everything’s comin’ up Southie!
the wahlbergs arent from Southie. theyre from Dorchester.
what are all the Bostons and how do you tell them apart
Best product placement ever: Batfleck has to put down some baddies sticking up a Wahlburgers.
Donny Wahlberg should win an Oscar for his face looking photoshopped into that picture.
Yeah, that’s right yous buncha fat fackin bastahds. Stuff a fackin Whalbuger in yoah fat fackin mouths and wash it down with a big glassa shut tha fack up. Yous and yoah fackin moms.
WHAT THE FACK IS A CHEESE CURD? YOU MEAN YOU ACTUALLY PUT THIS SHIT ON YAH FACKIN FRIES?
NO WONDAH WE FACKIN WHIPPED THE SNAWT OUT OF YAH IN THE CIVIL WAH!
MAHK. PACK YAH SHIT. NEXT THING THEY’LL WANT IS FACKIN SARUP ON THE BEHGAHS.
Ha! Civil War….that’s funny.
Wow…Paulie really got the short straw in the looks department.
I love this and I will be first in line! I nominate me for the first review north of the border.
I feel I would be remiss if I neglected to inform the Drunkards that Wahlburgers features a montage of the brothers Wahlberg film and TV work that plays non-stop on no less than 6 big screen TVs at all times. Of the 3 second clips, my personal favorite is Donnie yelling at Franco.
Real Talk: I’m going to Boston at the end of September. Would it be good to go to Wahlburgers for a laugh?
There’s an episode of Kitchen Nightmares I’d watch.