Weekend Box Office: 'Divergent' Crushed 'The Muppets'

The latest YA adaptation looking to capitalize on the success of Twilight and The Hunger Games, Divergent, from Lionsgate, earned $56 million in domestic box office over the weekend. According to my calculations, that’s approximately one dollar for every press release they emailed me about it. To get the YA comparisons out of the way right off the bat, Divergent‘s opening was 20 percent less than Twilight‘s opening ($69.6m), not quite a third of The Hunger Games ($152.5m), and about seven times as much as Vampire Academy‘s entire gross ($7.76m). In fact, it’s already made more than the combined total of Beautiful Creatures, The Host, and Vampire Academy. Probably because those didn’t have an Independent Spirit Award playing the lead.
Presuming it doesn’t completely crash-and-burn, it should cross $100m next weekend, which is about where Lionsgate starts making money. The film cost $85m to produce, but much of the budget was covered via foreign pre-sales. This victory belongs to Lionsgate marketing alone. [Forbes]
According to reports, only about half the audience had read the book, compared to 74 percent for Twilight and 76 for The Hunger Games. Kids these days. Nonetheless, 18-year-olds gave it an A+ Cinemascore, so I’ll be sure to try to look interested when one of my dates tells me what it’s about. Personally, I decided to skip it once I heard Foreigner wasn’t recording a theme song. Di-vergent, vergent… e-mergency…
Elsewhere, it’s a good thing Muppets are used to getting fisted, because Muppets Most Wanted only scared up $16.5 million (sorry, I’m working on my Monday morning puns). It was well off from the last Muppet movie’s $29.2 million back in 2011. It didn’t seem like they advertised it that much, but it could just be that Geico has already bought up 87 percent of the country’s total advertising. It looks unlikely that it will earn back its $50 million budget.
Meanwhile, playing on just 780 screens (compared to 3936 for Divergent and 3194 for Muppets), “God’s Not Dead,” starring Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo, with a cameo by one of the Duck Dynasty dudes, earned a respectable $8.64 million. I believe the full title was “God’s Not Dead and Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo Are Still Alive.”
The picture, about a college student challenged by his professor to prove the existence of God, scored a dynamite $8.56 million weekend. That’s along the lines of the $9.1m debut of Courageous in 2011 and the $6.7m debut of Kirk Cameron’s Fireproof in 2008. The opening weekend was partially fueled by churches and religious groups buying out theaters (that’s par for the course and yes audiences do fill those seats), and it will probably end up around $30m. These films have a clear audience, but with very little cross-over potential. The next one of its kind is the April 11th Greg Kinnear-led drama Heaven Is For Real from Tri-Star. That film’s “young boy recounts his near-death experience” may be less appealing to the “War on Christmas” demographic (a portion of the audience for these films) than a film where secular educators challenge the existence of a higher power.
As for the film, there aren’t too many reviews, but Roger Moore of McClatchy called it “the angriest faith-based film in recent memory.” I dunno, man, Kirk Cameron seemed pretty angry when he beat up his computer for showing him porn in Fireproof.
Believers here are outnumbered, a persecuted, righteous and intellectually rigorous minority — i.e. “Duck Dynasty” stars, or viewers.
Non-believers run the gamut from fascist, bullying college professors to an abusive Muslim who would rather beat his child than let her study the Christian Bible, from Godless Chinese who fear government persecution to “ambush” journalists out to “get” those God-fearing “Duck Dynasty” millionaires.
That’s a shame. Nothing against the church-movie crowd (at the very least, they’re keeping Kevin Sorbo off the streets), but I prefer the religious messages that are more about being a good dude than this persecution complex stuff. I’m hoping they go for the soft sell in the next installment, “God’s Not Dead: He’s Just Chillin’,” starring Jeff Bridges and Larry the Cable Guy, which I’m currently writing. I’m hoping it will to appeal every demographic, except for squinty goddamned Godless Chinamen, who can go straight to hell.
Your paragraph that begins with you chastising kids for not reading, then insinuates that you date some of those same kids, and ends with a Foreigner’s “Urgent” joke that none of those kids will get? That might be the best thing I’ve ever read. Thanks for making me laugh so hard I snorted, Vince.
Fun fact: Thomas “She Blinded Me With Science” Dolby played the synthetic for “Urgent”.
Synth…not synthetic.
This Muppets movie was better than the one a few years ago, but that one had nostalgia, in addition to the marketing.
I didn’t like this one nearly as much. I’m not sure what it was, but I just really enjoyed the Jason Segel Muppets a lot more.
I can see the other side of it, but the one in 2011 was pretty heavy on the Segal-Adams hook-up and was pretty Walter heavy.
I wish we had an edit button. I said pretty heavy twice in one sentence.
Evangelical movies need to push the envelope just a little more. It’s time they graduate to the twist ending:
At the conclusion of the students rebuttal of his assertion that god is dead, Kevin Sorbo proclaims that god indeed is alive. Hercules obtained his masters in philosophy from the original stoics and a cushy tenure. A hydra bursts forth from the quad in the background. Slow motion shot of the teacher turning to face the beast, and crashing through the window. Fade to black as battle commences.
Boom, crossover/sequel potential
“Nonetheless, 18-year-olds gave it an A+ Cinemascore, so I’ll be sure to try to look interested when one of my dates tells me what it’s about.”
Thanks for this Vince. I love when you do your creepy old man routine (I could edit that to make it sound less weird, but I won’t).
I’m just glad Superman and Hercules can still get work.
But aside from that, Divergent doing well, but not as well as expected, gives me hope that the fortunes of the YA trend is starting to shift.
So, anyone know when something good is coming out?
X-Men’s coming out at the end of May, if that’s your bag.
*checks Calendar* Woah NOAH is coming out NEXT WEEK? I swear I haven’t seen one commercial for it.
The Raid 2…if you are in NY or LA, I believe.
NY and LA are the only places that matter, Middle-American! Jesus God, i can’t wait to move out of NYC.
Bad Words, next week.
I think you guys talked about this on the frotcast, but there are some ethnic slurs that are so old-school they’re almost acceptable, because no-one under 80 could be using them seriously. Of course, I say this as a straight white male, so take it for what it’s worth (nothing). Point is, I will never not laugh when I read “squinty goddamned godless chinamen”.
My grandmother once referred to the color of a tie I was wearing as “Polack Blue”. I laughed a lot.
Interesting to see Son of God and God’s Not Dead are both doing well. Either ‘Murica isn’t such a godless nation after all, or the same group of people are going to see these movies repeatedly.
Good luck on getting Larry the Cable Guy to appear in your film. I think he’s probably doing prettay, prettay well. When I was in the dollar store this weekend (don’t judge), I saw about 100 boxes of his “Larry the Cable Guy Chicken Batter” mix on the shelf. Why, if they all sold, Larry would probably clear close to 75 cents.
I’m really surprised that 75 percent of the audience for Hunger Games has read the books.
Granted, I surround myself with primarily dudes who were just shocked they didn’t hate the movie so it’s not like I have an unbiased perspective.
Dude, I used to kind of dislike you (not despise or hate or anything, just dislike you) on the comments here, but for the most part now I usually totally relate to your perspective. Good times, man, good times.
Holy hell, there hasn’t been a good movie out since the Lego Movie came out 7 weeks ago? Can’t believe I didn’t notice until now.
I couldn’t give two fucks about The Muppets. Do they persist purely for nostalgia wallowers or do today’s toddlers find them amusing too?
Kris Kristofferson once said “If you don’t like Hank Williams honey, you can kiss my ass.” I think the same applies to the Muppets, dude.
You must be a delight at parties.