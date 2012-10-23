Writer’s Room: The Best Film You Couldn’t Stay Awake For

For our first FilmDrunk Writer’s Room, the subject was films that always make you cry. It might not have been the most fitting subject for a FilmDrunk panel, because for the most part, we’re manly men who only cry when our football team loses or hookers pull out our chest hair. This time, however, I chose a topic a bit less “vulnerable.” (Next time, more female panelists will participate, I hope.).
This time the topic was: movies that always make you fall asleep. Now, I didn’t want it to be some posture-fest in which we all brag about hating low-hanging fruit – Twilight, Sex and the City, an Adam Sandler vehicle – movies you’re proud to be bored by because you know they’re crappy. No, I mean critically-acclaimed, influential films that you earnestly tried to watch because they’re Important with a capital I, that you, despite your best efforts, simply could not stay awake for. I was partly inspired by Total Film’s list of great films you’ll only watch once. Experiencing great art shouldn’t be like doing a homework assignment. And yet sometimes… it kind of is. As a former arts major and borderline narcolept, it was a subject near and dear to my heart.
This week’s writers: Laremy Legel (Film.com, FilmDrunk), Dustin Rowles (WarmingGlow, Pajiba), Burnsy (FilmDrunk, WithLeather), Brandon Stroud (WithLeather), Drew Magary (Deadspin, Gawker, GQ), Robopanda (GammaSquad), Morton Salt (FilmDrunk DVD Guides), and myself.
LAREMY LEGEL
The easy thing to do would be to choose The English Patient. Did anyone else choose The English Patient? Man, that movie sucks harder than polio. But choosing The English Patient is cheating because 1) No one has ever finished watching The English Patient (trivia: it ends with a pretty wild DP scene) and 2) The English Patient isn’t a good movie. So I choose Lost in Translation. Damn the torpedoes!
Why Lost in Translation? It’s a legitimately great film, thoughtful, well acted, and zzzzzzzzzzzzz. Yeah, there’s the issue right there. If you throw in Lost in Translation on a Sunday afternoon, preferably right after the Dolphins have lost in excruciating (Tebow SEO) fashion, and it’s raining just a leeeeeetle bit, you’re going to be, in the parlance of our times, “Lights Out Jackson”. No doubt about it. It’s too thoughtful, and nothing really ever happens that doesn’t involve a knowing glance, only “knowing glances” are the opposite of everything Battleship. They require a close reading of the situation, replete with contextual clues and a deep well of empathy for the characters. All of that takes maximum effort. The film has a lot of Japanese references, which you likely have no idea on, further dipping you into dreamy land. It’s full of vivid colors and soft music, which I’m guessing is the same formula they pack into Nyquil.
Anyway, I love the film, but yeah, it’s a definite sleep aid. Pretty easy to fall asleep on your couch to Lost in Translation and not feel the least bit guilty about it. Now then, I have a brother who feel asleep, in the front row, during the opening night of The Matrix. It was bonkers. But that’s a story for another time …
Dustin Rowles
It makes me a terrible person, but There Will Be Blood.
JUST DRINK THE GODDAMN MILKSHAKE ALREADY. I’M SLEEPY.
Editor’s Note: BOO THIS MAN!
Relevant quote from the criminally-underrated Night Moves (1975):
“I saw a Rohmer film once. It was kind of like watching paint dry.”
I can’t stay awake through Citizen Kane. I always say something totally cryptic and indecipherable from my childhood right before I go to sleep though, like, “Video games.”
2001: A Space Odyssey.
co-sign
/hides in shame
I like it, but I get it. I remember watching it in a sci-fi lit class in college, and my professor actually started fast-forwarding through some parts.
the spaceship is spinning
*comes back 10 minutes later*
yup, still spinning
The only reason I made it through is because I was on hardcore amounts of LSD
Here here. ZZzzzzzzz
@Leapin_Lizards – yeah goddamn I really enjoy the movie, but it makes you want to scream, “I GET IT! You did a fantastic job of making it look like they’re in space, but can we get to the actual story (and HAL murdering people)…. I don’t know if it’s because of our A.D.D. culture, or if Kubrick was just directorbating with all that setup
The only time I made it through 2001 was when I was on lots of DXM (robitussin) I’m sure Kubrick would be very proud.
Amateurs, all of you. I made it through the original Solaris TWICE. Through SHEER WILL POWER.
“8 Heads in a Duffel Bag.” Everyone else likes it. What the hell is wrong with me?
