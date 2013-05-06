$175 million: Iron Man has the second-highest opening weekend ever

Laremy jumped off to a commanding lead in this year’s Fantasy Summer Box Office contest, as his first pick Iron Man 3 hand rocketed its way to a $175.3 million opening in North America, good for second all time behind The Avengers $207.4 million last summer. But we all saw this coming, let’s not start acting like Laremy is some kind of sage here. Iron Man 3 is to this summer’s box office what Barry Sanders was to Madden ’92, and any butt-fingering chimpanzee worth his own back ticks would’ve chosen it first. (Look, you do not want Laremy to get a big head, trust me on this).
Iron Man 3‘s $175.3 million debut is a huge leap over Iron Man 2‘s $128.1 million [and Iron Man’s $98.6]. That’s a remarkable achievement given the dodgy history of three-quels—nearly all of them decline from their predecessor—and Iron Man 2′s questionable reputation. The main reason for this is simple: audiences viewed Iron Man 3 more as follow-up to The Avengers, which is almost universally beloved, than as a sequel to Iron Man 2. [BoxOfficeMojo]
I guess I can buy that the public saw it as a follow-up to The Avengers, since the average Joe Buttcrack and Charla Cheesesnack don’t think about stuff like Shane Black coming on to direct. Though for me, there’s a nice synergy to the idea that the best of the three Iron Man movies is also the highest opening. (*tattoos “SHANE BLACK 4 EVA” on chest with exacto knife*)
Weekend Top Ten and Fantasy standings below.
1. Iron Man 3 (Disney) – $173 million
2. Pain and Gain (Paramount) – $7.6 million ($34 mil.)
3. 42 (Warner Bros.) – $6.2 million ($78 mil.)
4. Oblivion (Universal) – $5.7 million ($76 mil.)
5. The Croods (Fox) – $4.2 million ($169 mil.)
6. The Big Wedding (Lionsgate) – $3.9 million ($14 mil.)
7. Mud (Roadside Attractions)- $2.1 million ($5.1 mil.)
8. Oz: The Great and Powerful (Disney) – $2.3 million ($229 mil.)
9. Scary Movie 5 (The Weinstein Company) – $1.5 million ($30 mil.)
10. The Place Beyond the Pines (Focus) – $1.2 million ($18.6 mil.)
[source: Indiewire]
—
FANTASY SUMMER BOX OFFICE STANDINGS
Laremy (First overall pick)
1. Iron Man 3 – $175.3
2. Man of Steel (Bomb)
3. Epic
4. 300: Rise of an Empire
Total: 175
Vince (2nd pick):
1. 6 Fast 6 Furious
2. Pacific Rim
3. The Wolverine
4. We are the Millers (Bomb)
Bret (3rd pick)
1. Star Trek 2
2. Despicable Me 2
3. Lone Ranger (Bomb)
4. After Earth
Brendan (4th pick)
1. Man of Steel
2. Hangover 3
3. The Internship
4. The Great Gatsby (Bomb)
Ben (5th):
1. Monsters University
2. Planes
3. World War Z
4. World War Z (Bomb)
I’m counting on you, Fast & Furious fans. Probably the first time in your lives that this has happened.
[banner picture via ABC News]
Watch out, Full Sail University! A new challenger appears!
The only hope for the rest of you guys is that movie ticket prices increase by 50% over the next few weeks.
I only went to see Iron Man 3 this weekend so Mr. L. Legal would win the fantasy movie pool. So far so good.
Someone wake me up when the internet gets around to ‘shopping a bass guitar into RDJ’s hands in that banner pic.
And a violin and bow for Kingsley.
great, can’t unsee
That’s the idea.
I think Laremy is grossly undervaluing MoS. I think that movie is going to crush.
This is what comes from him not watching trailers.
And Iron Man 3 was pure awesome. It was, A.) Easily the best of the Iron Man movies and B.) Yet another example of why Shane Black is the best kept secret in Hollywood. Or was, I guess.
I would have picked Iron Man 3 Star Trek 2 and Man of Steel as my top 3. As for the bomb I would go with Great Gatsby just because it is sandwiched between Iron Man and Star Trek.
Star Trek does look terrible though!
I think Lone Ranger as a bomb is almost good enough to go #1 overall, just because of the budget. If it makes $80mm it’ll still be at like -200.
Yeah, I forget they have math behind their picks and not just numbers and tickets sold.
Vince can you explain how you guys are scoring this again? I thought you guys were doing some sort of percentage against the total budget.
Hey Prof Talc… in lieu of a commenter draft of summer box office as previously mentioned, I say we just pick teams like kickball.
TeamBurnsy drafts… Laremy!
Good call. I take BURNSY.
Actually I would pick Bret.
Yep, percentage of the budget in the first weekend. To be more specific, 100 minus the percentage of the budget earned back in the first weekend. So, if a movie costs 100 million to make and earns 30 million the first weekend, that’s 30% of the budget. A hundred minus 30 = 70. You would get 70 points for that pick. Now if the movie costs $100 million and it earns 70 million the first weekend, that’s 70%, and 100 minus 70 = 30, so you’d get 30 points for that pick. The highest you could get is 100. Make sense? I think you’re all undervaluing 6 Fast 6 Furious.
Gotcha. So Laremy’s score for IM3 should be 12.5 then, right? I saw $200mm listed as the production budget when I googled it just now.
What’s Fast 6’s budget? I can’t find it anywhere. Gotta be over 100 right?
No no, percentage is only for the bomb pick. His score for Iron Man is 175.
Ah I gotcha, my bad.
Everything’s a positive number. We only do the weird percentage math for the bomb pick, because the idea is that the number should be higher for a movie that bombs harder.