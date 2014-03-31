Weekend Box Office: Jesus Stomps Schwarzenegger

In a pun headline writer’s dream, Noah drowned its sodomite competition over the weekend, taking in $44 million in estimated domestic box office, the fourth highest opening of the year (behind The LEGO Movie, Divergent, and 300: Rise of an Empire). It was the biggest opening ever for a Russell Crowe movie, and has already made more than the total gross of Darren Aronofsky’s first four movies combined.
As I mentioned in my review, Paramount seemed terrified about what people might write about Noah, so they screened it late, without the usual roll out. Now it seems like they got to have it both ways, where the controversy drove people to the theater, even if most of them didn’t end up liking the movie.
Noah received a “C” CinemaScore, which is probably a result of Paramount keeping the stranger fantasy elements out of the marketing campaign. This doesn’t necessarily mean the movie is going to fall off quickly: The Wolf of Wall Street is a recent example of a controversial movie that bombed with CinemaScore but held well. At this point, it’s safe to say that Noah will earn at least $110 million total. [BoxOfficeMojo]
I actually saw a trailer that called it “Gladiator meets Titanic,” which I guess is true insofar as it starred Russell Crowe and had a big boat. Regardless, the rock monsters were legit, and that people didn’t like them simply proves once again that we wouldn’t have anything cool if it were up to a focus group.
The other film opening in wide release this weekend was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Sabotage, which earned just $5.3 million domestically. That was worse than all but two Schwarzenegger movies, Red Sonja in 1985, and The Terminator in 1984. And that’s without adjusting for inflation.
If this film, helmed by critic-fave David Ayers and filled with recognizable character actors, can’t at least crack $10m over its opening weekend, then I think it’s time for us to finally admit that Schwarzenegger’s days as a top-billed action star are done. The Expendables franchise will survive thanks to its added value cast additions each time out, but Arnold the action star is a relic of a bygone era. [Forbes]
The problem is, all Arnold’s movies these days look like tweeners. When people go to a Schwarzenegger movie, we want to see something either legitimately good or so over-the-top ridiculous that it’s amazing. We want a Terminator or a Commando, and the studios keep pumping out 6th Days.
Elsewhere, God’s Not Dead, a Christian fundie-funded film from the incredibly named creative team of Harold Kronk and Chuck Konzelman (Kronk & Konzelman!), nearly out-did their shocking first weekend gross of $9.1 million with another $9.08 million this weekend. All while playing on a third as many screens as the big releases. The film stars Kevin Sorbo as an atheist college professor who asks his students to sign an admission that God is dead. When ONE STUDENT, filled with THE LIGHT OF JESUS refuses, he goes on a semester-long quest to prove that God is indeed real, and his dick is humongous. I hope it ends with the kid torching the school library as he walks away with the Bible, “the only book I need,” as a sweet Jovi track plays.
I also enjoyed this Thought Catalog writer’s take on it:
Surely inspired by God’s Not Dead, that post was posted to ThoughtCatalog (who, I believe, just publishes everything) by a contributor named Nicole Mullen, whose bio describes her as “Just a fun mom and a teacher at a retarded school. I like recipes and my kids.”
Seeing a Kevin Sorbo movie earn twice as much as an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie makes me wonder if God really is dead, but I would definitely Kickstart a Marine Todd trilogy. Preferably with PFT Commenter on as co-screenwriter.
1. Noah $44 million
2. Divergent $26.5 million ($95 mil.)
3. Muppets Most Wanted $11.3 million ($33. 2 mil.)
4. Mr. Peabody & Sherman $9.5 million ($94.9 mil.)
5. God’s Not Dead $9 million ($22 mil.)
6. The Grand Budapest Hotel $8.8 million ($24.4 mil.)
7. Sabotage $5.3 million
8. Need For Speed $4.3 million ($37.7 mil.)
9. 300: Rise Of An Empire $4.3 million ($101.1 mil.)
10. Non-Stop $4 million ($85.1 mil.) [Indiewire]
I love the idea of these idiot fundies sharing the shit out of Marine Todd without reading or getting the last line.
Oh, fuck me. Wrong Marine Todd story. It’s amazing how many proliferated overnight.
These are all delightful.
Unrelated, but this is a serious question: Is Thought Catalog satire, or is most of its content sincere?
It appears to be entirely sincere. Which makes it even more hysterical.