Vince, if you ever bring someone on again who disparages “Josie and the Pussycats” in such a…um…disparaging tone I will boycott this site.
That film, yes FILM, was a masterpiece of snark. It had Rachael Leigh Cook (HOT!), Rosario Dawson (SUPER HOT!), a science experimenter in skin (NOT!), Parker Posey (HOTTT!) and Alan Cumming (A LOTTTTT!).
A-L-A-N C-U-M-M-I-N-G. How can you go wrong with an actor with a name like that? Ughhh, you people wouldn’t know greatness if it was Alan’ing all over your big stupid faces.
The Tree of Life. 20 minutes of watching the aftermath of the big bang and the formation of the universe while slow orchestral music plays, I mean, it’s just so damn peaceful. It would be disrespectful NOT to fall asleep. Every critic’s praise of that movie comes across as an Armond White review to me.
Tree of Life is the correct answer.
personally I find a leaf falling in slow motion THRILLING
I was amazed, and still am, at having made it all the way through that movie. Dullsville!
Any Lord of the Rings film.
I haven’t even watched Return of the King…maybe like 10 minutes of it, max. Just couldn’t go through that 5 hour movie experience for a 3rd time.
Braveheart. Of course, the only time I tried watching it was at 3:00am but I was bored to death with it.
Braveheart is probably my number 1 movie that I can’t turn off once I see that it’s on. It’s awesome. But, to each his/her own.
My friend Matt from Dinosaur Dracula (formerly of X-Entertainment) told me a story once about how he had a poster for A Clockwork Orange hanging in his bedroom for years and had never seen it.
This just described 75% of American college students in the 90s.
There Will Be Blood & A Clockwork Orange? Fuck you guys.
I’m just glad the choices confirmed my Least Favorite Uproxx Bloggers.
Any Terrence Malick movie.
^ Nailed it. How do you take a kick-ass cast and WWII, and still mange to put me to sleep?
All the Natalie Portman pics from his new untitled movie already make it his most watchable.
Who’s doing this? Who’s killing us?
Malick, you bastard, it’s you! It’s always been you!
Labyrinth and Finding Nemo. *awaits the pitchforks*
Seconded on Labryrinth and I’ll toss Secret of Nimh and Dark Crystal into your flaming pile of hate.
Labyrinth was cool as long as hallucinogens are involved.
I love The Dark Crystal. *gets out his own pitchfork*
Blade Runner – I even bought a copy about nine years ago and give it a shot once in a while but after a good six or seven attempts I’ve never made it through in one sitting.
Also, Inglorious Basterds – 0 for 2 on that one. I still have no idea what happens after the shootout in the basement bistro. (…That DOES happen, right – Did I dream that?…)
Blade Runner seconded.
I enjoy Blade Runner when I’m in the mood for it. Otherwise, yeah, it put’s me to sleep.
Glad I’m not the only one who thought Inglorious Basterds was sporadic in it’s pacing.
Blade Runner – yes!
Oldboy
Blade Runner
The Dark Knight
Dead Man
Léon: The Professional
RocknRolla
The Wind that Shakes the Barley
Life Is Beautiful
21 Grams
Babel
Crash
Drive
Go ahead. Come at me, bro!
Plenty to rile people up here, but accurate on The Wind that Shakes the Barely. Might be the only one that puts people to sleep halfway through reading the title.
Crash? The Paul Haggis movie? That movie just sucks.
Yep, I’ve failed to stay awake through RocknRolla no less than 5 times now, and only once did I have alcohol as an excuse.
Looks like your ass needs some Adderall…. you are missing out on such freaking great movies. There is NO EXCUSE…
Trust your doctor!
Now pay your bill!
Blade Runner, Dead Man, Crash and Babel: yes.
Everything else: Helltothenaw
Thar may be trolling…
But my Batboy grudge might not be against its comic bookyness. Nolan’s ponderous treatments are things I haven’t been able to get through.
Dead Man is incredible. Go die.
Great post.
In theaters: I passed out for almost the entirety of “Good Night & Good Luck” during a matinee showing. I remember black and white and then credits. Couldn’t tell you anything about that movie.
At home, if I attempt to watch anything in bed I’m out 5 minutes in. Archer, Bob’s Burgers, True Romance..it doesn’t matter. I’m done.
I saw Good Night and Good Luck in the theaters, I managed to make it through, however the old woman next to me was lights out snoring.
Another semi-relevant bit: “You slept through The Guns of Navarone?”
(The Dick Van Dyke Show)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
HOLY SHIT was that uneventful.
