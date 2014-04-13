Weekend Box Office: ‘Captain America’ Still On Top, Kevin Costner On The Bottom

Captain America stayed on top of the box office this weekend, despite getting outgrossed by Rio 2 on Friday, leading some to blame nice weather on Saturday keeping families outdoors for the difference (comic book fans don’t need sunlight being the unspoken message there). Either way, Rio 2 continued the trend of animated films being moderate successes even when I have no idea what they’re even about. Parrots or some shit? Anyway, it managed a modest $39 million, slightly more than its predecessor, on a “mere” $103 million budget.
Captain America, meanwhile, did decent, if not great, business domestically, possibly proving inadvertently that quality doesn’t matter.
…the hope was that sterling word-of-mouth and strong reviews would perhaps stem the traditional second weekend bleeding just a bit. But nope, it’s a 56% drop come hell or high water. In terms of weekend drops, 57-60% is the general average among Marvel stand-alone entries outside of Thor (-47%) and Iron Man (-48%), so I guess a 56% drop qualifies as “leggy” by comparison.
Oh well, I still thought it was boring anyway. Nonetheless, Cap did make some unexpectedly big money, it just happened in international markets:
After just over two weeks of international play, Captain America: The Winter Soldier has earned $476m worldwide, decimating the first film’s $371m worldwide cume and even topping the $449m cume of Thor for sport. [Forbes]
Hooray? That’s neat-o for Disney, I guess. The real fun comes when X-Men, Star Wars, and Spider-Man all try to copy the Marvel Universe strategy.
Elsewhere, Draft Day, Kevin Costner’s football movie (directed by Ivan Reitman) got beat by a low-budget horror movie (Oculus) and did so poorly that someone actually compared it to Leatherheads. Ouch.
Draft Day took fourth place with $9.75 million, which is roughly half of Moneyball’s $19.5 million debut. It’s also a bit lower than star Kevin Costner’s recent action movie 3 Days to Kill ($12.2 million), and April 2008 football movie Leatherheads ($12.7 million). [BoxOfficeMojo]
Check that, someone compared it negatively to Leatherheads. Double ouch.
If Ivan Reitman hadn’t already offered to step aside as director on Ghostbusters 3, I wouldn’t have been surprised if Sony made the decision for him. Other than the awful Kutcher vehicle No Strings Attached, Reitman hasn’t had a hit since the early 90s. His last five films as a director have been Draft Day, No Strings Attached, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Evolution, and Six Days and Seven Nights.
Maybe try something religious? God’s Not Dead has earned more than $40 million so far, despite a cast that includes Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo. Let’s say Reitman directs, and Costner stars as scientist who proves that atheists are big jerks. $20 million opening weekend, easy. It could be the big comeback for both of them.
Next week brings us Transcendence, starring Johnny Depp inside a computer, and Heaven Is For Real, about a little boy who barks like a dog and goes up to heaven.
Domestic numbers, based on early estimates:
1. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $41.3 million ($159 mil.)
2. Rio 2 – $39 million
3. Oculus – $12 million
4. Draft Day – $9.7 million
5. Divergent – $7.5 million ($124.8 mil)
6. Noah – $7.4 million ($84.8 mil)
7. God’s Not Dead – $4.4 million ($40 mil)
8. The Grand Budapest Hotel – $4 million ($39.4 mil)
9. Muppets Most Wanted – $2.1 million ($45.6 mil)
10. Mr. Peabody & Sherman – $1.8 million ($105.2 mil)
I’m shocked Draft Day made that much. What kind of asshole would pay to see a movie that shows off the acting chops of Chris Berman?
I was JUST going to post this. How the hell did Draft Day almost make $10 million????
@Huells Half Brother
Maybe there were about 1 million really bored people this weekend…?
I saw it about a month ago and the movie was entertaining, but I’m a big NFL fan. They really went all “Hollywood” with the last 30 minutes of it.
I can’t believe how poorly “Muppets Most Wanted” has performed. When it first opened, some attributed the lower-than-expected results to family-fare overload but “Rio 2” would seem to turn that hypothesis on its head.
I loved the first one, but for me personally, Ricky Gervais as the villain kept me away from the sequel in theaters. I’ll check it out when it hits DVD, though.
It is a horrible horrible movie. I loved the first one, grew up on the original show and this movie was an embarrassment to all thing Muppets. Not a single good throw away joke.
@Black Rain, thanks for the info. I hadn’t seen it, mostly because I hate crowds and kids but I still figured even mediocre Muppets is still Muppets. Sorry to hear it’s so sub-par.
@Gaambit, I don’t mind Gervais in limited bits and I figured in a Muppet vehicle – because he was so good in an old “Elmo” bit – it couldn’t be a losing prospect.
@BlackRain A well placed mirror bit is never a bad thing. The running gag about the mole was good. Kermit’s obsession about the show in the gulag was funny, maybe even a little dark.
Sure, not as good as the previous one (‘the first one’ is decades old, btw) but there’s still enough there for the average Muppets fan. It’s orders of magnitude better than Muppets From Space.
Was Tina Fey awesome in it though? That’s really the only reason I want to watch it.
