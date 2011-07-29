Weekend Movie Guide: Cowboys & Aliens & Brohawks & Smurfs

COWBOYS AND ALIENS: Jon Favreau takes a break from Iron Man to film Bourne in the desert with James Bond and Indiana Jones. It has other things boys like as well, like aliens, ‘splosions, and Olivia Wilde. No dinosaurs though. Weak, dude.
RottenTomatoes: 44%
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Actually, the ampersand in the title is a tad misleading, since the genres never fuse into an extraterrestrial horse opera. A more accurate label would be Cowboys, Then Aliens, Then Cowboys Again, Then a Big Mess of Aliens. There’s no whole, just parts. -Rick Groen, GlobeandMail
Cowboys & Aliens has fun moments, but it’s a plodding entertainment because it mostly tastes like leftovers. -Owen Glieberman, Entertainment Weekly
The movie gets by on the strength of agreeable talent who enjoy playing along and can endure the horse manure and space goo being shovelled. -Pete Howell, Toronto Star
Armchair Assessment: Yeah, it’s pretty stupid.
FUN FACT: Spielberg has produced three movies so far this year (four, if you count I Am Number Four, which came from his company, Dreamworks), all of them about alien invasion (Super 8, Transformers 3, Cowboys & Aliens). Maybe he knows things.
ATTACK THE BLOCK: Edgar Wright’s buddy Joe Cornish does a British version of Super 8 that doesn’t suck. In other words… ‘s about aliens attackin’ da block, innit, bruv. Trust.
RottenTomatoes: 88%
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Irreverently funny without ever being spoofy…The one-liners are hilarious, and Cornish has a deft touch at weaving social commentary on urban gentrification into the narrative. – Ian Buckwalter, NPR
“Attack the Block” is the other alien-invasion movie opening today, the lousy one, the one from Britain. In Britain, it’s probably just a regular bad movie, but here – with accents that are barely comprehensible and in-jokes about council flats, not to mention a swerving handheld camera and some of the cheapest effects since “Night of the Lepus” – it’s surprising this thing ever got released. -Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle, quite possibly my least favorite critic in the history of film criticism.
Attack the Block strains somewhat to deliver a climactic moral, but the way it slyly shifts our sympathies to Moses and his crew (at the expense of another species, granted) without overplaying their deprivation puts more serious-minded indies to shame. -Marc Holcomb, Village Voice
Armchair Analysis: Well, here’s the long version. The short version is, while this summer needs another alien invasion flick like Brett Ratner needs another hot pocket, this one’s by far the best of the bunch. Plus it’s got black people with British accents. How do they come up with this stuff?!
Spielberg is part of a vast conspiracy that wants to implement the new world order with a phony hologram ufo attack on major cities, we’re beyond the looking glass now people!
“There’s no hole, just parts.” – Rick Groen’s review of The Crying Game
When I read “Baby Goose plays Hitch, helps Steve Carell win his wife”, I honestly had a ‘moment’ where I thought “Hey, wasn’t that already a movie with Will Smiff?”
And THAT is why I am a spaz.
damn so Steve Carell has to win back the love of the woman who cheated on him? looks like that’s also part of the NWO conspiracy of turning men into giant pussies so that they can’t fight against the evil fake hologram UFOs! damn, seems like reality just turned 360º and we’re through the looking glass again!
*reads bex’s conspiracy theories*
“I’ll huff what HE’s huffing!”
@ Watanabex
Spielberg = Bluebeam???
If Baby Goose says words on screen, I go. No questions asked. It’s like he’s photoshopped!!!
Is there a Smurf who wears plaid shirts, has curly hair and is called Vinny? ‘Cause I’m totally going if there is.
If you think the Aliens and Cowboys is far fetched; I just watched ‘The Town’ and was asked to believe that Ben Affect, err Affleck (in the voice of the Aflack duck) was a tough guy from Bauston.
