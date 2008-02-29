WEEKEND PREVIEW: SEMI-SERIOUS

Opening This Weekend:
Semi Pro
I’m actually thinking of seeing this. I mean, look at that poster – what else do you need to know? It’s both an Afro-disiac and the greatest ‘fro on Earth. Someone should ‘fro their marketing department into a volcano. Anyway, I’m sure there’ll be at least three or four moments of genuine laughter in between attempts at self-harm.
The Other Boleyn Girl
Someone gets their head chopped off in this, right? I hope so, because I ain’t sitting through shit like this without that kind of promise.
Penelope
Aw, no one likes poor Christina Ricci because she has a pig nose. She can’t find anyone to love her until one day, someone notices that her tits are huge. Did I mention she was sexually assaulted by a chimp on the set of this movie? Also: EW grades it an F. Sounds like a winner!
The Chicago 10
A recreation of historical events using stock footage and that creepy animation from Waking Life. Getting okay reviews. I say: Meh?
City of Men
Sequel to City of God (probably one of my top ten favorite movies) from a different director. Uh oh. Sounds like a watered-down version of the original. Then again I don’t mind drinking whiskey with a little water now and then. Is that a good analogy? Who cares, I’m drunk.
I don’t like Sexman.I LOVE him.
You can smell the urine in the subways from that picture…ahhh it’s almost spring. Seriously there was pee all over the subway this morning and a 3 year old yelling FLAVER FLAAAAVVV the whole way, and then a fist fight at the fruit cart where the train stops. That shit ain’t ripe.
PATH > subway
I didn’t think I would ever have a movie not interest me as much as Beowulf didn’t. I stand corrected.
LIAR!!
Looks like Jack’s found his nemesis.
parkway < DRIVEWAY
Fight over better mass transit types = gayest flame war ever.Oh wait, it is Jacktion! Self correction complete.
Looks like Jack’s already awarded himself with the internet feud championship medal.
I have no idea what you’re talking about Stone.
I have every idea what you are speaking of Stone.
Don’t change your avatar on me like that. That’s it. CRIPPLE FIGHT!
That’s not my avatar, Stone.
Besides, I only use gold medals. My giant ego demands gold only.
Its the elusive Jacktion? like he is wondering if he’s funny. He isnt
I’m going to lie down.
Hey, Stone, which hand do you "Lie down" with?
I saw a sneak preview of Semi-Pro Tuesday night and thought it was pretty good. i was more interested in getting my date to try to get the popcorn from the bottom of the bucket because i had cut a hole in it and put my penis through it, so i could be wrong about this being pretty good.
Jack, how’s the rectum? (BTW, luvved the GEICO blip.)Eib-you know who’s funny? Sexman.
Semi Pro: Semi Fuck No
The Other Boleyn Girl: The Big Titted Chick and That Naked Babe With the Bruises
Penelope: Penelopiss In My Eyes, I’d Rather
The Chicago 10: Falling Asleep: The Movie
City of Men: Where All Da’ White Bitches At ???
i was more interested in getting my date to try to get the popcorn from the bottom of the bucket because i had cut a hole in it and put my penis through itDude…your mom?
Hey, Stone, which hand do you "Lie down" with?Seven, Two – offsuit. Every fucking time.
I love that monchhichi.
Mom’s kind of gullible.
Thanks for explaining the new, innovative Popcorn trick, Kurgan.
Or maybe UNO? Hmmm?
Kurg, are you my brother? Have I asked this before?
<slow clap for SS>
slow clap for the "7 duck off" line. Poker much?
Fek, do you have a scar the shape of a mushroom at the top of the crack of your ass?
<slow clap for SS>Thanks – for the hold ’em reference, or being a prick to Kurgan?
I watched Phil Hellmuth win a huge pot with seven-two offsuit on High Stakes Poker last night.
I like Penelope. I like how her nose looks like somebody tried to punch it through the back of her face. But you know, she desevered it. Next time daddy says to scrub out all of her dirty parts. He means it.
It really is true what he says, "If it wasn’t for luck, I’d win every hand."
You were a prick to me? if i had thrown in the line about the extra butter and then read your reply maybe i’d have gotten that feeling, but i didn’t.
Ah, you can’t be my brother. We have a code word for "mushrooms".
Good. I’ll try harder next time.I don’t play that much poker anymore. I got bored playing with the same group every couple weeks. We all knew each others tells and playing styles, so a tourney would last all fucking night.
Fek, how about teeth marks on your taint from a piledriver gone wrong?
I don’t play poker for the opposite reason I’m always sucking dick: I’m horrible at it.
Will Ferrell is making a baking movie called Semi-Sweet.
::Jack sits back and waits for the pun war to start::
A good title for a movie about Optimus Prime falling in love would be Sweet Semi.
I thought Semi-Pro was about a truck stop lot lizard…
Nice try, pun-monkey! I won’t fall for your silly pun games!I thought City of Men was the sequel to Children of Men, which would rock balls. Whatev. City of God was good too, at least.
Will Ferrell is working on a new movie with Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill about a lack-luster, Three Stooges impersonation troupe. Semi-Moe opens wide, August ’09.
They should make a movie with Emilio Esteves where trucks come alive and try to kill him. They could call it Semi Truck.
pun wars have to be natural, you cant force them Jack. Its like trying to force your semi hard dick in your girlfriend. wont work, and its kinda icky
They can do a movie about enemas.Semi Colon
Hugh Jackman is working on a new film where he plays a sexually confused tough-guy. Semi-Fem opens wide on National Quilting Day, ’09
Will is working on a comedy based on the life of Leopold Stokowski’s brother Jonas, called Semi-Conductor