Sry, but I refuse to believe Nicole Mullen isn’t one of the great satirists of our time, i.e. [thoughtcatalog.com] …
Damn, she funny (for more gems: [thoughtcatalog.com])
It is, in theory, entirely sincere. I’m not ruling out that the site publishes only the most ridiculous essays it can find, though.
@All – I grew up in Oklahoma, so I have known plenty of people like “Nicole Mullen”. Ya’ll should check out “Shares From Your Aunt”:
[www.facebook.com]
“…a teacher at a retarded school.”
Does that mean she teaches retarded children? Or is the school retarded because all the doors are on the roof and the windows are made of bricks?
The second one.
ROTFLMAO! you made my evening there, Sam!
Great work!
She likes recipes more than her kids. Priorities, baby.
In fairness, her kids are probably a whiny bunch of weiners.
She just hasn’t found the right sauce to compliment kids yet. They are a bit gamey.
“I recommend a nice red wine reduction.”
A shame Sabotage bombed. Even from an objective standpoint (and not someone who as obsessed with Arnold as I am), it’s seriously his best film Eraser. Maybe even True Lies.
Ugh *(not someone who IS as obsessed) and *his best film SINCE Eraser.
Yeah, I’m still taking in the finale of TWD. There’s an image I can’t get outta my head right now. You know which one I’m talking about.
Juuuust barely, yes. Arnold getting beaten up by a fat middle-aged woman (possessed or not) is sacrilege (no pun intended).
“Gladiator meets Titanic” I think that’s exactly what the authors of the bible had in mind.
If Marine Todd did 12 tours of duty that’s like 25 years. I think the story is much better if Marine Todd is in his 40’s.
I also like how a bunch of people think all soldiers are rage-aholic evangelicals.
its more that rage-aholic evangelicals absolutely worship soldiers.
“I hope it ends with the kid torching the school library as he walks away with the Bible, “the only book I need,” as a sweet Jovi track plays.”
If the kid puts his sunglasses on as the library explodes, and he doesn’t flinch or look back, then I would say we can officially shut down Hollywood because the greatest scene ever committed to film (that doesn’t include Nic Cage, obvs) will have been wrapped.
American flag shirt with an eagle soaring down one sleeve or GTFO.
“I think it’s time for us to finally admit that Schwarzenegger’s days as a top-billed action star are done.”
Uh, excuse me. It’s time for Hollywood to admit that the era of shoving unnecessary “reboots” and geriatric action stars down the movie-goers collective pie-hole has run it’s course!
Arnold “generic”? Get the fuck out.
Sabotage is a complete mess. I didn’t hate it but its incoherent on another level. I thought arnolds last 2 movies (Last Stand, Escape Plan) were really good so I decided to support this one and kinda regret it. The warewolf from True Blood needs to be in more movies that guy is badass
This post made me so, so sad.
Of course Marine Todd is a Marine.
Seriously that’s how a lot of people think: Colleges are godless liberal communist induction centers and the military is the last pillar of decent American conservatism.
Discount anything else I say as much as you want to, but I was an atheist for my entire six years of active duty. Now I’m a student at a public university with an indoor rifle range and more anti-Obama and pro-crazy-Christian-sect demonstrations than the other direction (though many professors are visibly horrified when they realize those things).
Two of my proudest moments: when I had a particularly destructive NCOIC running for the hills because he threatened me with elevating something minor, and I offered the counter-threat of reporting him posting his church’s softball schedule in the flight office; and when I had professor types acting terrified when I was carrying a little over a half dozen rifle cases to and from the campus range (photo shoot for a class project, and the campus range was the most professional environment available to the group).
Both the military and college environments are more open and foster more opinions than people inexperienced with either (or both) can accept. That’s not to say there aren’t NCOs/OICs/Teachers/Professors using their positions of authority to try and enforce their personal views, It’s just not as absolutist as opponents of either lifestyle seem to think.
Oh, and when I joined the Air Force, there was a huge mention in every recruiting pamphlet about how they had just opened the largest mosque in the U.S. It was a point of pride.
That’s been my experience as well. The best part of the military is being able to tell people to shut the fuck up, just like that. You can’t do that many other places, and it’s probably been my single greatest motivation for gaining rank. Wanna tell me about how 9/11 was planned by George Bush? Well, I guess the bathroom you just cleaned needs to be cleaned again, then we can talk about all these asymmetrical rocks in the parking lot . Want to spout off crazy Obama conspiracies? Instead, how about you lift this #2 pencil up and down until you die. The military is an odd mix of gross injustice and perfect equality. Bottom line: if someone is acting stupid, chances are there’s a smart NCO who can square them away regardless of politics.