Saw it. Liked it. You should all be ashamed if you call yourself muppets fans and you didn’t see it.
My script for “Women Really Are Property” is gonna buy me a *lot* of blow. I mean fish. For Lent.
With that title, you won’t have to worry about it being banned in Middle East.
Me sad Raid 2 making so little money.
I think The Raid 2 is 2 1/2 hours long. I just can’t sit in the theater for that long. I’m not sure how long the first one was but it made me tired because it was non-stop action, which I loved. I can’t conceive of a world where “The Raid 2” needs to be longer than “Goodfellas”.
Missing out.
To be fair, it’s not even in a thousand theaters yet, though that per screen average is nothing to be excited about either.
I was happy to finally see Raid 2 Friday night. To what Huells said, I thought it was excruciatingly long. What surprised me most was the amount of story in the movie. I went in expecting pretty much one insane action sequence after another, but that was really only the last 45 minutes or so of the movie. The first two-thirds had some action scenes, but were really just lots and lots of story, which I wasn’t expecting and made the whole thing kind of tedious to watch. But man, that last 45 minutes of Raid 2 was pretty goddamn incredible. Overall, I would say the first Raid was a tighter film and more enjoyable to watch, but the last third of Raid 2 was epic from a sheer action standpoint.
I agree with everything you have said, seriously. I hope there is a 3rd.
I just checked Boxofficemojo, and the only list domestic takings ($1.4 million). Which, uh, it’s definitely open in Britain (saw it at the weekend in a theatre full of spray-tanned bros), and Indonesia. So the US numbers don’t reflect the full reality.
Also, sidebar: Yayan Ruhian needs to become the Javanese Danny Trejo, as soon as possible.
Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain in a movie together that isn’t on Syfy or Hallmark. Is that a sign of the apocalypse?
No you’re just thinking of their upcoming SyFy movie: “Box Offcalypse”.
Johnny Depp only infests computers with the most accessories.
He definitely still uses Zip drives.
“Cume”? What’s wrong with total? Yeah it’s a whole extra letter, but it’s also an actual word.
Traditional “Variety”-speak. Cume, sked, Sticks Nix Hick Pix
By the way, Vince, I used to think that the best comic book movie I’d ever seen was a tie between Spider-Man 2 and The Dark Knight. The Winter Soldier blows both of those out of the water. Hell, not only is it the greatest comic book movie I’ve ever seen, it’s one of the greatest conspiracy thrillers I’ve ever seen, right up there with Three Days of the Condor. It’s at least better than The Conversation.
Mark?
Who the hell is Mark? My name’s Orion Burns.
I also really liked The Winter Soldier. I thought it was well done and exciting. Is Iron Man 3 and the Avengers better? Yes. Is Thor better? Both of them yes. But it was still a very good movie. No other company pulls off super heroes like Marvel does. I mean fuck, Captain America is literally in a red, white, and blue jumper the whole time and they still pull it off.
Every time the Winter Soldier was actually on screen, I couldn’t help but think of Glenn Danzig carrying kitty litter. Almost ruined it for me.
Weird that I so agree with you about Spider-Man 2 and the Dark Knight, but disagree so strenuously about Cap.
Well, Vince, I don’t know what to say. The Winter Soldier was the first Marvel Studios movie that actually made me sob uncontrollably in two, count ’em, TWO separate scenes. Spider-Man 2 only made me sob uncontrollably in ONE scene. Same for The Dark Knight.
It didn’t make me sob, but I’d say Winter Soldier had the best fights of any superhero movie since Blade.
On the bright side, it’s nice to see that Cesar Chavez is still picking up some cabbage.
Way to go after the low-hanging fruit with that joke.
Yeah, that joke came out of left field. The right field is the one where the beans are growing.
what the fuck is “The Nut Job” and how has it grossed $63M?
I think it’s a documentary about George Clooney and his ball-ironing surgery.
I saw Draft Day last month and it was passable. Better than just about any other serious pro-football movie. Well, there isn’t actually any football in it. It’s still no Rudy.
Rudy fucking sucked and so does anybody who liked it.
There, I said it and I feel so much better – it’s like walking back to your office after a great shit. 10 lbs lighter and ready to take on the world.
Draft Day looked like a half aborted fetus that refused to die. The trailer has the line: “Can we talk about football?” WHY DID YOU EVEN ASK THAT YOU WORK AT THE FOOTBALL KEVIN OF COURSE YOU CAN TALK ABOUT THE FOOTBALL ITS YOUR OCCUPATION. Fuck man, that shit just got to me ya know?
Might’ve made more money going under the title “We need to talk about Football Kevin”?
I liked Evolution but only because it proved scientifically that David Duchovny’s ass cures hiccups.
Play that funky music
Kevin Costner only goes to the bottom when he needs to trade dirt for tomato seeds and chatty women.
Weird, I always thought Captain America would be more of a power bottom.
How is Keanu not in this Photoshop?
Cap top, Kevin bottom
Vince reminding us once gain that he is always wrong.
God’s Not Dead is doing well. Hercules! Hercules! Hercules!