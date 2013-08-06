Writer’s Room 5: Movies That Messed You Up As A Child

We’ve been doing these Writer’s Room posts sporadically for a while now, and I hope you enjoy these long reads, because I love putting them together. I try to ask questions that will provoke a personal anecdote, because I like to think of writing about movies and talking about movies less as a way to argue about the minutiae of comic books or which actors should play who, and more as a jumping off point for telling stories in general. (Probably a self-serving belief to make my job seem less asinine, I’m sure).
For this week’s Writer’s Room, I asked Is there a movie that scared the crap out of you as a child, or maybe inspired a weird superstition or compulsion?
In addition to the usual cross-section of Uproxx staff, writers, and comedian friends, this week I tried to ask actual people in the filmmaking profession. Turns out, people who make movies for a living don’t mind talking movies. Crazy, right? So in addition to some of the familiar names, this week’s panel includes Scott Pilgrim/21 Jump Street screenwriter Michael Bacall, Universal Soldier/Smashing Machine director John Hyams, and comedian/Project X actor Jonathan Daniel Brown (who recently wrote this pretty great piece for Vice). Enjoy!
MICHAEL BACALL, Screenwriter (Scott Pilgrim, 21 Jump Street)
Time Bandits
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read this if you haven’t seen “Time Bandits”. Instead, slap yourself in the face twice and legally procure “Time Bandits” for immediate viewing.
Eleven* things I became afraid of after my Mom took me to see “Time Bandits”:
1. British game shows.
2. A full grown angry horse hiding in my closet.
3. International time traveling dwarf thieves from heaven.
4. Napoleon. Also, Ian Holm.
5. That one Minotaur.
6. Evil.
7. That one Ogre.
8. The fact that a Bald Sea Giant will crush a crying infant and give zero shits.
9. The futility of male nipples.
10. The Titanic, and boats in general.
11. The notion that my parents could explode and leave me alone in a cold world.
On the DVD commentary of this “Chinatown” for children, Mr. Gilliam mentions his belief that kid’s movies should not have happy endings. Harrowing stories allow a young audience to emerge stronger on the other side for having survived the telling. Nice try Terry, but I still can’t watch my parents make toast without shitting my pants.
*BONUS FEAR: Toy robots that turn themselves on and stare at you, which also happen to be identical to the toy robot I was given for my 8th birthday.
JONATHAN DANIEL BROWN, Comedian, Actor (Project X, Bad Milo)
That Evil Asshole Judge Doom Slowly Murders A Shoe
Other than the time when I was 6 years old and had to walk out of Mars Attacks after Jack Black was vaporized with a laser, nothing ever seemed to shock me as a kid. Despite my parents’ best efforts to contain my inner demons, I was determined to desensitize myself to adult content at a way too young age. When I was 8 years old, I picked up Leonard Maltin’s Film Guide 1997 and read as much as I could about R-Rated and NC-17 movies, culminating in me seeing The Negotiator with Kevin Spacey on VHS at a friend’s house. (I also carried the book around in a plastic bag and could recite the cast and crew list from “My Cousin Vinny” verbatim. No wonder my teachers thought I had Asperger’s.) By 10, I had already seen South Park: Bigger Longer, and Uncut, Scream, and Boogie Nights after stealing my dad’s AOL password, shutting off the Parental Controls, and downloading a bunch of R-Rated movies off of KaZaa. I spent years of my childhood blowing up my friends and older brother with Rocket Launchers in Goldeneye 64, stabbing demons in the face in Diablo, and fielding off requests to cyber from the future cast of To Catch A Predator (before they got famous!) on Yahoo Chat. I watched stick figures mass murder each other on Newgrounds and had been Goatse’d, Tubgirl’d, and LemonParty’d by randoms on my Buddy List more times than I could count. I felt like I was a smart kid and I knew the difference between reality and fantasy and I was unphasable. And then I saw Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
In a scene that to this day makes me more uncomfortable than Schindler’s List, Judge Doom, whose terrifying performance by Christopher Lloyd should have gotten him Oscars, demonstrates his new ultimate weapon, The Dip, by opening up a crate of Toon Shoes, eyeing an innocent and adorable Red Sneaker while it chirps, squeaks with delight, and hops around like a newborn puppy. The Sneaker even goes as far as to nuzzle the Judge. Bad move. Doom puts on a pair of gloves, grabs the Sneaker by the scruff, and opens the vat of paint thinner, holding the Sneaker over it as its coos and purrs turn into shrieks of fear. Then, at a snail’s pace to prolong the horror, Doom lowers the poor creature to its demise. The Sneaker’s screams and whimpers turn into muffled and tortured moans as its face slowly melts off like a Walking Dead zombie. It groans one final time as Doom savors the agony and finally, the shoe’s torturous death throes, before it gurgles one last time and dissolves into a puddle.
After watching that scene for the first time, I had to pause the VHS and cry before forcing myself to finish the rest of the movie. The calm and calculated brutality of Doom’s act contrasted with the victimization of such an innocent and pure thing was just too much for my little brain to handle. As I locked eyes with Bob Hoskins as he watched Doom’s toonicide in shock, I realized the world was a pretty scary place and there are some truly sick and evil motherf*ckers out there. In two short minutes, I learned about brutality, cruelty, and the depths of evil us humans could sink to. I still struggle to watch scenes in movies where an innocent animal gets hurt and I still have occasional nightmares about slowly being dissolved in acid. Then again, I also have a recurring dream where I get into a fistfight with Yassir Arafat while we’re being chased by Pac-Man.
ROBOPANDA, Writer (Uproxx, GammaSquad)
I watched every R-rated slasher film on HBO as a kid and didn’t get scared, yet this scene from Superman 3 was hide-behind-a-recliner-and-talk-to-the-cat disturbing because I wasn’t expecting anything freaky in a Superman movie. I was not prepared for this.
