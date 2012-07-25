We already knew WB was reshooting Gangster Squad to take out the scene where the characters shoot people in a theater out of respect to the Aurora shooting victims, now it seems that reshoot is going to delay the movie, originally scheduled for September 7th, possibly until 2013.
The move is necessary to accomodate reshoots because of a scene of a movie theater shooting in the completed film that became problematic in the wake of the Aurora, Colo. massacre.
One date the studio is looking at is Jan. 11. Before making a final decision, though, the studio is currently looking at several factors, according to sources, such as how quickly the cast can be reassembled for the reshoot, concerns about cast availibility to do press in January and the competition on the calendar. The only other release currently scheduled for Jan. 11 is Paramount’s Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, starring Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton. [THR]
I don’t understand how a movie that’s set in the forties is going to remind people of a shooting that happened in 2012, or, especially, how delaying the release of a movie is supposed to be respectful to a group of people who were united only by their desire to be the first to see a movie. But PR was never about making sense, only the appearance of making sense. This is bullsh*t. At a time like this, this country needs Baby Goose now more than ever. He’s the original uniter! He breaks up street fights with hugs! He stops traffic accidents using only his strong yet gentle arms! Wherever you stand on the gun control debate (and please please please, don’t feel the need to tell me), I think we can all agree that if Baby Goose had been in The Dark Knight Rises, this never would’ve happened. Huggalos Unite.
I’m perfectly okay with WB delaying the release of this film until 3013.
In the old days, film distributors would be rushing to re-release movies like “Drive-In Massacre” and “Movie House Massacre” (aka “Blood Theatre”) to cash in on the tragedy. I’m not sure whether I prefer that, or today’s politically-correct-at-all-costs thinking.
Point #2: if you delay the release until 2013, you don’t have to reshoot at all, by that time some other horrible tragedy will have occurred and no one will be offended by a super-vague reference to this one.
“Hey Girl, you’re always safe with me, Baby Goose never shoots first.”
Good to see WB allowing Real Life to take precedence over their little motion picture.
Isn’t all this just an excuse to attempt saving something that smells like failure?
Sorry Baby Goose, they can’t all be winners. That said, you can wrap your strong yet gentle arms around me anytime.
That was my thought, too. January is the customary dumping ground for movies a studio is obligated to release but doesn’t want to. I was looking forward to this based on Baby Goose alone but now I’m not so sure.
I’m confused. By making such a big deal of reshooting that scene and pushing back the release, aren’t the studios doing MORE to relate Gangster Squad to the Aurora tragedy?
I think it’s insane that the studio feels people need to be ‘protected’ from seeing something like this after the movie shooting. How does it even resemble the Colorado incident other than they are firing weapons in a theater? That being said, this movie looks like a giant, flaming turd.
“firing weapons in a theater” is 100% of what happened in Colorado and in the movie scene. Thus, they resemble each other.
They should release a Baby Goose movie every time there’s a national tragedy. Let’s just fucking hug it out.
They should delay the release of this movie every time there is a national tragedy.
Also – Sean Penn looks like a fucking Dick Tracy villain.
I was thinking the same thing Torgo, I think he took his gangster style tips from the wrong Al Pacino character. [24.media.tumblr.com]
Did anyone expect Ryan Gosling to be this cool when Filmdrunk started the Baby Goose thing? Because I sure as hell didn’t.
If a movie that depicted a space shuttle blowing up was released a couple weeks after either shuttle disaster, there’s a big segment of the American population that just wouldn’t want to see something like that on-screen. I’m not one of them, but they are out there in droves. So the studio is basically trying to make it more palatable to those who have weaker constitutions about this kind of thing. It’s about money.
Hard to believe they don’t already have enough footage to edit that scene out and have the story still make sense. It does seem weird that they’re doing re-shoots and delaying it that much. As mentioned, by the time January rolls around, America will be ready to see movies again so why bother doing reshoots? Just leave the cut as-is and delay the release a couple of weeks.
What???? Now I have to wait until January to see Sean Penn overact?