Weekend Box Office: ‘Gone Girl’ Had Fincher’s Career-Best Opening (And Barely Beat A Scary Doll Movie)

David Fincher’s adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl (our review) brought in an estimated $38 million in domestic box office over the weekend, not quite Guardians of the Galaxy numbers, but enough to prove that making good movies aimed at thinking adults can still be worthwhile as an economic strategy. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Annabelle, a hastily put-together scary doll movie written by guys who were probably shrugging the whole time, earned $37.2 million, proving that it goes to show you never can tell.
Gone Girl‘s $38 million (on a $61 million budget), no doubt helped by anticipation from readers of the best-selling book, was David Fincher’s career best opening. His previous best? You guessed it, Panic Room, with $30.1 million in 2002. Including the 39 overseas markets, Gone Girl, aka Gong Earl, brought in $62.6 million. Meanwhile, Annabelle cost just $6.5 million to make, and came out barely a year after its predecessor, The Conjuring. Both films did far better than expected and ended all the “moviegoing is dead” talk from a few months ago. Amazing what a movie that’s actually good can do.
it’s the second time in history that an October weekend has given us two $30m+ debuts, with the first being back in 2008 when High School Musical 3 ($42m) and Saw V ($31m) [opened.]
[Gone Girl] played 60% female and 75% over-25 years old. It played 67% Caucasian, 11% African-American, 11% Asian or “other,” and 10% Hispanic. [Forbes]
Surprisingly, the film received a relatively negative B Cinemascore (the same as Annabelle), proving that you can never trust a test audience’s opinion on anything ever, unless it’s to guide you on how to do the exact opposite. What ultimately killed any envy I had for trial lawyers was the realization that they essentially spend their careers pleading their cases before a jury, the ultimate focus group. Imagine trying to get inside the psyche of a group who thinks a movie’s bad if it has a villain. Nightmare.
Elsewhere, Nic Cage’s adaptation of Left Behind, from the same people who brought us Kirk Cameron’s Left Behind, earned just $6.8 million. You could speculate that the devout were busy watching Gone Girl or Annabelle, or you could simply assume that the target audience for Left Behind already saw Left Behind, which seems to me the safer assumption.
Next week brings us The Judge (awful), Addicted, Alexander and the Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and Dracula Untold, which is great, because I’m dying to know what part of the Dracula story they’ve been keeping from us for all these years. Maybe he’s secretly a dinosaur? That would be cool.
I’m far more interested in “Gong Earl.” Does the gong talk?
Does the gong have a brother named Randy?
Nah, but there is some guy named Marc who wants to bang a gong.
Ben Affleck’s hair in the banner pic suggests his next role will be in the “Seinfeld” reboot, as Cosmo Kramer.
In other news, it looks like the distributors of The Drop have given up, yanking it from nearly two-thirds of its screens.
Also, I’m waiting for the double feature of If I Stay & This is Where I Leave You. Make up your mind, will ya? Are you staying or going?
Kill The Messenger opens this week also. Or at least expands, or something.
Not unlike Vince’s mom’s vagina.
TV advertising is still what most directly impacts overall – they’ve milked the-little-girl-running-to-the-mom scene from Annabella. [filmcutting.com]
Thanks Vince, now I’m going to have nightmares about vampire dinosaurs. Or maybe dinosaur vampires, those sound scarier.
Hollywood will not rest until it has retroactively anti-heroed all the villains.
Every The Judge commercial I’ve seen has sold a completely different movie. I was afraid it was going to end up a May-December rom com and they were going to get it on.
Welp, living in the future again. Reword that.
When Gone Girl started, I thought I was going to love it! (I love a good murder mystery.) It was so bad, though, that it actually became farcical in how over-the-top the misogynistic narratives were. It left me feeling like I needed a shower by the end. I’m not a fan.
Sit tight! I actually have a discussion post on this very topic going up tomorrow morning.
It’s not that female characters cannot or should not be portrayed as assholish, crazy or murderous. But in the book you get a way more balanced look at these two characters, with Nick being a self-absorbed, weak cynic that is about as shitty to be with as Amy. After watching the movie, you kinda just want to kill Amy Dunne while Nick is the good guy.
I’ve only read the book, but is it?
She’s a terrible woman, no doubt. But that doesn’t make it misogynistic. The world is filled with terrible women. And men. And children. And so on and so forth. And with Nick being a terrible person as well, I didn’t at all take it as an attack on women or men. I just saw them as terrible people that exists in the world.
@ Ze_German ” But in the book you get a way more balanced look at these two characters, with Nick being a self-absorbed, weak cynic that is about as shitty to be with as Amy. ”
Yeah, but I thought that was a part of the whole unreliable narrator thing?
Let’s discuss this here:
[uproxx.com]
Almost $7 Million dollars for Left Behind? Faith in humanity restores.
Restored!
Top 3 all rated R.
Allright, allright, allright.
I had the displeasure of stumbling upon Bill Maher and his clapping seal audience show this past week and Ben Aflac couldn’t have been more intentionally obtuse and to be frank idiotic so maybe people saw that show and gave the movie lower scores because of it.