Also, the toilet scene in Ghoulies had me always looking in toilets before sitting down. I’d heard the urban legend about baby alligators in sewers, and the two mental images converged into one assumption that baby alligators are conniving butt-biting sociopaths.
Editor’s Note: Clearly Robo wasn’t the only one who had this reaction to Superman 3. You’d be hard pressed to find a more thoroughly bizarre mainstream movie than Superman 3.
MATT LIEB, Comedian, Frequent Frotcast Guest
The Movie: GHOST. The Result: Scared of minorities
This movie horrified me as a child and turned me into a racist. Let me explain—
When I was 8 years old I saw the movie Ghost on television. Having only seen a promotional teaser trailer for the film, the majority of which focused on Whoopi Goldberg’s award winning performance as Oda Mae Brown, I had assumed that Ghost would be a hilarious religious romp akin to Sister Act which I had seen only a few month prior. In fact, I specifically remember a clip within the teaser of Whoopi saying with her charming urban drawl “Molly… you in danger, girl,” and repeating it to myself over and over again, silly in anticipation of what I thought would be another hysterical Whoopi Goldberg vehicle.
I was mistaken— nay, lied to.
Instead I was treated to Patrick Swayze bleeding out in Demi Moore’s arms as she begs “somebody, somebody, please help us, oh god, please” while rocking back and forth, like a would-be mother rocking her stillborn in denial, helplessly trying to rouse her one true love awake while his ghost looks upon the scene in abject horror as he witnesses his own death. Did I mention I was F*CKING 8!!!! Listen, I knew there was going to be a ghost in the movie Ghost but Jesus f*cking Christ! Demi Moore’s agonizing cries haunt me to this day.
Not only that, but the brutal and senseless way that Swayze was murdered in the film affected me as well. Walking down a city street one moment, gunned down for your wallet the next. And by a minority, no less. This is why I am fairly certain that Ghost made me racist.
To lend some context, understand that at the time I saw this film the Los Angeles riots had just occurred and all I knew was 1) I lived in LA, 2) I was a white person and 3) minorities were very very angry at white persons. And this scene in Ghost reinforced my general fear that going outside late at night, no matter how well lit the street, can and will get you shot by a Mexican. Yes, I understand that Swayze’s murderer was probably Puerto Rican, and yes, I understand that the real reason for Swayze’s murder was because his Jewish friend totally Judas’d him for 30 pieces of silver. But try explaining that to an already-a-little-bit-racist 8 year old Matt Lieb after seeing Johnny Castle get shot in cold blood by a brown guy. I wept knowing he would never dirty dance again. The damage was done; the racism reinforced. I was inconsolable. I couldn’t even finish the movie. I just cried and cried until my mother finally assured me that I probably wasn’t gonna get shot and that had I only continued watching the movie I would have seen how funny Whoopi Goldberg was (and I would have seen the happy ending in which Swayze gets his revenge). But I declined to finish the movie on the grounds that I had already been lied to once about the film’s contents. (Fool me once, shame on Whoopi. Fool me twice, white power?) It would be years before I reached the point in the film where I could finally hear Oda Mae Brown say “Molly… you in danger, girl.” It was scarcely worth the wait.
JUSTIN HALPERN, Writer (Sh*t My Dad Says, I Suck at Girls, Cougar Town)
Without a doubt my most terrifying movie going experience was Event Horizon. I knew I probably shouldn’t have gone to the movie when they find the lost spaceship, there’s no one inside it, and my first thought is “I hope they don’t board it and check it out,” which is the entire f*cking premise of the movie. It’d be like making a reservation at a restaurant and saying “I hope they don’t serve any food.” I was already regretting my decision, then I forgot Sam Neill was in the movie, and to me, Sam Neill is scary in that “clown at a kid’s party” sort of way. He reminds me of Liam Neeson if he was a registered sex offender. Anyway, after the movie I went home and did that thing where you jump in to your bed so that whatever’s hiding under your bed won’t be able to grab you and pull you under because you were too quick. I sit for the next hour wide awake, until I finally start to drift off to sleep. Then I felt something on my leg and I flipped out and ripped the covers off me, which accidentally flung my cat in to the wall and he laid on the ground and made the cat version sound of the Grape Lady.
ALISON STEVENSON, Comedian/Writer, Vice/FilmDrunk Contributor
I have a really horrible memory for some reason. I remember maybe 10% of my childhood. It’s probably because my childhood was boring as shit, but that’s pretty much the case for all kids unless they’re child stars or Precious or something. For some reason, the majority of my earliest memories have to do with watching movies.
At the age of six, I remember very clearly being in the living room with my mom who was vacuuming while talking on the phone. She was distracted, and popped in a random VHS tape for me to watch. She thought she put in some random kids movie but what she had me watch instead was the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The only scene I remember watching was when Tim Curry sings “Sweet Transvestite”. I actually liked the movie even though I had no idea what was going on so I didn’t tell my mom that she had slightly f*cked up as a parent.
A few weeks later I watched Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory with my dad, and everything in that film scared the crap out of me. To this day, that movie creeps me out. I equate this movie to the creepy uncle you have to invite to family dinners even though no one wants him there, but also nobody really knows why they don’t want him there. He just does weird things like giggling before speaking that makes you think he might be a serial killer, you know? Well, that’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory to me. The tunnel scene, the Oompa Loompas, Gene Wilder’s crazy eyes—all nightmare inducing. I struggled with horrible dreams involving Oompa Loompas chasing me, or Gene Wilder locking me in a chocolate basement, which I couldn’t eat my way out of cause it was dark chocolate and that’s f*cking gross.
