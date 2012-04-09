Weekend Box Office: Hunger Games 3-peats, James Cameron earns yacht wax money

It wasn’t the most fascinating or surprising weekend at the box office, so I’ll keep this brief. The Hunger Games landed first place for the third week in a row, earning $33.5 million domestically, crossing $302 million cumulatively and almost $460 million worldwide. All in all, more than enough to invest in a tripod for the next one. Meanwhile, American Reunion was a not-totally-but-still-kinda disappointing $21.5 million for the number two spot, and defying all logic, there were $17 million worth of people willing to spend ten or 15 bucks to see Titanic again. No word on what James Cameron’s cut was, but I’m sure it was enough to buy decorative tote bags for his giant bales of money and new wigs for his prostitutes, not to mention new slum shacks to shield the bald girls who gave their hair for the prostitute wigs from the rain. The prosperity trickles down, you see, that’s economics.

This Wk
 Last wk
 Title
 Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 The Hunger Games LGF $33,500,000 -42.8% 4,137 $8,098 $302,839,000 $78 3
2 N American Reunion Uni. $21,500,000 3,192 $6,736 $21,500,000 $50 1
3 N Titanic 3D Par. $17,350,000 2,674 $6,488 $25,710,000 $18 1
4 2 Wrath of the Titans WB $15,010,000 -55.1% 3,545 $4,234 $58,899,000 $150 2
5 3 Mirror Mirror Rela. $11,000,000 -39.3% 3,618 $3,040 $36,473,000 $85 2
6 4 21 Jump Street Sony $10,200,000 -31.2% 3,009 $3,390 $109,577,000 $42 4
7 5 Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax Uni. $5,000,000 -35.8% 3,003 $1,665 $198,200,000 $70 6
8 7 Salmon Fishing in the Yemen CBS $975,000 -23.4% 524 $1,861 $4,639,000 5
9 6 John Carter BV $820,000 -59.6% 1,015 $808 $67,973,000 $250 5
10 12 Safe House Uni. $581,000 -25.5% 482 $1,205 $124,751,000 $85 9
11 21 The Raid: Redemption SPC $565,000 +108.9% 176 $3,210 $1,288,000 3

Wrath of the Titans has made $135 million worldwide, looking like it’s on track to earn its budget back, just barely. Darn.

