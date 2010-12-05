Well That Was Fast: The Inevitable Mel Gibson Beaver Recut

The trailer for The Beaver hit the web late Friday (directed by Jodie Foster from Kyle Killen’s Black List script, starring Mel Gibson as an alcoholic father who turns his life around with the help of a talking beaver puppet). As Mel Gibson’s first post pack-of-N-words-gate performance, someone making a mash-up of it was as inevitable as me making a childish joke about Jodie Foster probably knowing a little something about stuffing a fist inside a beaver (not that there’s anything wrong with that). So here’s the recut trailer for The Beaver, with the beaver of course demanding to be blown in a jacuzzi and such. It probably could’ve been a little better, but it’s passable. I think the best part was Mel’s beaver yelling at Anton Yelchin to stop being such a little bitch. Probably anyone who saw Charlie Bartlett can relate to that. Heck, sometimes I’ll even wake up in the middle of the night, screaming for Anton Yelchin to stop being a bitch. Scares the hell out of my cats.

[via FunnyOrDie]