What I did to distract me from the Wonka nightmares was play in my head the scene where Tim Curry sings “Sweet Transvestite”. Mind you, I didn’t know what a transvestite was. I’m pretty sure I thought he was talking about being a vampire. I thought he looked like a Vampire, and also he says he’s from Transylvania. Regardless, playing that scene in my head helped me fall asleep at night, and blocked horrible images that came to me from an actual kids movie. I told this story to my dad a few years ago and he responded with “this explains a lot”.I’m kind of surprised this whole ordeal didn’t have me develop some strange can-only-jerk-off-to-an-orange-vampire-in-heels-chasing-me-in-a-basement type fetish. Too bad.
LAREMY LEGEL, Writer (Film.com; Film Critic), Frotcast Guest
This is a story about how The Sixth Sense nearly ruined my future real estate dealings (and part of one Sundance Film Festival).
Nowadays (which are the best sort of days) everyone dismisses M. Night Shamalan with a curt “This guy” and a thumb motion. But there was a time, let’s call it 1999, when he was the absolute tits. You couldn’t run a medium sized bee-keeping operation without people droning on and on (see what I did there?) about The Sixth Sense. The Sixth Sense was everywhere, and for about four minutes it even threatened to overtake the other senses, even touch, even from Destiny down at the club. That’s how big it was.
Now, I wasn’t exactly a child, so I’m stretching the boundaries of the theme a wee bit, but I certainly wasn’t a full-fledged adult or anything. I couldn’t, for instance, get a loan for anything above “beer money” or then even buy the beer once I’d secured the theoretical mini-loan. But I could go to the movies, or the “talkies” as we called them back then. And I could see The Sixth Sense, with that adorable scamp Haley Joel Osment. So I did just that, in place of buying beer.
Admittedly, when you’re talking Sixth Sense with Sixth Sensers, the first thing everyone wants to do is talk about the ending. Or when they “knew”. Or blah, blah, it’s no Unbreakable. However, that is not what I came to discuss today. I want to talk about Mischa Barton and red doors. Because that whole scene was craaaaaaaaay.
You may not remember Mischa’s part, because she’d later become much more famous for her role as Marissa, featuring acting, on “The O.C.”:
But in The Sixth Sense she was the kid who was being poisoned by her mom. Charming, right? I think her mom was feeding her cleaning product or something else that the human body doesn’t take to, regardless, she was always getting sick, because, you know, cleaning solutions. Before that reveal, however, they made it seem like she was just a sickly little kid and her momma loved her, and oh God, I should have known by the overall sense of dread that pervades the whole film that little girl Kyra Collins was not long for this world. Because Mrs. Collins was the absolute worst.
And then there was this red door angle. And the red doorknob. And a red dress. Back then, no one knew M. Night had one trick, this was a new and emerging director, so the constant banging of the head with the color red wasn’t obtuse or unwarranted, it was jarring and effective. In the film, little Haley Joel would bang and bang on a giant red door, looking for answers, never quite finding them.
In my mind, after the film, I started tying in Mischa Barton’s poisoning with red doors, though, at this point, I’m not entirely certain the film even made that connection. But in my head? Connection established. I avoided houses with red doors, dorm rooms with red doors, girlfriends who lived in a house that had a red door. It became a sort of nervous tic, the ominous red door, because I told myself, “Dude, you are never getting fooled into drinking pine cleaner”. And I never have!
Fast forward to the near present. I’m a man of means, able to afford to live places, in the market for locations that don’t actively have homeless people panhandling me in the shower. I started coming across apartments and townhouses to rent or buy that had, gulp, red doors. I tried to impart my phobia upon my wife, but she seemed far more concerned with things like “closet space” and “1.5 bathrooms”. So I had to cave, sort of. I write this from a mauve-doored townhouse, though I’ve at least managed to never ever eat soup with pine cleaner in it. I guess I pretty much just avoid soup in general these days.
But what about that Sundance angle I teased? I was scheduled to interview Mischa Barton for a film called Assassination of a High School President, a film you’ve never seen, or even heard of, because no one has, or ever will. This will immediately become the highest rated Google search for the film, because no one cares. The film went on to make $70k in theaters, cha and then ching, but prior to Sundance the publicity folk were working hard to sell it, and of course they turned to ol’ Uncle Laremy, protector of starlets, defender of the cheese. For my purposes, the interview would have been an excellent time to really dig deep into “The O.C.” and ask her if she still loved Ryan Atwood, and would there ever be an “O.C.” movie, and what ever became of Seth’s comic book career? Basically, I was going to pretend Assassination of a High School President didn’t exist, intuitively prepping for when the world would also ignore it. I was also, gulp, going to ask about the draino scene, and would she potentially be able to get that scene out of my head, potentially by making out with me?
Yes, it was to be a banner interview, one for the ages.
Only her people kept jerking me around, which is waaaaay worse than off. First it was all, “The interview will be after the screening.” Then it was, “9am at The Yarrow Hotel”. Next up they went with, “Sunday evening at the ski slopes”. And on and on. I wanted a one-on-one interview, 30 minutes worth, the better to do all the planned necking with. They kept countering with conditions, what about 15 minutes? What would my questions be? Why did I think she’d want to make out with a pasty overweight lover? I wiggled out of all of these counterpunches nicely, but they kept at it, and at some point, right before the plane to Park City, I just bailed on the whole thing. It became “not worth it” – as does anything that requires more than two phone calls by me (for instance, I’ve never won One Direction tickets). We mutually cancelled, and I told them to get bent or thereabouts, and then about a week later Mischa went into rehab. Myself and her people have not spoken since.
A shame that, because I never really got to exercise myself of my Sixth Sense demons. And now I live with a mauve door. But if Haley Joel ever knocks? I’m opening up, you guys, I’m opening up.
Laremy wrote the book on film criticism and also liked Winnie Cooper.
—
JOHN HYAMS, Director (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning , The Smashing Machine)
I was nine years old when I saw Alien at the Avco Cinema Center on Wishire Blvd, along with my older brother and a friend. With horror, as with comedy, context is important. And that movie, in 1979, with two other kids my age in a nearly empty theater, scared me more than anything ever has before or since.
