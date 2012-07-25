WB delays Gangster Squad, possibly until 2013

We already knew WB was reshooting Gangster Squad to take out the scene where the characters shoot people in a theater out of respect to the Aurora shooting victims, now it seems that reshoot is going to delay the movie, originally scheduled for September 7th, possibly until 2013.

The move is necessary to accomodate reshoots because of a scene of a movie theater shooting in the completed film that became problematic in the wake of the Aurora, Colo. massacre.

One date the studio is looking at is Jan. 11. Before making a final decision, though, the studio is currently looking at several factors, according to sources, such as how quickly the cast can be reassembled for the reshoot, concerns about cast availibility to do press in January and the competition on the calendar. The only other release currently scheduled for Jan. 11 is Paramount’s Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, starring Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton. [THR]

I don’t understand how a movie that’s set in the forties is going to remind people of a shooting that happened in 2012, or, especially, how delaying the release of a movie is supposed to be respectful to a group of people who were united only by their desire to be the first to see a movie. But PR was never about making sense, only the appearance of making sense. This is bullsh*t. At a time like this, this country needs Baby Goose now more than ever. He’s the original uniter! He breaks up street fights with hugs! He stops traffic accidents using only his strong yet gentle arms! Wherever you stand on the gun control debate (and please please please, don’t feel the need to tell me), I think we can all agree that if Baby Goose had been in The Dark Knight Rises, this never would’ve happened. Huggalos Unite.