Well Tie Your Mother Down, It’s The Super Sexy ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Trailer

Jamie Dornan stars as Christian Grey, CEO of Grey Enterprises, the lord of the Grey House tower, owner of countless grey ties, grey suits, grey cars, and a grey hoody, in Fifty Shades of Grey, the ultimate diddle fantasy for greying soccer moms in grey Camrys. Light bondage, y’all.
The infamous bestselling series by EL James that began as Twilight fan-fiction written under the pen name Snowqueen’s Icedragon comes to theaters this Valentine’s Day, with Sam Taylor-Wood (Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s wife) directing, and Dakota Johnson starring as “girl who gets tied up or whatever.” I haven’t read the books. Do they explain why she’s wearing drug store panties?
Mmm, sex me, grandma. Sex me raw. Oh well, more sex is good, I always say.
TIE WITH ME. FOR MY PLEASURE.
(Don’t ask me why, but I keep wanting to apply this to Fifty Shades).
I’m hoping this is at least laughable for whenever I’m forced to see it.
I’m guessing the frumpy underwear is to make the audience feel like they can land a sexy millionaire whilst rocking granny panties? It’s like the button-down shirt/cardigan combo of underwear.
I’m guessing you never saw Thierry Henry rocking the shirt/cardi combo whilst doing his pundit thing at the World Cup? Swoon.
Why is there a 30 second commercial before a one minute clip of a movie from 15 years ago? I just wanted that sweet, sweet Red Dragon all up in my eye holes but not at the expense of learning something about a phone.
In the last act does it turn out he’s Devil’s Advocate Al Pacino?
Even the helicopter is grey. Vancey’s law, don’t even think of leaving a bruise if you don’t own a helicopter!
I’m looking forward to the mashup between this and the end of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
“What do I do with the girls? That’s a good question…”
“I’ve never had a woman who’s been to the DMV before. You’re so different….”
I’ll tell you what, if I was a billionaire with a bondage fetish you and your Rite Aid panties would never see the sky again, let alone “have a relationship” with me. I’m a BILLIONAIRE. You know how I got to be a billionaire, right? It wasn’t by letting people live.
Guardians of the Galaxy was more realistic.
But hot damn do they have the Twilight formula locked down. Fucking stupid white women will make the producers of this shit billionaires.
You forget, stupid white women birthed 90% of all billionaires.
Fifty Shades of MANDY IS A FOOL
“Yer changin Christian Grey’s lahf.”
“No, he’s changing mine. FYI, my annual underwear budget is $2.73.”
This seems like one of those movies where casting Danny McBride in the lead role would have been amazing.
Danny Mcbride would have no problem with hanging dong.
There are new topless paparazzi photos of Dakota Johnson that are probably more explicit that what will be shown (or won’t be) in this movie.
Sorry, fellas who get dragged to it.
Boy Seattle is really cornering the market in things with Grey in the title that men have no interest in.
Grey’s Anatomy tie-in!
That would be awesome if someone spliced in that guy popping the 10 year old zit right as the couple is about to fornicate.
Vince, why is director Sam Taylor-Wood who now goes by Taylor-Johnson, by the way – contextualised as “(Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s wife)”? I couldn’t find any other reviews by you where you felt the need to tell us who the director is married to…
Without some stump-fucking, this is hardly erotic.