While a horror fan, the list of films that have legitimately frightened me is short. Jaws is probably number two, and lives in my mind to this day every time I step in the ocean. The Shining’s sounds and images have certainly imprinted on my psyche, and proved that a) horror can be achieved in brightly lit areas, and b) frightened faces are as important as frightening faces. In The Shining, Shelly Duvall and Scatman Crothers are even scarier than Jack Nicholson. There’s Halloween, Texas Chainsaw, The Thing and a slew of slasher movies, many of which I’ve loved. However Alien is different, especially to my nine year old self.
It starts with the fact that Ridley Scott created an environment that was utterly believable. While it takes place on a spacecraft, in the future, and deals with a creature from H.R. Giger’s imagination, it’s as aesthetically naturalistic as any horror movie I’d seen. A great deal of the film is shot hand held, the lighting all appears motivated, and the design creates the illusion of function dictating form. The Nostromo looks like an off-shore oil rig, and the cast looks believably blue collar.
The casting of relatively unknown character actors rather than stars is crucial to Alien’s success. There’s no Robert Shaw to remind the viewer they’re watching a movie. Since I couldn’t identify the star of the film I didn’t know who would survive — I assumed it would be Tom Skerritt, but he gets killed with time to spare. The performances are straight out of a Cassavetes movie — when the crew sits down for a meal we feel like we’re eavesdropping. Instead of delivering standard movie exposition we get small talk, overlapping dialogue – an air of improvisation. When John Hurt starts coughing, I think nothing of it, until he really starts coughing.
When the chest bursting occurred my older brother sprinted out of the theater, never to return. At the time, it seemed like an appropriate reaction. While 70s cinema certainly exposed audiences to a new level of violence and bloodshed, nobody before had ever seen something so unbelievable depicted so believably. It’s not just the brilliant practical effects that make that scene, it’s the performances. Ridley Scott’s well documented strategy of keeping the cast in the dark as to nature of the creature’s reveal pays off in the sheer power of Veronica Cartwright’s blood curdling scream.
It was the first of the “space expedition finds abandoned ship, which turns out to be a house of horrors” genre. From the first 40 minutes of pure buildup to the relentless third act, where music takes a back seat to sound, no film before had ever created more sheer tension and more pure sensory overload. Before studios felt the need to obliterate a city to get audiences’ attention, Alien employed strobing lights, pipes bursting with steam, and Ripley sprinting down claustrophobic corridors with a flame thrower in one hand and a cat carrier in the other… I’m sure my nine-year-old heart rate had never before been elevated for such a sustained duration.
One of the more overlooked but important facets of Alien is how brilliantly it’s edited. It’s an art form that’s come a long way since going digital, and usually the first element that dates an older movie. Scott perfected the “more you show the less scary it gets” rule of monster movies, and created a terrifying creature that we couldn’t quite wrap our heads around. Part of that was design and shot selection — its moist and serpentine appearance, backlit and glistening, with tight shots of vibrating teeth and the extended jaw. But the way it struck like a cobra, just hammering a gaping hole into your skull, or something like that… which gets me back to the editing.
The way Scott, along with editors David Crowther, Terry Rawlings and Peter Weatherley calibrate the pace, from the macro to the micro, is a master class in cutting. They slow down and linger, so you have no sense of when the next attack will come. And when it does come, the way they abbreviate and juxtapose quickly – you don’t know quite what you just saw, but you feel it. Quick cutting, when done improperly, obliterates geography. Great editing gives you the perception of geography, whether or not it’s correct. Which is all that matters — you don’t have to actually know where the Alien takes Harry Dean Stanton, you just have to feel like it makes sense at the time.
The relentless adherence to making Alien real is where its greatness truly resides. The fishy, intestinal underside of the face hugger, Ash the robot’s rubbery innards and milky blood, are perhaps familiar by today’s aesthetic standards, but they weren’t then. It’s important to understand that there’s no Fincher without Ridley Scott, there’s no Aliens without Alien, and there’s no CGI monster that has ever compared to Giger’s creation.
It’s all about context. And for me, at 9 years old, in that theater, without any idea of what we’d just walked into… well, not only is Alien one of the greatest movies ever made, it’s also, for me, the scariest. No other experience has ever come close.
JIM VAN BLARICUM, Brooklyn-based comedian, host of Crappy Cinema Council (the second Friday of every month).
I was pretty young when I realized that movies aren’t real, just a bunch of rich people playing dress-up, so I was lucky enough to really only have one traumatizing movie affect my childhood. That film is, of course, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.
Terrifying Scene: Pee-Wee returns from the magic shop and realizes that his bike has been stolen, and there’s a quick shot of a plastic clown taunting him. It’s only onscreen for 3 or 4 seconds, but that horrible, soul-chilling, unspeakably terrifying clown face led to a horrible, leg-chilling, and unspeakably, uh, pee-filled stream of pee in my pants. It’s like Tim Burton locked a team of child psychologists in a dungeon and held them hostage until they designed something that would leave permanent scars on the psyche of any kid who looks at it (note to James Wan: this idea’s on the house). Seriously, f*ck this clown.
Lasting Psychological Effects: Intense hatred of clowns; refusal to lock bike to clown statues.
Terrifying Scene: It’s the middle of the night and Pee-Wee is hitchhiking through the desert on his way to the Alamo, when he’s picked up by a big rig truck. The driver tells Pee-Wee, in graphic detail, about the worst accident she’s ever seen, then turns to him and shows him what the accident victim looked like. We then learn that Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure is set in a universe where traffic accidents kill people by making their eyeballs bulge out to 500% of their normal size. This scene is SO funny to rewatch as an adult because Large Marge’s face is next-level goofy, the animation is jerky, the whole thing is so campy… and yet as a kid it was like staring into a dark abyss ever so briefly and being filled with a sense of the utter futility of existence. What’s the point in enjoying this pudding cup if I’m just going to end up in a mangled truck cab with monster teeth and softball-sized eyeballs anyway? Who can be excited about recess when there are ghost-monsters prowling our nation’s highway system, eager to pick up and torment unsuspecting passengers?