Correct.
I left that movie wondering if it was good and i was just dumb. Yes, it caused me to doubt myself.
It followed the book so well, that is the 100 or so pages I was able to get through.
I sometimes use Ghost In The Shell to force myself to sleep after a long night. Feel free to try it.
So wait, did ROBOPANDA not get a handjob during that screening?
If I got a handjob at every screening I went to, I’d fall asleep in all of them.
I would have fallen asleep in film class during Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles except for the proto-MS3TK (this was the early ’80s) riffing my classmates and I engaged in. “Look, she’s peeling potatoes now!”
Bladerunner and A Clockwork Orange. Tried twice for each.
Same here, thought maybe I was weird. A Clockwork Orange is the pits.
I don’t know how people get through Hellraiser
Terrence Malick’s “The New World”
Kept waiting for Q’orianka Kilcher to get foll-frontal. Might have happened after I fell asleep, I dunno.
What’s that? She was 14? *clears internet cache*
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind– I must be the only film student in history who doesn’t orgasm at the mention of this film. I actually got into an argument with another person as to just how I could find this movie boring.
Breathless (the godard film)–holy fuck how can a movie that starts with a car theft and a murder be so fucking boring?
In the Mood for Love– call me a simpleton if you will, but NOTHING HAPPENS in this film and it’s awful, not to mention the repetitive annoying melody that plays no less than 12 times.
A 28 minute film? Can’t stay awake?
You’re an Ambien salt lick.
Agreed……….La Jetee is such a bad ass movie……… No excuse.
I know! I chose it because it was the most embarrassing. I don’t feel as bad about falling asleep during Pickpocket, because let’s face it, it’s kind of boring.
And yes, like I said, borderline narcolept. Something about weird classroom + slideshow = sleepy time.
La Jetee was on Netflix Instant a while back and I put it on twice and fell asleep twice. I was on prescription pain killers but whatever, that shit is boring I’ll just watch 12 Monkeys, they speak in English and move around.
I would have fallen asleep during Shoah if it weren’t for the simulated butter handji I was getting at the time.
I fell asleep watching Lebanon. It was so freaking boring. I only saw it cause it was similar to Das Boot, which i had no problem staying awake to.
If anyone cares, Vince’s French professor has some work in The Criterion Collection:
[www.criterion.com]
also:
[www.criterion.com]
Hate to say it, but The Big Lebowski dream sequence is worse than a tryptophan/Rohypnol cocktail for me.
Schindler’s List
JFK
Atonement. I actually yelled at the screen.
Also, Titanic – up until the boat sinks.
I was awake for Atonement, but mainly because of how mad I was at anyone who gave that worthless turd a good review.
Tracking shot in that film was about the only thing worth watching.
Agreed Drug bust. The long take on the beach was badass.
Did you yell while asleep, or before or after?
I am like this for pretty much any Coen brothers film…I know, I’m sorry. I’m probably in the wrong here. But I can’t help it. I liked The Big Lebowski because I liked pot–and bowling but that’s where the line is drawn.
Same here, including Big Lebowski. I’ve never made it all the way through.
Oh, the The Good Shepherd and Good Night and Good Luck are also incredibly dull.
Agreed. The Good Shepherd is the dullest movie I’ve ever seen.
It’s a shame, because some stuff actually happened at the end, but they didn’t edit the full hour of absolutely nothing happening that came before it.
I went to The Good Shepherd in theaters and I would have for sure fallen asleep if there wasn’t a fat lady 3 rows in front of me that was snoring really loudly throughout the entire thing.
I liked Good Night and Good Luck for some reason, but I can’t imagine seeing it at night or more than once.
I fast forward through that Big Lebowski dream/trip sequence every time.
I think I’ve had to watch Drive 4 times to see the whole thing because I kept falling asleep. It’s a visually appealing film but there a lot of long, lingering, very tight shots and Ryan Gosling’s odd, nasally voice reaches almost satirical heights. He sounds like a teacher in Charlie Brown cartoons. I just doze of somewhere every time.
This may not completely fit the theme, but Doctor Zhivago is one of the those movies in which I’ve seen the entire movie, but never in one sitting.
Citizen Kane is probably the only critically acclaimed movie I fell asleep watching. I also fell asleep the first time I watched Return of the Jedi, but I was sick and tired and very comfortable on my couch. I finished watching it the next day. I passed the fuck out watching Black Hawk Down. The monotony of the gunfire put me to sleep.
Black Hawk Down was pretty dull.
