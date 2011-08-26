Weekend Movie Guide: Our Idiot Afraid Of Zoe Saldana Swinging

Our Idiot Brother
Rotten Tomatoes: 67%
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Rashida Jones is PERFECT as the lesbian lawyer sister in law and I’m not just saying that because the idea of her and Zooey getting it on excites me sexually.” – Vince. I just wanted to point out that he gave a B+ review to a movie that gives us an opening to imagine Zooey Deschanel and Rashida Jones cranking Tegan & Sara’s “Call It Off” while they perfect the alphabet method.
“A movie like this hinges on the appeal of the idiot. Fortunately, Rudd commits to the role, never stooping to stupidity or inching toward irony. Ned, dressed in equal parts cotton, hemp and scruff, is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get kind of guy. (I love that he comes out of prison in exactly the same bearded, unkempt state in which he entered.) If you want something heavier, there’s always Dostoyevsky.” – Chris Knight, National Post
Armchair Analysis: Paul Rudd owes us all for Dinner For Schmucks, so I would hope that with this cast – and despite all of Vince’s complaints – Our Idiot Brother is a winner. At least it should be enjoyable. Otherwise, I want a Nude Tayne short opening up for Wet Hot American Summer 2.
Swinging with the Finkels? No one looked at the release calendar and thought “Don’t be Afraid of the Dork?”
Saved is a seriously underrated movie.
And Mandy Moore needs a better agent. Although Tangled was very, very cute.
… What? I have a 2-year-old niece.
All I learned from the Columbiana review is that Betsy Sharkey loves the letter B.
Saved is a seriously underrated movie.
Vancey probably can’t shake his hard on for Hesher. Let it go, citizen.