Lasting Psychological Effects: Fear of truck accidents; fear of hitchhiking; fear of garbage truck falling on my head while walking in midtown Manhattan; nostalgic appreciation for stop-motion animation.
Terrifying Scene: Pee-Wee– and, by extension, 6-year-old me– has a nightmare where he sees his bike broken into pieces. A team of clown doctors runs up to the bike debris, loads it all onto a stretcher, and hurries it through a hallway that couldn’t be more Tim Burton-y if it was tiled with Helena Bonham Carter. A seemingly-human* surgeon pulls down his surgical mask to reveal grotesque clown makeup around his mouth.
* Clowns are not human beings.
Lasting Psychological Effects: Intense hatred of clowns; refusal to visit clown-staffed hospitals.
Hypothetical Tim Burton-helmed 2013 remake cast:
Clown statue: Johnny Depp
Large Marge: Helena Bonham Carter
Clown doctor: Tim Roth in ape/clown makeup
Pee-Wee: a stop-motion-animated puppet, voiced by Johnny Depp doing a Pee-Wee impression
Francis: Helena Bonham Carter in a fat suit
Dottie: James Franco (setting off a decades-long, bitter feud between Burton and Sam Raimi)
Pee-Wee’s bike: Helena Bonham Carter
Mickey: Channing Tatum (note: C-tates reference required by FilmDrunk bylaws)
—
DREW MAGARY, Writer (Deadspin, GQ, Author of {the recently-optioned} The Postmortal and Someone Could Get Hurt)
Psycho. Even now, if I think about it when I go to shower at night, or even to take a shit, I’ll think of someone running into the bathroom to stab me to death. So then I hurry the f*ck out of there. For THREE DECADES I’ve been psyching myself out because of that movie.
DAN SEITZ, Writer, GammaSquad
For years, YEARS, after seeing Gremlins as a kid, which scared the ever-loving shit out of me, I sang Gizmo’s song without realizing it. Like, it would run through my head constantly. I think it didn’t stop randomly popping up in my head until I saw Gremlins in college. Thirteen years of THIS:
No idea where it was from, no idea what it meant.
VINCE MANCINI, Editor, FilmDrunk
As the person who came up with this topic in the first place, I realize I should have a really good answer, but when I think of things that scared the crap out of me as a child, the first thing that comes to mind isn’t a movie, it’s America’s Most Wanted. I was an only child raised out in the country with no other kids my age for miles, so I basically watched whatever my parents watched, which explains why, to this day I’m pretty ignorant when it comes to Disney stuff and nursery rhymes. What it doesn’t explain is why the hell my parents were watching America’s Most Wanted. I know it took a while for cable to get to us out there, but even on the four or five channels we did get, there had to be something better on than a show where John Walsh sternly urges you to be on the lookout for all the serial rapists and child murderers still at large, who are probably at the end of your driveway right now, hiding behind the orange trees with a knife in their teeth, just jonesing for a good rape.
We had a long driveway lined with orange trees leading to a barely-maintained asphalt country road that cut through acres of grape fields, and one of my chores was taking the trash cans out to the pitch-black ass street before garbage day. I probably would’ve eaten a cat turd to get out of that awful chore, and I blame America’s Most Wanted for convincing me that every dark place was lousy with murderers (also, my neighbors had big scary Dobermans that would bark at me). I’m convinced the late 80s/early 90s was really the heyday of TV news fearmongering – about crime, killer bees, Satanism, the Japanese, etc.
As for a movie, the one that really sticks out in my mind is The Fly. I had to be younger than 10 when I saw it, and holy hell is that a dark movie. Oddly, it taught me a lot of strange fly facts, but only in the most terrifying manner possible. For instance, did you know that flies have super strength? I learned this when fly-human hybrid Jeff Goldblum went into a seedy honky tonk (this entire scene would be super creepy even if the main character wasn’t part fly) and arm wrestled a guy, and eventually snapped his arm in a compound fracture that bled all over the table as the guy shrieked in agony.
While Cronenberg doesn’t shy away from lingering shots of the protruding bone, the sound might actually be worse than the visual. Even watching it now, the vibrating, and the weird creak of sweaty fingers tightening against skin makes me a little queasy, to say nothing of the actual arm snap.
Another thing about flies I learned from Jeff Goldblum, they puke on their food before they eat it (I think he dissolved a guy’s arm, if I remember correctly). Oh, and you can pull off rotting pieces of flies’ flesh and they’ll just keep right on living until you blow their head off with a shotgun. To be honest, I think Cronenberg might’ve taken some liberties, scientifically speaking.
As John said, the normal rule of suspense and horror is don’t show too much, but Cronenberg shows EVERYTHING, in excruciating detail (as he’s wont to do), and the result is some of the most revolting and disturbing 10 minutes in all of cinema. Especially if you’re 8. Even now it’s pretty gross, though the sight of Geena Davis weeping over the decapitated pile of mucous that used to be her boyfriend makes me giggle uncontrollably.
Past Writer’s Rooms: Scenes we never want to see again, Audiences more entertaining than the movie, The best film you couldn’t stay awake for, Scenes that always make us cry.
I’m actually getting ready to record a podcast about Superman III and I warned everyone that hadn’t seen it that the ending was “dark”. I was of course referring to the ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING scene you mention here.
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (the original one): I was a teenager when I saw this, but the almost existential-fear-producing ending (Kim Darby, NOT killed but carried off to some undefined, eternal Hell by miniature demons) creeped me out. I mean, if a character dies, he/she dies, but to be conscious and to spend eternity in some weird…dark…pit….*shudders*
x2, this show was scary as a kid. Realistic but trippy nightmare fuel.
