Weekend Movie Guide: The Power Of Waiting For DVD Compels You

Opening Everywhere: Just The Devil Inside, so expect the box office to depend on the blockbusters of the past few weeks to hold it up this week.

Opening Somewhere: Beneath the Darkness, Roadie, Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same

FilmDrunk Suggests: I get to watch the documentary Worst in Show this weekend because I’m a sucker for ugly dogs, but I’m going to try to see Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol at some point because I’ve heard good things and I’d like to be informed when telling people they’re wrong.

The Devil Inside

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 8% critics, 58% audience (*splashes monitor with holy water*)

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Horror fans hungry for a demonic possession fix could initially take the bait, but subsequent word-of-mouth should mean that Paramount’s Insurge genre label won’t have a new Paranormal Activity on its hands.” – Michael Rechtshaffen, Hollywood Reporter “Moodily lensed on Italian and Romanian locations by Gonzalo Amat, ‘The Devil Inside’ benefits from persuasive performances by its lead players (Quarterman and Helmuth are particularly impressive) and special effects that all the more striking for being used so sparingly.” – Joe Leydon, Variety

Armchair Analysis: This is the kind of movie that I would typically be eager to see. I love scary films, especially if they involve devil and religious stuff. But for the love of all things unholy, can we please cut it out with the documentary style schtick already? Let’s at least give it a break for a few years before we dig it up and molest its corpse again. If Apollo 18 was the nail in the coffin, this should be the shovel patting down the dirt.

However, I offer this rare objective reason to see this – Danny Trejo and B-Real? You have to at least be slightly interested. Also, after seeing the movie’s poster I had to make this terrible photoshop.

Yes, I’m 12 years old.