Unfortunately, college tends to protect idiots. But if the professors are good it won’t matter. I’ve got friends who used to go to the shooting range with one professor. I drank beers with several this summer, one was a women’s studies prof and the other openly referred to himself as a patriot in class. I guess the biggest similarity I’ve seen between college and the military is that the lifers (profs and NCOs) tend to be pretty awesome people and, at least in my experience, prefer doing a good job to scoring political points.
@JTRO, I like your post. Restoring sanity.
The military’s reaction to Marine Todd has been… amusing. They do not like Marine Todd. At all.
Get ready for a flood (pun intended, I suppose) of new Biblical movies to come out in the next 2-3 years. Manka Bros. is producing “The Book of Habakkuk” for nearly $300 million!
[mankabros.com]
Shia LeBeouf is DAVID.
Marine Todd is what Jack Reacher coulda/shoulda been.
Grand Budapest Hotel, in its 4th week and probably still in not a huge amount of theaters, made more than Sabotage in its debut? I am impressed, America.
Celebrate life’s small victories!
Muppets Most Wanted is still the number 1 comedy in America.
Mrs. Noah: “Noah, we’re supposed to bring 2 of every animal, but I don’t see any tigers on the Ark’s manifest.”
Noah: “Ya can’t eat tigers, can ya?”
Pretty sure “Nicole Mullen” is parody, and a really good one at that.
I have to agree. Especially after reading this.
[thoughtcatalog.com]
“the fourth highest opening of the year (behind The LEGO Movie, Divergent, and 300: Rise of an Empire). ”
Just re-read that sentence. Savor it. That makes me so sad on so many levels. Top 3 grossing films of the year thus far are a movie about tiny toy building blocks (?), a color-by-numbers YA novel film adaptation (hurr durr, she’s different and strong and stuff) and a sequel no one was looking for.
its not a sequel, fyi.
its only march of 2014, fyi as well.
Also, the LEGO Movie is actually brilliant, with its main message at the end being, “FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS GOOD IN THIS WORLD, FILMMAKERS, STOP MAKING GENERIC ‘HERO’S JOURNEY’ CRAPFESTS. JOSEPH CAMPBELL’S WORK SHOULD NOT BE USED AS A LAZY SCREENWRITING SHORTCUT.”
Since I happen to agree with that sentiment, I thoroughly enjoyed the film.
300 was surprisingly not that bad.
The Surly Badger
ROCK PEOPLE
TASTE LIKE ROCKS
TALK LIKE PEOPLE
ROCK PEOPLE
oops
WHERE ARE WE?
Here’s another gem of “hers.”
[thoughtcatalog.com]
“There was an extremely brave Guinness ad that came out about a year ago where a bunch of men in wheelchairs are playing basketball, and at the end of the game, all but one of them get out of the chairs. The reveal is that they all lower themselves to the level of the man in the wheelchair so that he can feel included. The ad is incredibly uplifting, and as soon as I saw it I went out and got my fourth DUI after six extra stouts.”
I saw the same commercial and it had nothing to do with Guinness which I guess doesn’t make it as funny.
I especially like this part: “Walmart greeters are the blackface of pleasantry.”
This Nicole Mullen is quite a find. The first piece she posted at Thought Catalog, entitled “Calling Anti-Gay Stuff ‘Homophobic’ Is Disrespectful To People With Phobias”, ends thusly:
“If you’re still using the h-word, seriously, just stop, and – if you honestly think there’s something phobic about heterocentrism? Well, I’m not even going to try to appeal to ethos: you’re just a c-word r-word penis-being-used-in-the-act-of-rape head a-word b-word n-word f-word a-word s-word t-worder baby f**ker.”
Needless to say I’ve bookmarked the hell out of her page.
TALK ABOUT THE RAID
Schwarzenegger saw this headline and said, “The hell with you Crom!”
If you want to read non-satirical versions of the adventures of atheist professor check out:
[www.snopes.com]
And my favorite satirical entry in the genre is this one:
[toosiblog.tumblr.com]
Thanks for that. My favorite part:
“The arrogant professor smirked quite Jewishly and smugly replied “4.6 billion years, you stupid Christian”
”Wrong. It’s been 5,000 years since God created it. If it was 4.6 billion years old and evolution, as you say, is real… then it should be an animal now”