Also Roger Rabbit was pretty weird for me too as a kid.
that fucking Superman 3 scene SCARED THE HELL OUT OF ME when I was a kid. I don’t know what it was, because watching it again now, it seems fairly blah. but I remember that scene playing through my subconscious again and again as a child. it really took hold of my imagination and fucked me.
Complete loss of individuality. That’s what fucked me up, especially with home computers just starting to come into their own.
Oh, that and Evil Superman fucks the blonde. It had been established in Superman II that Supes had to lose his power to boff Lois (because otherwise his super-ejaculation would blow the top of her head right the fuck off), But no, apparently the blonde was good-to-go. Wasn’t even limping in the next scene…
I’m 30. I haven’t seen that Superman III scene in 20 years. I can’t get myself to click it today. I just can’t. I’m going to go into therapy. I buried that shit deep.
Count me as another scaredy cat of that scene from supes 3. Nice to know I’m not alone, but dammit if I didn’t pee myself a little when I saw that screen grab again.
1. Poltergeist. Because clowns….
2. Top Gun. Is the rival supposed to be more attractive than the love interest?
3. Raiders of the Lost Ark. Actually made me feel sorry for Nazis
4. Heavy Metal. Never before felt so repulsed and titillated by drawings (often simultaneously).
5. The Crying Game. I’ll never trust Forest Whitaker smiling again.
Return to Oz: everything
WHEELERS NO
Yes, this. Momby and the headless princesses, the Wheelers, Jack, a talking chicken, the terror of it all.
Jack referring to Dorothy as “Mommy” is what really fucked me up.
Agreed. That’s the first movie that popped into my head.
I was always disturbed by the fact that they brought that moose creature back to life, and gave it a couch for a body. The last thing that moose remembers is being shot in the woods, and it wakes up with a freaking couch for a body? Even as a kid I didn’t think they should be playing God like that.
Winner.
The Rock King and the eggs. The mental hospital stuff. What a weird ass frightening kids movie.
1) IT
2) Poltergeist, because I snuck downstairs and watched from the hallway when my parents were watching JUST AS THE GODDAMN CLOWN CAME TO LIFE
3) Neverending Story
ARTAX!!!
It… why the fuck did they let me watch it?
Oh right, totally forgot about Neverending Story. The flying dog thing and the talking tree stayed with me for a long long time. The worst part was everyone else liked the movie and I felt like such a wuss for being entirely freaked out by it.
I didn’t know we were supposed to write so many paragraphs. I misunderstood the assignment.
I left it up to you, like a said. Don’t blame yourself, Laremy is just Grandpa Simpson.
He has an onion on his belt?
“Amadeus.” I was 11 or 12 and suffering from the worst case of the flu I’ve had to date with a having to take ice baths every few hours type of fever. Since I had to be home alone during the day, my dad stopped by with a couple of rented movies to help me pass the time. That was one of them. By the end when the dude in black came around to commission the requiem mass, my fever decided this was all real and happening in my house.
The flu and/or a fever can really mess up your viewing experience. I saw the original “Godzilla” as a kid, with Raymond Burr and that creepy B&W documentary filming style, and didn’t realize I had the flu. Couldn’t sleep for a week thanks to all the weird dreams (in B&W, of course!).
Dying at the title of the Superman video by the way.
Robo, I’m right with you on Superman 3 scaring the living piss outta me as a kid.
Before I’d watched it, I’d seen stuff that should scar a developing (in theory, anyway) mind and never had a problem. Robocop (the uncensored version), The Terminator, Batman all left me hungry for more, but as soon as those silvery robot eyes opened, I was ruined for years to come. Glad it wasn’t just me.
Oh god I totally forgot how terrifying that scene in Superman III was. Thanks for giving me nightmares tonight!
The Pee Wee and Superman 3 scenes are spot on for my scarred childhood!
The naked bathtub lady from The Shining is still effing awful.
Also, the clown and the rotting face from Poltergeist.
I’m in my 30’s and still can’t watch the naked bathtub lady. And while we’re on teh topic of STephen King movies, I can’t watch the sister in Pet Semetary either.
I think I was 12 or 13 when my dad started buying me Stephen King novels instead of young adult horror novels. Preeeeetty sure he forgot just how scary some of them were.
I do love Stephen King, though.
That guy ripping his face off…damn, I think you just made me poop myself…
Oh God, Bobman, ZELDA…blurgh.
@ Bobman. The sister (Zelda) was the scariest part of that movie. It still freaks me out and I’m a horror junkie. The wife doing the voiceover, describing her as a “dirty little secret” as they showed her twisted spine…….why am I doing this to myself?!
Oh, God, the rotting face. Thanks for the nightmare fuel, Patty.
That scene in Superman III: Borg before Borg was Borg…
Tommy is still the scariest horror movie I ever did see. If it was even a horror movie. So many fetish scenes piled on top of one another.
Molest-ery uncles, “uncles” who turn into stepfathers, sexual mothers, sadistic cousins, helpless disability, facial scarring, fire, loud negro prostitutes, doctors, religion, dudes in fanciful eye wear, who knows what just woke me up in a cold sweat. Musical theater? Probably musical theater.
I second both the bulged-eyes moment in “Pee-Wee” and “The Fly,” although I think I saw the latter for the first time when I was 13 on VHS. Still, the flyhuman trying raising a shotgun to its head was good enough to mindfuck me for a decade or so.
My teacher in like first or second grade showed us “The Dark Crystal” one day, I’m sure thinking, “I’m hungover, and this is Jim Henson so they’ll love it.” Everything about that movie fucked my world up, even the good guys were terrifying.
Agreed! That movie was freaky as hell. Henson sure had a twisted side.
I’d somehow pushed that Superman 3 scene to the furthest reaches of my subconsciousness in the last 20+ years. Now I’m remembering just how completely terrifying it was. Christ, that was horrifying.
