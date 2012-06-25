A long, long time ago in this galaxy, there was a decade known as the 1980s. During this crazy time, there were some filmmakers that actually made honest-to-gosh hilarious parodies of famous films and genres, unlike the Seltzers and Friedbergs of today, who simply devour pop culture clichés and vomit them back into our faces because some studio suit is high enough to think they’re actually funny.
The 80s gave us The Naked Gun, Top Secret!, Airplane!, This is Spinal Tap, and I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, to name a few. Many would argue, in fact, that the 80s spoof era was dominated by David and Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams, but they owed a great deal of their success to Mel Brooks for paving the road before them for his classics like Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and History of the World: Part I.
In 1987, though, came one of Brooks’ most important works, Spaceballs, a send-up of science fiction films like Star Wars and Alien. Sure, it was important because it was hilarious as a one-of-a-kind satire of George Lucas’ empire, but it was also important because it marked the end of Brooks’ reign as the spoof king, as he’d soon settle into a string of rather uninspired efforts.
Alas, I come not to bury Brooks’ later work but to praise the film that taught an 8-year old Burnsy that dick jokes are pretty damn funny, as my teachers didn’t think it was very appropriate for a child to be carrying around “Spaceballs: The Book”. Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of the film’s release – and a special edition Blu Ray is right around the corner – so we wanted to pay tribute to one of the funniest comedies of our generation.
TIL: The nurse in Spaceballs was played by Brenda Strong, who went on to play Sue Ellen Mischke on Seinfeld. I learned that thanks to TooFab, which has an interesting – and sort of depressing – gallery of Spaceballs actors then-and-now.
We Still Ain't Found Sh*t: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Spaceballs
Burnsy, you’re an industry insider: What’s the status of Spaceballs II: The Search for More Money?
don’t they need to make Spaceballs III: the Search for Spaceballs II, first?
I’m still eagerly awaiting History of the World Part II, especially for the Jews in Space segment.
I’m waiting for “Hitler on Ice”. And that movie raised bad taste to a high art form. Today’s gross-out comedies are mere child’s play compared to “History Part I.”
Lord, I’ve been waiting for HOTW part 2 since it came out in theaters. Seriously, is Mel not doing movies anymore? Spaceballs 2 and HOTW 2 would easily make back their cost and would probably make a nice profit.
@jaroslav hasek: So the fourth film will be Spaceballs IV: The one with Whales (but instead of whales, they will be searching for Rose O’donell)
“it was also important because it marked the end of Brooks’ reign as the spoof king, as he’d soon settle into a string of rather uninspired efforts.”
That’s not a knock on Robin Hood: Men in Tights is it? Because I will smack you with a chain mail glove.
Mel Brooks is the parody king. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed a parody since Scary Movie, and that’s because I was young and drunk when I watched it.
I have a soft spot for Men in Tights. Although, really, Mel Brooks gets a pass for being Mel Brooks.
I was going to say the same thing….the only spoofs he made after Spaceballs were Robin Hood and Dracula…..
And Robin Hood twas twerrific.
Off topic, but how come the cajun boy hates you? Filmdrunk not good enough to be on the front page? People who like tv and geek culture don’t like movies? What gives?
FilmDrunk has a huge amount of traffic. Its doing just fine.
‘keep firing assholes’ and ‘she’s gone from suck to blow’ are my favorite lines. the second one i did fully get until quite a few years after i first heard it.
I loooove me some Robin Hood: Men in Tights. But I do think the Zucker brothers best spoofs are better than Mel Brooks’s best.
Being able to recognize Top Secret! quotes is a prerequisite for marriage for fiances in my family.
I’m in agreement with the exception of Blazing Saddles & Young Frankenstein. Gene Wilder kills me every time.
With Airplane, the Zuckers sped up the joke cycle. We started expecting a gag every second. Brooks’ films are slow-paced in comparison.
To be fair, Mel Brooks did have two successful Broadway musicals fairly recently. Hell, he’s probably to blame for the movie-to-musical trend, except his are actually good.
Say goodbye to your 2 best friends. And I don’t mean your pals in the Winnebago.
Fun fact: Daphne Zuniga still doesn’t look Druish.
Dude with the Hitler ‘stache as Vespa’s stunt double is one of cinema’s great “WTF?” moments
Mel Gibson was also a fan of Brooks. He absolutely loved the idea of Jews (all of them) in Space.
The first time I ever saw Spaceballs I was high as shit. I almost died.
I think the time is right for Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money, but only if it’s a prequel.
One of two movies that I basically could mouth along to the entire movie as a kid. This and Clue. Yes, there is something slightly wrong with me.
Clue is by far one of the most underrated classics there is. Love that movie!
someone should do a Spaceballs Episode I.
there’s just SO MUCH MORE george lucas stuff to make fun of.
Can they really cover any ground that Family Guy and Robot Chicken didn’t already hit?
While I’m in favor of ripping the prequels another asshole, I think the Internet has done the job already
My favorite movie ever
I think they really missed out on Spaceballs: The Prequel or even Spaceballs: The Musical. Young Frankenstein be dammed I want my chest burster chorus number.
Fun Fact: Mel Brooks looks like Jerry Sandusky in the above photo.
Who do you think bought all the merchandise from the movie? When Sandusky’s home was searched, the authorities found Space Balls the Lunch Box, Space Balls the Coloring Book and Space Balls the Doll.