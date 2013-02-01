Weekend Movie Guide: People Seem To Like ‘Warm Bodies’

Opening Everywhere: Warm Bodies, Bullet to the Head, Stand Up Guys
FilmDrunk Suggests: Uggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggh. F*ck you, January. Whatever. I’m going to try to be less negative this week.
Warm Bodies
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 76% critics, 77% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“In doing a little genre bending of romantic schmaltz and horror cheese – some fundamental zombie mythology is turned on its head – the film breathes amusing new life into both.” – Betsy Sharkey, L.A. Times
“Warm Bodies pulls a nifty trick in the red-hot zombie genre: It lacks a brain, though it eats plenty of them.” – Scott Bowles, USA Today
Armchair Analysis: Whereas Vinnie just plain, old, flatout hates zombies movies, I still enjoy them in a guilty pleasure kind of way, despite the majority of them sucking. What I actually hate about zombie movies, though, is how they lead to so many unoriginal movie critic puns about bringing a dead genre back to life. Give it a break already, you repetitive dolts.
As for this film, I just keep wondering how John Malkovich got involved. It doesn’t necessarily look good, but those numbers ain’t lying. Cautious optimism is how I’ll treat this one when I’m bored on a Tuesday in a few weeks.
Bullet to the Head
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 48% critics, 75% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“All sorts of blockheaded action thrillers rolled into one, with occasional mentions of ‘flash drives’ so you know it’s not actually a script from 1986.” – Adam Graham, Detroit News
“In ‘Bullet to the Head’ violence is abrupt, shattering and consequential. It’s not for laughs. It’s graphic and unsettling, and it makes us feel uneasy, as we should, about the world the characters inhabit.” – Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle
Armchair Analysis: You know what I just wrote about stupid, unoriginal zombie movie puns? That goes double for critics who make jokes like, “I wished the title was literal.” Stop it, schmucks.
As someone who loves The Expendables, I’m still not exactly begging for this resurgence of Stallone’s brainless violence flicks to become a regular thing. Then again, I’m also still pissed that we haven’t had a Tango and Cash sequel, so I’m a little biased. At least add Kurt Russell to The Expendables 3.
Stand Up Guys
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 33% critics, 54% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Is it fun? Sure, some of the time. Is it good? That’s a stretch. Does it tap the potential of these three actors? Fuggedaboutit.” – Tom Long, Detroit News (Shut up, dude.)
“The degree to which ‘Stand Up Guys’ succeeds at all is completely dependent on Walken, who elevates everything around him by seemingly doing nothing at all.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post
[the FilmDrunk review]
Armchair Analysis: I was watching The Recruit the other night on Showtime, and I started wondering if maybe the decline in quality that we’ve seen from guys like Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro over the past decade or so parallels the desperation of retired professional athletes.
Today’s actors are making a ton of money on awful movies, but you have to think that back in their primes, in their greatest roles, Pacino and DeNiro might not have been making very much money. So now, they’re like George Foreman, just slapping their names on anything that will pay them, so they have enough money to leave to their 35-year old girlfriends and however many children.
That has to be it, right? Because this quirky buddy comedy crap is depressing.
I love January movies because I never go to the movies anyway so I don’t feel as bad not seeing crap like this.
Critics who bitch about January movies forget that none of the award-quality movies they got to see already weren’t out for the great unwashed until now. Although yeah, the ones that are actually released in January are a potpourri of vagrant ass.
I got a Fandango gift card for my birthday in June, and loved it. The same person got me another one for Christmas. Needless to say, it’s collecting dust.
I got exactly 5:32 seconds into Expendables 2 before I realized they were 100% serious and had to turn it off.
Keep in mind that if you watch any Stallone movie you’re basically giving money to him. Again, by watching terrible movies you are marking a terrible man richer.
If Expendables 2 fits your definition of a movie being 100% serious then I’m legitimately curios what your take on “deliberately tongue-in-cheek, winking at the audience the whole time” would be.
Expendables 2 had no winking, that was its “writers” having a stroke. And it’s tongue was definitely not in its cheek, it was trying desperately to crawl up my asshole. I made it to the Chuck Norris joke, and when that massive, extinction-level turd landed, like the asteroid from Armageddon but made from shitty jokes from 5 years ago frozen in space… I almost threw up. A 5th grader could’ve made a better movie splicing together the worst parts of Die Hard 2 with any other shitty C grade action abortion from the 90’s.
I used to love zombie movies. They are long since played out now. The current zombie craze has lasted at least a decade. Shawn of the Dead and Zombieland were the last ones worth watching, IMO.
What do you think about the Zombieland series that’s in the works?
[screenrant.com]
Warm Bodies doesn’t look terrible. But they’ll have to pay me a lot of money to watch the inevitable sequels.
I’m not sure how this one ends, but sequel #1 will probably be Warm Bodies 2: Zombie Baby, sequel #2 will be Warm Bodies 3: Look Who’s Brain-Eating, sequel #3 is Warm Bodies 4: Zombie Home Alone, and sequel #4 is Warm Bodies 5: Parental Zombie Guidance.
I can’t wait for the one where the zombie kid is a teenager and his friends throw an epic birffday party and destroy the entire neighborhood, Project Z.
I registered specifically to say that I would be willing to take out a loan to buy a truckload of Stallone’s ridiculous pens just to see a Tango and Cash sequel. Of course it’d be so bad I’d have to kill myself after and not have to pay it back, so you know…win, win.
I initially read pens as penis, and I bet Stallone does have a ridiculous penis. With how veiny his arms are, just imagine what his penis looks like.
I knew to read the comments just for someone to say something about the veins in Sly’s arms in that pic lol. Also, Kurt Russell in EX3 ftw.
Nicholas Hoult kicked ass in Skins. Will see Warm Bodies in hopes that it will end all association in my poor brain with him and Hugh Grant. The guy deserves a chance in North America.
At least stand up guys doesn’t feature a toddler. Be thankful for that.
When the exiled African cripple lets bygones be bygones and offers to pay Stallone to kill Kato, I was hoping for a Bullet to the Head!
Wait, Sung Kang is in Bullet to the Head? Damn trick, now I have to seen this movie to support his pretty ass.
Late to the game on this one Burns but hell yeah with Kurt Russell in The Expendables 3! But only if he is wearing an eye-patch the whole time telling people to call him “Snake” or he plays Jack Burton. Not a character like Jack Burton, the actually Burton 30 years after the events on BTiLC.
Bad haircut, bad sportsjacket will suffice. THIS IS OUR TIME!
Zombie movies really eat away at me. Chew on that, Burnsy.
I saw the WORST zombie movie ever made yesterday. “2013: Rise of the Zombies” on pay-per-view on demand. It was obvious why it never got released in theaters. Terrible from the opening, I was spellbound as each scene and piece of dialogue proceeded to get worse and worse. By the end, I was simply in shock.
I cannot believe the producers/writers/actors watched a screening of the finished product and did not unanimously agree to burn it.
I saw Stand Up Guys over the weekend. It won’t win any awards, and critics will call it pandering because there area bunch of old guy/viagra jokes – but it was still enjoyable. For as corny as the plot is, it’s very deftly directed by the guy from Short Circuit and numerous Love Boat and Murder She Wrote appearances. Walken is great. Pacino is Pacino, love him or hate him. But Alan Arkin really steals it, and I wish he had more screen time than he does.
Kurt Russell should be in everything IMO