Legend screwed me up bad, too. Not Superman III bad, but pretty bad…
Was NOT prepared for the unicorn torture and mutilation.
The Devil gave me nightmares for weeks
this.
Pet Sematary, Zelda…
Gage cutting Judd’s Achilles still makes me check under beds to this day. *shudder*. Thank God he lived to narrate random South Park episodes and scare the townspeople.
I said this in a response to someone else, but YES. Zelda fucking terrified me, and still does to this day. That book in general is pretty terrifying, and the movie did a pretty good job with it (though I thought Gage was a little too cartoonish to be scary in the movie).
First I play with Judd, then Mommy came, and I play with Mommy. We play Daddy! We had a awfully good time! Now, I want to play with YOU!!!
Two more that utterly scared the holy shit outta me as a kid:
Michael Jackson’s Thriller
Friday the 13th: Jason Takes Manhattan, specifically when that dude gets his head punched off. I still haven’t forgiven my aunt for letting me watch that.
I’m with you on Thriller. I would have to run out of the room once the ghouls/zombies arrived but still be in earshot so I could listen to the song.
Thriller absolutely. The local video store had a VHS of Thriller/the making of Thriller. Even when Michael is shown in the makeup chair, slowly transforming into the werecat, being fed a soda through a straw with normal assistants all around, it was still scary to me.
Plenty of nightmares from MJ’s werecat transformation. As well as when he first starts to turn into a robot at the end of Moonwalker. When he hides his face with his hands, then lowers them and opens his eyes and they shine real bright and his face starts to change.
The “Thriller” video was terrifying.
I take my kids bowling at a place near us that shows videos on giant screens at the end of the lanes, and it’s a rotation that’s mostly Miley Cyrus and One Direction shit, but then they drop the Thriller video in there. Still freaks me the fuck out.
Thriller was one of the first things my parent’s brand spanking new sofa-sized VHS recorder taped, and it was brought out to show my older cousins as a ‘treat’. There’s a picture of me in front of the TV as it plays, and it’s a illustration in live-action trauma.
Oh, was anyone else freaked out by Baron Harkonnen and his boils and flying fat suit?
Oh, shit yeah…not as bad as the guy with the huge eyebrows having to milk that cat, but yeah…shit, Dune was pretty fucked up…
I thought it was awesome when I saw that as a kid.
The Last Starfighter. There were two scenes that freaked me out – when the beta unit’s face was all creepy and pulsating, and also when Centauri took his eyes out and face off.
That movie DID, however, make me think for the REST of my childhood that someone (not necessarily an alien race, but someone) was watching ever video game I played hoping to see some hidden skills and recruit me (to possibly defeat the evil emperor Zurg)
The shoe (or Judge Doom for that matter) in Roger Rabbit never freaked me out, it was the amorous hag that runs toward Eddie Valiant at the top of the elevator.
Also I remember the Mr. Hyde transformation in The Pagemaster being pretty unsettling.
I didn’t go to the bathroom for 2 days after watching Candyman
Yes. I avoided mirrors for weeks after that. Too bad our house was filled with them.
When I was 11 we had HBO and late one night I watched Videodrome. I…. I don’t recommend that.
Never too early to see Videodrome.
LONG LIVE THE NEW FLESH!
I’m going to add The Neverending Story. The scene with the horse in the mud was a total kick in my raisins back then.
ARTAX!!!! Nooooo!
I was more scared of the wolf that chases Atreyu throughout the film. Come to think of it, the stuff he tells Atreyu about dreams dying is quite scary as well. My brother however, was actually scared of the luck dragon when he’d growl and chases the bullies at the end of the movie.
I feel like I must be a few years older than all the commenters and writers because no one said Wrath of Motherfucking Khan yet. I feel like any time I mention that movie around someone who saw it as a kid the first thing they say is, “Oh shit, those fucking things that crawled out of that dude’s ear…”
2nded.
Goddamn I love these Writer’s Room posts and Laremy is national treasure.
Still pee-pants terrifying to me from start to finish? Pinocchio. When those kids are smoking cigars and turning into donkeys? NOPE. GOOD NIGHT NURSE
Time Bandits was the first movie I ever saw in theaters. My dad was super proud of himself for picking something so cool. I don’t think it fucked with me much because I was jsut so psyched to be there.
It wasn’t scary, but the Brave Little Toaster seriously fucked with me for YEARS. I wouldn’t let my family throw out any appliances because NO ONE DESERVES THAT.
Oh, God…The Brave Little Toaster…
RUN!!!
The dark crystal messed me up good. I was about 7 when I watched it. Couldn’t sleep for weeks.
I wouldn’t go near a mirror for weeks after seeing Watcher in the Woods when I was about 5 or 6 years old.
Carpenter’s The Thing as a whole of lot of disturbing scenes. Capped off with Norris’s chest biting the doctors arms off as he applies the defibrillator. And then Norris’s head breaks off, sprouts legs and starts to walk away.
Poltergeist was pretty bad, with the animated steak and the tree eating the kid and all those imported Indian corpses. Time Bandits messed me up but it was about the fact that Kevin gets torn away from the things he gets attached to. That’s pretty bleak. The films that messed me up the worst were things I shouldn’t have been watching at 8 years old, stuff from Tromaville. Namely the Toxic Avenger series. I can’t understand how my parents kept letting me pick those off the shelf at the video rental and never noticing wtf they were bringing home for me. They didn’t notice until I was 11! They were pretty freaked out when they knew what I’d been watching for three years. I think that, indirectly, affected me the most.
Poltergeist fucked me up so bad my parents wouldn’t let me go see Ghostbusters a couple years later :(
RED. FUCKING. DAWN.
For months, every time I heard a plane fly over, I had to check to make sure that it wasn’t the fucking Russians (or Cubans) parachuting down to kill me, my friends, my teacher, and our American way of life. Not to mention, the nightmares about World War III… Ugh.