Wow, really? I loved Black Hawk Down. I watched Citizen Kane in a college class and actually enjoyed it. But I can see how it could put people to sleep.
When I was round 13 and accepted that I was terrible at most sports and thus destined to be a nerd, I knew I needed to establish my geek cred by watching and enjoying scifi movies that didn’t have the word “Star” in the title. I decided to start this by renting and attempting to watch both 2001: A Space Odyssey and Lynch’s Dune in one weekend.
I can’t remember which one was actually first, but needless to say I fell asleep about an hour into both of them very confused.
As a self-proclaimed nerd, I am somewhat ashamed that I have yet to be able to watch the entirety of 2001.
Blade Runner, no matter which “version” you watch is total anesthesia, only I don’t make it to 8 in the “count backwards from 10” part of this metaphor. Also: Raging Bull.
Raging Bull huh, I’d say something about your mother sucking fucking big fucking elephant dicks but I don’t know you or your mother so I will refrain from doing so.
I vote QuatroLokoEse for COTW. That right there is Pesci’s funniest movie line ever. Anyone regurgitating the “Am I funny like a clown?” line for the 10,000th time can kiss my ass.
Tokyo Monogatari (Tokyo Story). It is usually on best movie lists, but I could barely stand watching it. Fell asleep in the class I was in that showed it
Another fucking Ozu!
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.
Good god, that movie was boring as hell.
I used to fall asleep to Goodfellas all the time.
That’s not to say it’s boring. It’s just oddly comforting to fall asleep to.
good call on the last emperor. i have no desire to try again
I’ve seen it all the way through since (and enjoyed it) but “The Good, The Bad & The Ugly” knocked me out the first 2 times I tried to watch it. Also, all those desert scenes make me hecka-thirsty
I fell asleep the first time I tried to watch The Hurt Locker.
Crazy, I know. But I made it through the second viewing, so at least there’s that. It does kick ass.
I fell asleep last night when my wife put on “Melancholia”. It is even more boring than the Tree of Life. Somehow.
I liked Melancholia, but it seemed like it should have been shorter.
Now, if we’re going TV shows, I really like the concept of Wilfred, but something about it puts me to sleep almost every damn time. Maybe it’s how totally fruity Elijah Wood is. STOP BUTTONING YOUR TOP BUTTON GOD HOW ARE YOU THIS DORKY?
I react the same way to Louie. I kind of gave up on the show because of it. I know it’s funny, and I’m as big a Louis CK fan as they come, but the low-light DSLR video look of the show and the fact that I have to look away from how awkward it can be make me fall asleep on the couch.
Elijah Wood is a fruity little wood nymph in the show, and he still somehow pulls in hot Alison Mack or foreign chick (1st season) tail. He’s 5’2″ and weighs 87lbs!
The all-time funniest moment of that show was when Elijah Wood tells someone about how he was on the track team, and then two scenes later they show him running. I’ve seen people with cerebral palsy look more coordinated when they run.
Watching him run was worse than pretending Tim Robbins was a power pitcher in Bull Durham.
tom cruise playing catch in “war of the worlds” is probably my favorite celebrity-trying-to-not-look-like-a-spazz moment
Solaris (the original) couldn’t stay awake during that for any amount of money.
The Clooney remake, however, was so bad that it is the only movie that I have watched then asked for my money back from the theater.
Never finished 300. I usually fall asleep by the time the video game looking goddess is topless. Yawn.
Also, The Last Picture Show and 2001: A Space Odyssey. I would say Tree of Life but thats not a good movie..
The Constant Gardener
The Good Shepherd
A Scanner Darkly (fell asleep in the theater, went back and rewatched it a year later and I made it through, thoroughly entertained… I must’ve just been sleepy, but it’s the only time I ever slept in the theater)
Ray
And… Probably because I’ve seen it 40 times since I was 10, but I can’t watch Star Wars: a New Hope anymore. I fall asleep immediately after they leave Tatooine every time.
Oh and Blade Runner. I have never been disappointed in a movie like I was when I finally saw Blade Runner.
Whoa, I didn’t see this before I commented below. Star Wars really can knock you the fuck out when necessary, can’t it?
I kept confusing Tree of Life with The Fountain when I was nodding my head in agreement here. Since realizing they’re different movies I need to say “The Fountain.” I think it’s a great movie but I’ve never watched it all the way through without falling asleep.
I really like this movie, and I tried to stay awake through it, but I fell asleep twice trying to watch Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. I know a certain writer here is going to crucify me.