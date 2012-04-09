Weekend Box Office: Hunger Games 3-peats, James Cameron earns yacht wax money

It wasn’t the most fascinating or surprising weekend at the box office, so I’ll keep this brief. The Hunger Games landed first place for the third week in a row, earning $33.5 million domestically, crossing $302 million cumulatively and almost $460 million worldwide. All in all, more than enough to invest in a tripod for the next one. Meanwhile, American Reunion was a not-totally-but-still-kinda disappointing $21.5 million for the number two spot, and defying all logic, there were $17 million worth of people willing to spend ten or 15 bucks to see Titanic again. No word on what James Cameron’s cut was, but I’m sure it was enough to buy decorative tote bags for his giant bales of money and new wigs for his prostitutes, not to mention new slum shacks to shield the bald girls who gave their hair for the prostitute wigs from the rain. The prosperity trickles down, you see, that’s economics.
|This Wk
|Last wk
|Title
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The Hunger Games
|LGF
|$33,500,000
|-42.8%
|4,137
|$8,098
|$302,839,000
|$78
|3
|2
|N
|American Reunion
|Uni.
|$21,500,000
|–
|3,192
|$6,736
|$21,500,000
|$50
|1
|3
|N
|Titanic 3D
|Par.
|$17,350,000
|–
|2,674
|$6,488
|$25,710,000
|$18
|1
|4
|2
|Wrath of the Titans
|WB
|$15,010,000
|-55.1%
|3,545
|$4,234
|$58,899,000
|$150
|2
|5
|3
|Mirror Mirror
|Rela.
|$11,000,000
|-39.3%
|3,618
|$3,040
|$36,473,000
|$85
|2
|6
|4
|21 Jump Street
|Sony
|$10,200,000
|-31.2%
|3,009
|$3,390
|$109,577,000
|$42
|4
|7
|5
|Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
|Uni.
|$5,000,000
|-35.8%
|3,003
|$1,665
|$198,200,000
|$70
|6
|8
|7
|Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
|CBS
|$975,000
|-23.4%
|524
|$1,861
|$4,639,000
|–
|5
|9
|6
|John Carter
|BV
|$820,000
|-59.6%
|1,015
|$808
|$67,973,000
|$250
|5
|10
|12
|Safe House
|Uni.
|$581,000
|-25.5%
|482
|$1,205
|$124,751,000
|$85
|9
|11
|21
|The Raid: Redemption
|SPC
|$565,000
|+108.9%
|176
|$3,210
|$1,288,000
|–
|3
Wrath of the Titans has made $135 million worldwide, looking like it’s on track to earn its budget back, just barely. Darn.
[via BoxOfficeMojo]
If Raccoon Banker keeps this up, he’ll be Raccoon Tycoon before too long.
Do they make raccoon-sized top hats and monocles? Because they should.
Trickle Down sounds like doo-doo economics.
Gay prostitutes wear wigs? Huh, learn something new every day.
Another hunger games unsteady cam reference! *pours vodka, drinks shot, throws up*
hahaha….salmon fishing beat john carter. For rilz bro? That’s rough bro.
not sure to whom to trust my money: Ellstin Limehouse or Raccoon Banker
Hawkins FTW.
The Raid should be higher as that movie was the tits to end all tits. So much better than an Expendables or Transformers.