Man, come to think of it, I was pretty fucked up for an 8 year-old.
I thought the biggest fear would’ve been the camping baths with C. Thomas Howell?
Did no one else ever see Silver Bullet??? I wouldn’t go near a church or fly a kite in the park for years!
And I STILL won’t go anywhere near Gary Busey…
Stand By Me. I lived in a small town near train tracks. Which I was absolutely terrified of going near after seeing Ray Brower’s (?) lifeless corpse. And lakes with potential eels. And LOOOONNNNIIIIIES in the loony bin. And junkyards with ball-siccing dogs. And being stabbed in fast food restaurants. And growing old and having annoying kids who whine about going somewhere while I’m trying to narrate my childhood. And Greaser Kiefer Sutherland.
I saw Carrie when I was 7 and had nightmares for days. Also, Poltergeist . . . someone gave me a ceramic clown as a gift after Poltergeist, and I smashed that motherfucker good.
Also:
1. The Hitcher (Rutger Hauer, not that WB bullshit) prevented me from eating french fries for about 2 years in my preteen years.
2. When my aunt learned that our parents bought a VCR for a “family gift” at christmas, she oh-so-thoughtfully bought “Christine” for the 10, 7, and 4 year old boys. Merry fucking Christmas Eve, little guys! Hope you didn’t want to be excited about driving anytime in your lives.
But the new hitcher had Dave Rose, Robert Quarles and Sean Bean! Ah,it was terrible.
Holy shit, really? That’s kind of an amazing sounding cast. Still, Rutger Hauer or GTFO.
I feel like this post started a Superman 3 support group. Scene sticks in my head more than any other from any of the movies, and I’m including flying so fast you turn back time and flying into the sunrise.
Seriously….we should rent a space, buy a couple boxes of joe, a carton of cigarettes and talk it out. Maybe invite Annie Ross and get her to tell us it’s all gonna be OK….
Yeah, Time Bandits. I must’ve been 3 or 4 and that part where the Supreme Being (I thought it was “Supreme Bean” at the time) chases the dwarfs really stuck in my head. It actually wasn’t until much later, when I was getting into Terry Gilliam and watched Time Bandits again, that I realized it was the movie from my childhood, and that he’d been in my head all along.
I think I was the opposite of Justin with Event Horizon. I found it scary, but more in a “this is awesome” sort of way. The fact that Paul W.S. Anderson actually filmed way more of the Hell Dimension that never saw the light of day was always a big plus in my book for him. It having a 22% on Rotten Tomatoes while something like Spider-Man 3 is in the high 60s almost invalidates film criticism for me entirely in such a way that I have to read Vince’s Smash Mouth review to bring myself back.
Also, if they ever make a Dead Space movie, the Producers of Event Horizon can probably just go ahead and get their lawsuit ready.
I agree. It’s scary but it’s also a good movie. I think it’s very underrated.
For me it was Pet Sematary. Specifically, the scene with the deformed sister. I had to be 11 or 12 when I first saw it, alone with the lights off in my room.
I couldn’t even finish the scene, I just turned the movie off and turned on all the lights and tried to watch something comedic.
Sixth Sense also fucked me up pretty good. I was the same age as the kid in that movie and for the longest time I was scared to walk to the bathroom in the middle of the night.
spinal whatthefuckever, make it stop!!!! so much nightmare fuel.
Mine are “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day.”
I’m a giant pussy, huh.
Maybe you have a Jeff Goldblum phobia?
I remember seeing The Toxic Avenger as a very young child. I found the part where he mutates utterly horrifying, and had an irrational fear of waste barrels after that.
I think a fear of waste barrels is a healthy one.
Yeah, that’s really just good common sense.
I was 8, and watched “The Haunting” on TV – the original, B&W, Robert Wise directed film and not the crapfest remake. The door. That goddamned door. Took me over 30 years to work up the nerve to watch it again. As I suspected, it did not have the impact it had on me as a kid. Still, it is atmospheric and the tension building is fantastic.
How has nobody mentioned The Gate yet? That movie kept me up for fucking weeks. The creepy little demons and the eyeball in the hand and ugh (shudders)
That movie was SO terrifying. I caught it on TV the other day and was laughing my ass off, but THAT movie was the moment I decided never to play music backwards, even for laughs.
The Eyeball in the hand freaked me right the fuck out. However, watch that movie as an adult. I don’t care how much it scared you as a kid, it’s LAUGHABLE now. “YOU’VE BEEN BAAAAAD!!!”
Yes! I wouldn’t look at my palms for days.
I was tempted too, but Pet Semetary edges it out in my mind.
Many, may years ago I was browsing through the video store near Halloween, looking over the horror movies. I must have looked knowledgeable about the genre, because a lady asked me what I thought would be a good choice for her son & his friends. She described them as being too young for the really hardcore horror (slasher flicks and the like), but old enough to be making fun of anything that was too hokey.
I, in my infinite wisdom, suggested “The Gate,” and for that, nachosanchez, I do apologize.
But your mom was really nice.
That movie, and this isn’t hyperbole, ruined my childhood. I couldn’t sleep because I pictured those monsters coming out of the walls. I slept in my brothers room because I was so terrified. Stephen Dorff….(downs xanax, fifth of Beam)
I watched Assassination of a High School President on DVD because I had just watched Brick and was starved for high school noir. It even had Bruce Willis in it! Big mistake.
When I was a kid, the scariest films to me were
— The Wizard of Oz – f*cking flying monkeys
— Brigadoon – because I always had nightmare about visiting places I couldn’t escape
As a teenager, it was “Brazil”, specifically when they stretch out her face. Creepy.
Hell yes Large Marge scared the crap out of me. Still really liked Pee-wee’s Big Adventure though, just on future viewings would look away at that scene. “Paging Mr. Herman!”
Still Burton’s best movie.