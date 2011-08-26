Weekend Movie Guide: Our Idiot Afraid Of Zoe Saldana Swinging

It’s a pretty tame weekend at the box office, but if you’re a fan of Paul Rudd and Zoe Saldana’s hot self, then you should be content with the meager offerings. Or, if you’re a fan of cheesy horror TV show remakes, you can go watch Katie Holmes talk out of the side of her mouth, then punch yourself in the balls and go watch Fright Night, because it was awesome.

Our Idiot Brother

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Rashida Jones is PERFECT as the lesbian lawyer sister in law and I’m not just saying that because the idea of her and Zooey getting it on excites me sexually.” – Vince. I just wanted to point out that he gave a B+ review to a movie that gives us an opening to imagine Zooey Deschanel and Rashida Jones cranking Tegan & Sara’s “Call It Off” while they perfect the alphabet method.

“A movie like this hinges on the appeal of the idiot. Fortunately, Rudd commits to the role, never stooping to stupidity or inching toward irony. Ned, dressed in equal parts cotton, hemp and scruff, is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get kind of guy. (I love that he comes out of prison in exactly the same bearded, unkempt state in which he entered.) If you want something heavier, there’s always Dostoyevsky.” – Chris Knight, National Post