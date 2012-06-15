Weekend Movie Guide: The Hell That I Have Chosen

Opening Wherever, I don’t Care: Your Sister’s Sister
Never Heard of It: The Girl from the Naked Eye
FilmDrunk Suggests: Dudes, why bother?
That’s My Boy
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 20% critics, 71% audience, 100% me questioning that audience number
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Watching Sandler in That’s My Boy, his latest assault on subtlety, good taste, and other values that we critics like to trash the star for dumping on, I can’t say that I laughed a lot (though when I did laugh, it was big and loud). But on some level I marveled at the conviction that Sandler pours into playing a character like Donny Berger, a boneheaded, loud-mouthed alcoholic loser from Boston.” – Owen Gleiberman, EW (Yeah, Sandler’s a regular icon of conviction and artistic integrity.)
“The promise of the film lies in the interplay between Sandler and Samberg, but Samberg’s character is all tension and nerves, which works against his natural talents. He ends up coming off flat. And Sandler’s Berger is the most loutish, annoying character he’s come up with since ‘Little Nicky.’ Nicky came from hell; viewers of ‘That’s My Boy’ will feel like they’re in it.” – Adam Graham, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: As I’ve previously stated, I’m going to see That’s My Boy this weekend and I will have a full review on Monday. I’m not excited about this, but it needs to be done. Wish me luck.
Jake (Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee)
Sasha Grey was good in The Girlfriend Experience so that one could be interesting.
The audience number doesn’t surprise me, but 20% critics? That’s 1/5. Doesn’t that seem a little high for an Adam Sandler movie?
Please tell me Armond White created a bunch of fake profiles and trolled Rotten Tomatoes.
My favorite review:
“It was like watching a pile of shit float around a fish tank for an hour and a half”. –Pete Hammond
great! now I have a boner. Thanks a lot Jake Yee.
[youtu.be] Training day performance