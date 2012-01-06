Weekend Movie Guide: The Power Of Waiting For DVD Compels You

Opening Everywhere: Just The Devil Inside, so expect the box office to depend on the blockbusters of the past few weeks to hold it up this week.
Opening Somewhere: Beneath the Darkness, Roadie, Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same
FilmDrunk Suggests: I get to watch the documentary Worst in Show this weekend because I’m a sucker for ugly dogs, but I’m going to try to see Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol at some point because I’ve heard good things and I’d like to be informed when telling people they’re wrong.
The Devil Inside
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 8% critics, 58% audience (*splashes monitor with holy water*)
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Horror fans hungry for a demonic possession fix could initially take the bait, but subsequent word-of-mouth should mean that Paramount’s Insurge genre label won’t have a new Paranormal Activity on its hands.” – Michael Rechtshaffen, Hollywood Reporter
“Moodily lensed on Italian and Romanian locations by Gonzalo Amat, ‘The Devil Inside’ benefits from persuasive performances by its lead players (Quarterman and Helmuth are particularly impressive) and special effects that all the more striking for being used so sparingly.” – Joe Leydon, Variety
Armchair Analysis: This is the kind of movie that I would typically be eager to see. I love scary films, especially if they involve devil and religious stuff. But for the love of all things unholy, can we please cut it out with the documentary style schtick already? Let’s at least give it a break for a few years before we dig it up and molest its corpse again. If Apollo 18 was the nail in the coffin, this should be the shovel patting down the dirt.
However, I offer this rare objective reason to see this – Danny Trejo and B-Real? You have to at least be slightly interested. Also, after seeing the movie’s poster I had to make this terrible photoshop.
Yes, I’m 12 years old.
“The Devil Inside is screaming for some christ cross pussy pounding-e.”
– Gene Shalit’s Ugly Sister
That’s supposed to be a tongue, right? Just checking.
It never would have dawned on me, prior to page three, that you were actually serious about there being a real, live movie being marketed to living consumers with the name “Codependent lesbian space alien.” Was it made on a dare?
“slyly subversive” = too clever by half, and head-smackingly unfunny.
If The Devil Inside doesn’t feature some death-by-chokerbaiting I will be pissed.
No Demi Moore, no retard, no wood for me. This is not religious stuff I can get behind.
Hey Ivy, can I tell you about the Yankee Dragon Tattoo? Whereas the Swedish adaptation was beautifully tight and only two sodomy scenes heavy of being the finest Masterpiece Contemporary ever, that Fincher wounded bird tale, well, it was a little on the weird and messy side.
It (and its freakishly punishing score) however will be running on a loop in my bondage dungeon ad infinitum, wink, wink. And that really is the highest praise imaginable, isn’t it?
Demonic possession is way fucked out. Demonic repossession, however–bring back my Elantra, cursed succubus!
I saw Mission: Tom Cruise Running last night, and as we were going in, the theater with Devil Inside was letting out. A teenage Latina walked out and said loudly, “Damn, that was some FUCKING BULLSHIT right there!”
I read a spoiler. Movie cuts out mid-scene and tells you to go to some fucking website to see more. Sounds like bullshit to me.
Oh rats! hard such a prestigious looking film bombed with the critics but no matter!
Now they can work on the prequel to revive the franchise called ‘The Devil Outside’ and we can learn just how he/she got inside.
I have a feeling it may prove to be a tad predickedable though…